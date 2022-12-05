ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
56 measles cases, 20 hospitalizations reported in 3 Central Ohio counties

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The number of measles cases in Central Ohio continues to climb. Columbus Public Health said Monday there are 56 confirmed measles cases in Columbus and Franklin, Ross, and Richland counties. There have been 20 measles-related hospitalizations, according to CPH. All but two cases have been...
COLUMBUS, OH

