Portland, ME

WGME

Maine DOT lifts restrictions for large vehicles crossing Casco Bay Bridge

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Maine Department of Transportation has lifted the restriction that prohibited vehicles weighing 25 tons to cross the Casco Bay Bridge. The Casco Bay Bridge, which connects Portland and South Portland, was under maintenance work since Monday. According to the DOT, the maintenance work has been completed...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Exit 42 on Maine Turnpike reopens following propane truck rollover

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Police say Exit 42 on the Maine Turnpike southbound in Scarborough reopened late Wednesday night following a propane truck rollover. The crash happened between Exit 44 and Exit 42 around 8:40 a.m. The driver was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Police say the tank was not...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WGME

Ask the I-Team: Why is the construction on Litchfield overpass bridge taking so long?

LITCHFIELD (WGME) -- The Richmond Road Bridge in Litchfield has been closed to traffic since April when crews started work to replace it. “I am wondering if someone could look into why replacing the overpass bridge on Route 197 in Litchfield is taking so long? Originally, a sign set up in March 2022, said road closed April 11 through October 28. It's past October 28 and the road is still not open.”
LITCHFIELD, ME
WGME

Livermore Falls loses EMS license due to staffing issues

LIVERMORE FALLS (WGME) -- The EMS service in Livermore Falls has lost its license due to a staffing shortage and cannot respond to calls, according to the Sun Journal. In a packed meeting Tuesday night, Town Manager Amanda Allen told residents the Livermore Falls Fire Rescue Department’s EMS license was terminated.
LIVERMORE FALLS, ME
WGME

2 Maine men indicted in connection with Lewiston murder

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Two men have been indicted for murder in connection with the death of a man in October. The Androscoggin County Grand Jury indicted Barry Zollarcoffer of Lewiston and Andrew Stallings of Rumford Wednesday. Police initially responded to the area of 53 River Street in Lewiston for a...
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Analysis of U.S. Federal Grant Making Into Portland Maine FY2022

The fiscal year of the U.S. federal government just ended on September 30. The most recent data shows that $204 million in federal grants flowed to 81 entities with a Portland, Maine address. Here are the top local governments that received a federal grant in fiscal year 2022:. A majority...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Body found on riverbank in New Hampshire

DURHAM, New Hampshire (WGME) – An oyster farmer reportedly found a body on the bank of the Piscataqua River in Durham, New Hampshire on Monday. New Hampshire State Police say a local oyster farmer found the body around 3:30 p.m. near the Cedar Point Road boat ramp. First responders...
DURHAM, NH
WGME

Report: Emergency services in Maine at breaking point

NEW GLOUCESTER (WGME)-- Emergency medical services are now at a breaking point in Maine. In its final report, the Commission to Study Emergency Medical Service says it's the result of inadequate funding and poor recruitment. Senator Chip Curry (D-Waldo County) co-chaired the Commission to Study Emergency Medical Service in Maine.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Ash trees in parts of Portland infected with emerald ash borers

PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) -- Portland says its forestry team has been working to remove ash trees that have been infected with emerald ash borers. Emerald ash borers are an exotic wood-boring beetle that has killed hundreds of millions of ash trees in 35 states and five Canadian provinces. The city...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

State Fire Marshal says pattern is developing in marijuana fires in Maine

GORHAM (WGME) -- Marijuana is a booming business in Maine with growing operations popping up all across the state. But several recent fires at pot-growing facilities are now sounding the alarm at the State Fire Marshal's office. Saturday a fire was contained to the interior of a grow operation in...
GORHAM, ME
WGME

Woman killed after being hit by pickup truck in Lewiston

LEWISTON (WGME) -- A woman in Lewiston was killed Wednesday night after being hit by a pickup truck. Police say the woman was hit at the intersection of Lisbon Street and East Avenue around 4:30 p.m. The victim's identity will not be made available until her family is notified. Investigators...
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Challenging winter ahead as multiple Maine schools experience illness outbreaks

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The flu is spreading quickly in Maine, and health officials are warning it could be a challenging winter. The national CDC warns that Maine is at an especially high risk for the flu compared to the rest of the country. Hospitals in Maine are already strained, seeing an uptick in patients with respiratory illnesses.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Police investigating after bullet found near school entrance in Turner

TURNER (WGME) -- The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating after a bullet was found near the entrance of a school in Turner. Deputies say the bullet was found Wednesday morning outside Tripp Middle School. When it was brought to the attention of the school office, they...
TURNER, ME

