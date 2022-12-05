ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wykoff, MN

Comments / 0

Related
KIMT

Rochester begins process of considering construction of a regional recreation complex

ROCHESTER, Minn. – How would a Regional Sports and Recreation Complex in Rochester function and would it be a good use of public money?. That’s what the City of Rochester wants to find out. It is now accepting proposals for a gap analysis on the design, operation, and use of such a proposed facility. Gap analysis is a business term for assessing the differences between the actual performance and expected performance in an organization or a business.
ROCHESTER, MN
Power 96

Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic Explains Christmas Tree Syndrome

Christmas Tree Syndrome sounds like a Hallmark original movie about a guy that hates Christmas because of PTSD from childhood neglect. The dude meets a girl at a coffee shop and later discovers she works at a Christmas tree farm and in order to get the girl he must overcome his Christmas Tree Syndrome. For the record, that's all made up, but based on what I've seen it certainly could be the plot of one of those cheesy movies.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Overnight snow leaves southern Minnesota with slippery roads

(FOX 9) - People south of the Twin Cities woke up with less than favorable road conditions after measurable snow fell overnight. Multiple cities received several inches of snow including Austin with 6.1 inches, Rochester 3.7 inches, and Decorah, Iowa with 4.2 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Snow likely in southern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It was cold to start the morning on Thursday, but there will be plenty of sunshine to help warm things up to the upper 20s in the Twin Cities metro and much of the region by the afternoon. Cloud cover will build in the evening and...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Another Long Time Rochester Area Judge is Retiring

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Another local judge is retiring. The Minnesota Commission on Judicial Selection is now accepting applications for a vacancy in the Third Judicial District. The opening is being created by the upcoming retirement of Judge Jody Williamson, who was appointed to the bench by Governor Jesse Ventura in January 2000. Judge Williamson was originally assigned to hear cases in Olmsted County but later transferred to Dodge County, which is where her successor will also be chambered.
ROCHESTER, MN
KARE 11

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train coming to Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train is back and will be making eight stops in Minnesota. From Dec. 11-13, the locomotive will stop in Winona, Wabasha, Hastings, Cottage Grove, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Golden Valley, and Minneapolis. The holiday tradition returns for the first in-person cross-continent...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kiow.com

Be Prepared for the Predicted Upcoming Snowstorm

Forecasters say a snowstorm should arrive by midday today, dumping mostly snow across the area counties. The National Weather Service is predicting between one and four inches of snow by Thursday night for communities from Sheldon and Storm Lake to Mason City and Decorah. In areas where the temperatures hover around freezing, there could be icing. Motorists are warned to be prepared for hazardous roads and to allow extra time for travel.
MASON CITY, IA
KROC News

Rochester Could See Accumulating Snow & Ice Thursday and Friday

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester area is included in a winter weather advisory that will be in effect from 6 PM Thursday through noon on Friday. The advisory covers the southern quarter of Minnesota and is due to a forecast that calls for accumulating snow mixed with ice. At this point, the National Weather Service is predicting 2-4 inches of snow will fall on parts of southeastern Minnesota, with the heavier amounts in areas close to the Iowa border. The forecast for the Rochester area calls for up to 3 inches of snow accumulation.
ROCHESTER, MN
KDHL AM 920

Winter Weather Advisory Thursday PM thru Friday AM

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Southern Minnesota in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Redwood, Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Rice, Goodhue, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Steele, Dodge, and Olmsted (+more) counties in southern Minnesota. Mixed precipitation is...
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Positions open at Rochester Federal Medical Center

(ABC 6 News) – It’s national recruitment day for the Federal Bureau of Prisons, and Rochester’s Federal Medical Center is among those institutions looking to fill some important positions. On the first Saturday of every month through the 2023 fiscal year, FMC will be hosting a job...
ROCHESTER, MN
wiproud.com

Heavy smoke engulfs La Crosse hotel, fire reported

LA CROSSE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A hotel was partially evacuated this morning in La Crosse after a fire broke out. The La Crosse Fire Department says just after 6, crews responded to a call for a fire in the entrance of the America’s Best Value Inn on the north side.
LA CROSSE, WI
KAAL-TV

Rochester man loses $1K in email, phone scam

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man is out $1,000 after a scammer claimed his bank account had been emptied. Rochester police say they spoke to a 73-year-old man Tuesday, who had received an email claiming to be from Norton Antivirus. The man clicked on a link to cancel a subscription and in retrospect, believed the link gave scammers access to some of his computer information.
ROCHESTER, MN
Fillmore County Journal

Spring Grove’s Morken honored by coaching peers

Spring Grove volleyball coach Kelsey Morken was named by her fellow coaches as the Section 1A Volleyball Coach of the Year for 2022. Back in 2009, she was the Section Assistant Coach of the Year while in the program at Mabel-Canton. Her most recent 2022 Lions won a school-record 28 matches and reached the section semi-finals for a second straight season, falling to the top seed each time. During her 11 years at the helm at Spring Grove, her teams have logged 212 wins and lost 94 (winning percentage .693).
SPRING GROVE, MN
KIMT

Rochester resident of apartment where 2 people found dead last week found deceased

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - The resident of an apartment where two people died last week was found dead of an apparent drug overdose on Tuesday. Police said the resident, a 58-year-old man, died after the landlord was asked by a social worker to contact the subject. The man was found dead inside the apartment along with signs of drug use at 1100 3rd Ave. SE.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Third man sent to federal prison for Rochester meth conspiracy

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A Rochester man is going to federal prison for dealing methamphetamine. Fernando Garcia-Davila Jr., 49, has been sentenced to 12 years and seven months for pleading guilty in May to one count of conspiracy to distribute meth. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota...
ROCHESTER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy