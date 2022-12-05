Read full article on original website
Related
KIMT
Rochester begins process of considering construction of a regional recreation complex
ROCHESTER, Minn. – How would a Regional Sports and Recreation Complex in Rochester function and would it be a good use of public money?. That’s what the City of Rochester wants to find out. It is now accepting proposals for a gap analysis on the design, operation, and use of such a proposed facility. Gap analysis is a business term for assessing the differences between the actual performance and expected performance in an organization or a business.
Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic Explains Christmas Tree Syndrome
Christmas Tree Syndrome sounds like a Hallmark original movie about a guy that hates Christmas because of PTSD from childhood neglect. The dude meets a girl at a coffee shop and later discovers she works at a Christmas tree farm and in order to get the girl he must overcome his Christmas Tree Syndrome. For the record, that's all made up, but based on what I've seen it certainly could be the plot of one of those cheesy movies.
Weather-Related Closings, Delays, and Announcements for Friday, December 9, 2022
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester and the surrounding communities are in a Winter Weather Advisory until noon Friday. The Rochester Airport is reported just under an inch of snow had fallen as of 6 a.m. Travel conditions are expected to be difficult due to snow and possibly a thin glaze of ice on the roads.
fox9.com
Overnight snow leaves southern Minnesota with slippery roads
(FOX 9) - People south of the Twin Cities woke up with less than favorable road conditions after measurable snow fell overnight. Multiple cities received several inches of snow including Austin with 6.1 inches, Rochester 3.7 inches, and Decorah, Iowa with 4.2 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Snow likely in southern Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It was cold to start the morning on Thursday, but there will be plenty of sunshine to help warm things up to the upper 20s in the Twin Cities metro and much of the region by the afternoon. Cloud cover will build in the evening and...
Another Long Time Rochester Area Judge is Retiring
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Another local judge is retiring. The Minnesota Commission on Judicial Selection is now accepting applications for a vacancy in the Third Judicial District. The opening is being created by the upcoming retirement of Judge Jody Williamson, who was appointed to the bench by Governor Jesse Ventura in January 2000. Judge Williamson was originally assigned to hear cases in Olmsted County but later transferred to Dodge County, which is where her successor will also be chambered.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train coming to Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train is back and will be making eight stops in Minnesota. From Dec. 11-13, the locomotive will stop in Winona, Wabasha, Hastings, Cottage Grove, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Golden Valley, and Minneapolis. The holiday tradition returns for the first in-person cross-continent...
kiow.com
Be Prepared for the Predicted Upcoming Snowstorm
Forecasters say a snowstorm should arrive by midday today, dumping mostly snow across the area counties. The National Weather Service is predicting between one and four inches of snow by Thursday night for communities from Sheldon and Storm Lake to Mason City and Decorah. In areas where the temperatures hover around freezing, there could be icing. Motorists are warned to be prepared for hazardous roads and to allow extra time for travel.
Rochester Could See Accumulating Snow & Ice Thursday and Friday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester area is included in a winter weather advisory that will be in effect from 6 PM Thursday through noon on Friday. The advisory covers the southern quarter of Minnesota and is due to a forecast that calls for accumulating snow mixed with ice. At this point, the National Weather Service is predicting 2-4 inches of snow will fall on parts of southeastern Minnesota, with the heavier amounts in areas close to the Iowa border. The forecast for the Rochester area calls for up to 3 inches of snow accumulation.
Beloved restaurant in southeastern Minnesota to close after 40 years
A rural Minnesota bar and restaurant is closing its doors after operating for 40 years. Stumpy's in Rushford will officially close after Dec. 17, it was announced on social media, with owner Judy Christian looking to retire. The restaurant has been for sale since 2019. "After many years of happily...
Top 15 Vehicles Targeted For Catalytic Converter Thefts in Minnesota
People have guts - stealing catalytic converters in broad daylight. If you missed it, that actually happened in Rochester, Minnesota last week. Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin are all experiencing these thefts and below are the top 15 vehicles that seem to be targeted for catalytic converter thefts. 15 Vehicles...
Winter Weather Advisory Thursday PM thru Friday AM
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Southern Minnesota in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Redwood, Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Rice, Goodhue, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Steele, Dodge, and Olmsted (+more) counties in southern Minnesota. Mixed precipitation is...
KAAL-TV
Positions open at Rochester Federal Medical Center
(ABC 6 News) – It’s national recruitment day for the Federal Bureau of Prisons, and Rochester’s Federal Medical Center is among those institutions looking to fill some important positions. On the first Saturday of every month through the 2023 fiscal year, FMC will be hosting a job...
wiproud.com
Heavy smoke engulfs La Crosse hotel, fire reported
LA CROSSE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A hotel was partially evacuated this morning in La Crosse after a fire broke out. The La Crosse Fire Department says just after 6, crews responded to a call for a fire in the entrance of the America’s Best Value Inn on the north side.
La Crosse hotel partially evacuated after early morning fire
The La Crosse Fire Department responded to the America's Best Value Inn at 2622 Rose Street just after 6 a.m. An employee from the neighboring Kwik Trip gas station called 9-1-1, reporting a fire in the hotel's entryway.
KAAL-TV
Rochester man loses $1K in email, phone scam
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man is out $1,000 after a scammer claimed his bank account had been emptied. Rochester police say they spoke to a 73-year-old man Tuesday, who had received an email claiming to be from Norton Antivirus. The man clicked on a link to cancel a subscription and in retrospect, believed the link gave scammers access to some of his computer information.
Fillmore County Journal
Spring Grove’s Morken honored by coaching peers
Spring Grove volleyball coach Kelsey Morken was named by her fellow coaches as the Section 1A Volleyball Coach of the Year for 2022. Back in 2009, she was the Section Assistant Coach of the Year while in the program at Mabel-Canton. Her most recent 2022 Lions won a school-record 28 matches and reached the section semi-finals for a second straight season, falling to the top seed each time. During her 11 years at the helm at Spring Grove, her teams have logged 212 wins and lost 94 (winning percentage .693).
KIMT
Rochester resident of apartment where 2 people found dead last week found deceased
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - The resident of an apartment where two people died last week was found dead of an apparent drug overdose on Tuesday. Police said the resident, a 58-year-old man, died after the landlord was asked by a social worker to contact the subject. The man was found dead inside the apartment along with signs of drug use at 1100 3rd Ave. SE.
KIMT
Third man sent to federal prison for Rochester meth conspiracy
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A Rochester man is going to federal prison for dealing methamphetamine. Fernando Garcia-Davila Jr., 49, has been sentenced to 12 years and seven months for pleading guilty in May to one count of conspiracy to distribute meth. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota...
Head-on crash leaves two drivers dead in southeastern Minnesota
Two drivers were killed in a head-on crash in southeastern Minnesota Friday afternoon. The crash happened on the 19600 block of Hwy. 26 in Jefferson Township, Houston County, just before 4 p.m., and involved an Infiniti G35 and Chevy Classic. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the southbound Infiniti collided...
Comments / 0