2022 Christmas Parade/Event Calendar
Attalla – Attalla Christmas Parade – 6pm, Thursday, December 8th, following 5:30pm tree lighting. Cedar Bluff – Christmas Parade & Lighting of the Park – Due to inclement weather, the parade and park lighting have been CANCELED. Centre – City of Centre Christmas Parade & Christmas...
City to host nighttime Christmas parade Dec. 15
Gadsden’s Christmas parade has been rescheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford has announced. The rescheduling comes after the Gadsden Kiwanis club canceled its Christmas parade, which was previously scheduled for the morning of Dec. 3. “Gadsden without a downtown Christmas parade is like having...
Christmas Event featuring Santa to take place at Ridgeferry Park this Saturday
On Saturday, Dec 10th at RidgeFerry Park from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Rome/Floyd families can enjoy an afternoon of holiday fun with everyone’s favorite, jolly old elf. Santa Claus will be handing out soccer balls, basketballs, and footballs to the first 300 kids in the Christmas event. There will also be a set up for kids of all ages to have selfies taken with Santa as well as the Rome Floyd Parks and Recreation mascots Parky and Rex.
UPDATED: Northeast Alabama Water Repair Work Underway Along Cedar Bluff Causeway
Officials with Northeast Alabama Water District have informed WEIS Radio that the anticipated maintenance work along the Alabama Highway 9 causeway between Cedar Bluff and Centre is now underway. Contractors will be working along the causeway from 6:30am to 4:30pm, Monday through Friday, for an estimated 3 weeks. During this...
Santa is Coming to Town
DEKALB COUNTY, Ala.-- The Christmas holidays are upon us and soon Santa will be coming on Christmas Eve, to visit all the good boys and girls, with a bag full of toys. Santa will be checking to see how good everyone is acting at several local parades in our area.
Cherokee County Arrest Files For Wednesday December 7th
Fonda Ross, 62 of Fort Payne, was arrested Tuesday, December 6th at 12:01 PM, charged with a court order. Today 88 inmates are housed in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
Death investigation underway in Collinsville
A death investigation is underway after a woman was found unresponsive in Collinsville.
Lights on 436
CULLMAN, Ala. – Ronnie Allred has created a spectacular Christmas light show, Lights on 436, in his own front yard and invites everyone to see it free of charge. Allred has 5,200 LED pixels lining his house and has several props, including “talking” Christmas trees, so he can sync the lights to music. Some of the songs are Christmas classics like “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” and “Carol of the Bells.” The show also features some short Christmas monologs about the reason for the season and some humorous interjections in between. The entire show runs about 30 minutes. Allred explained how...
HIGHWAY 9 CLOSED NORTH OF CEDAR BLUFF
A Single Vehicle Accident early today on Alabama highway 9 north of Cedar Bluff at the intersection of county road 115 involving an 18 wheeler. The roadway is shutdown from Alabama highway 35 to Georgia 100 and will be closed through mid morning. Please plan to take an alternate route.
A Multi-Vehicle Crash Causes Road Closure Near Calhoun County
Oxford, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency a multi-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:42 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, has caused a road closure. All lanes of Alabama 9 near the 226 mile marker in Cleburne County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Traffic is currently being re-routed onto Choccolocco Road until further notice. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
Human remains found in woods in Talladega Co.
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Talladega Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area in Munford, AL Tuesday. The remains were found on Swinford Lane. Investigators determined that they had been at the location for a long time. The remains will be sent...
Planning commission approves site plans
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Planning Commission at its Monday, Dec. 5, meeting approved site plans for various properties. The commission approved plans for the former Texaco gas station property at 1667 Cherokee Ave. SW next to Mitch Smith Chevrolet, as well as for the former Werner’s (now Ace of the South) property at 1115 Fourth St. SW. The short-form subdivision and the proposed site plan for 4 Arrows Fitness at Bolte Road Southeast and Third Avenue Southeast (Old Hanceville Highway) was approved. The rezoning from M-2 to B-2 request for the property received a favorable recommendation and will move to Cullman City Council. Final plat plans for The Reserve at Northridge-Phase II, off of Eva Road just north of Alabama Highway 157, and Kilpatrick Landing-Phase II, just north of Cracker Barrel off of Alabama Highway 157, were approved. The property at Kilpatrick Landing-Phase II was noted to have potential issues with water runoff, but the project’s representative, James Hayes Jr., stated, “We’re fine with any of the comments from engineering. We’ll be responsible if there’s any problem with the drainage.” Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Christmas at Hallmark Farms returns for 2nd year
WARRIOR, Ala. – The City of Warrior hosted Christmas at Hallmark Farms this week for the second year. Guests were welcome to walk the iconic 565-acre property, take pictures with Santa and enjoy refreshments. At the center of the property is the historic Hallmark Mansion, developed by Ted and Mary Hallmark. This year, every room in the mansion was lit so that visitors could see into the house through the windows. No one was allowed to enter since the mansion does not have a sprinkler system. Guests also walked down to the pond to see the lighting of the farm’s famous floating...
Overturned vehicle closes I-59 northbound at I-459 in Trussville
From Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — An overturned vehicle on Interstate 59 northbound just past the Interstate 459 exchange in Trussville has brought traffic to a standstill Tuesday evening. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the accident occurred at 5:49 p.m. Both northbound lanes and the northbound shoulder are closed to traffic. The exact […]
Two Bartow Men killed in Cherokee County GA Car Crash
(Via WBHF Radio) Details surrounding the deaths of two Bartow County residents on thanksgiving have been released by the Cherokee County Georgia Sheriff’s office. Deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident Wednesday, November 24th, 2022, at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Highway 108 near Deer Track Drive in the Sutallee community. The driver of the vehicle, 39-year-old James Amos Smith of Cartersville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, Smith’s uncle, 67-year-old Herman Revere Smith, also of Cartersville, was transported to Northside Cherokee. He later died from his injuries. The accident remains under investigation.
Report Card For Cherokee County School System
Recently the State Board of Education issued Report Cards for the 145 school systems throughout the state. This is the first one since 2019 due to COVID. How did the Cherokee County School System grade and what are they being graded on? WEIS Radio visited School Superintendent Mike Welsh to go over the report. Each system is graded on academic achievement, academic growth, graduation rates, college and career readiness rates, and chronic absenteeism which is defined as a student missing 10 percent of the school days.
New Owners of Lyons & Morgan CPAs After More Than 40 Years
Cherokee County’s oldest and only certified public accounting firm, Lyons & Morgan CPAs, is still on Mae Street in Centre, but there’s a new sign out front and a new owner after more than 40 years in business. R.L. Jennings & Associates of Rome, Ga., has taken the...
Big Lots Returning to Carrollton, Roses Express Saying Goodbye
Big V Property Group confirmed Big Lots recently inked a deal to bring a 38,574 square-foot store back to Carrollton, to First Tuesday Mall. The store will replace Roses Express and the former Citi Trends location. Roses enjoyed a seven-year stay at First Tuesday Mall and is anticipated to close on December 24.
Guntersville dog accused in attack scheduled to be put down
A dog that was accused of attacking a woman in Guntersville resulting in multiple skin-graft surgeries is scheduled to be euthanized, according to court documents.
