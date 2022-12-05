LITCHFIELD (WGME) -- The Richmond Road Bridge in Litchfield has been closed to traffic since April when crews started work to replace it. “I am wondering if someone could look into why replacing the overpass bridge on Route 197 in Litchfield is taking so long? Originally, a sign set up in March 2022, said road closed April 11 through October 28. It's past October 28 and the road is still not open.”

LITCHFIELD, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO