Spring Grove volleyball coach Kelsey Morken was named by her fellow coaches as the Section 1A Volleyball Coach of the Year for 2022. Back in 2009, she was the Section Assistant Coach of the Year while in the program at Mabel-Canton. Her most recent 2022 Lions won a school-record 28 matches and reached the section semi-finals for a second straight season, falling to the top seed each time. During her 11 years at the helm at Spring Grove, her teams have logged 212 wins and lost 94 (winning percentage .693).

SPRING GROVE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO