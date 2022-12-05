ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rushford, MN

wizmnews.com

Tunnel under George Street could become decorated walking path next summer

Two city committees in La Crosse are in support of a beautification project for a tunnel under a busy bridge on the north side. The Garden Pathway project calls for painting a mural inside the tunnel beneath the George Street viaduct. The idea is to have pedestrians use the tunnel to connect the Kane Street community garden and housing located east of the bridge.
LA CROSSE, WI
winonaradio.com

Winona Man Arrested Yesterday for 5th Degree Possession

(KWNO)- Yesterday, December 8th, at 1:22 p.m. Officers responded to a call on the 350 Block of W 3rd street saying a man was slumped over in his vehicle. Upon arrival, the man, Jason Garfield, 42 of Winona, had gotten out of his vehicle and was recognized by the Officer due to an active felony warrant for the man in question.
WINONA, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Another Long Time Rochester Area Judge is Retiring

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Another local judge is retiring. The Minnesota Commission on Judicial Selection is now accepting applications for a vacancy in the Third Judicial District. The opening is being created by the upcoming retirement of Judge Jody Williamson, who was appointed to the bench by Governor Jesse Ventura in January 2000. Judge Williamson was originally assigned to hear cases in Olmsted County but later transferred to Dodge County, which is where her successor will also be chambered.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester man loses $1K in email, phone scam

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man is out $1,000 after a scammer claimed his bank account had been emptied. Rochester police say they spoke to a 73-year-old man Tuesday, who had received an email claiming to be from Norton Antivirus. The man clicked on a link to cancel a subscription and in retrospect, believed the link gave scammers access to some of his computer information.
ROCHESTER, MN
wiproud.com

Heavy smoke engulfs La Crosse hotel, fire reported

LA CROSSE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A hotel was partially evacuated this morning in La Crosse after a fire broke out. The La Crosse Fire Department says just after 6, crews responded to a call for a fire in the entrance of the America’s Best Value Inn on the north side.
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

Slick roads Friday morning in La Crosse area

Senior Meteorologist Todd Rieck with the National Weather Service — La Crosse this morning on WIZM warns listeners to take a little extra caution on the drive in. Rieck said about 1-3 inches of snow could fall between 7-10 a.m. Friday and after that some drizzle, maybe freezing drizzle depending on where you’re at.
LA CROSSE, WI
winonaradio.com

Winona Woman Arrested at McDonald’s Drive-Through

(KWNO)-Officers responded to a call from the McDonald’s restaurant on the 150 block of Main Street at 10:23 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6th. Kesala Ann Morrell, 50, of Winona, was arrested. A restaurant employee reported that Morrell went through the drive-through and fell asleep. The employee stated they asked...
WINONA, MN
KIMT

Rochester resident of apartment where 2 people found dead last week found deceased

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - The resident of an apartment where two people died last week was found dead of an apparent drug overdose on Tuesday. Police said the resident, a 58-year-old man, died after the landlord was asked by a social worker to contact the subject. The man was found dead inside the apartment along with signs of drug use at 1100 3rd Ave. SE.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Rochester begins process of considering construction of a regional recreation complex

ROCHESTER, Minn. – How would a Regional Sports and Recreation Complex in Rochester function and would it be a good use of public money?. That’s what the City of Rochester wants to find out. It is now accepting proposals for a gap analysis on the design, operation, and use of such a proposed facility. Gap analysis is a business term for assessing the differences between the actual performance and expected performance in an organization or a business.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester man charged with threats of violence against Mayo Clinic nurses

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man appeared in Olmsted County Court Monday, Dec. 5, on two charges of felony threats of violence against nurses at St. Marys Hospital. According to court documents, 31-year-old Jereme James Hettwer was transferred to the hospital about a month ago, and had spent the entire month threatening staff and patients.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

3rd resident in Rochester apartment dies, weeks after 2 found dead

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police in Rochester say a third resident in an apartment where two others were found dead last week has also died.According to KIMT, police say the third resident, a 58-year-old man, died of an apparent drug overdose. There were signs of drug use noted by investigators.Last Thursday, officers were called to the same apartment on the 1100 block of 3rd Avenue Southeast in the Slatterly Park neighborhood. Inside the home, they found the bodies of a 54-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man.Investigators were working to determine their causes of death, but they did rule out carbon monoxide poisoning.
