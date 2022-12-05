ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

NBC2 Fort Myers

Naples man killed in Collier County crash

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old Naples man died in a crash late Wednesday night in Collier County. The deadly crash happened at 11:54 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A Toyota Tacoma was driving north on Collier Boulevard, approaching Manatee Road. The driver of a Chevrolet Silverado...
NAPLES, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Teen driver, passenger critically injured in crash

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were critically injured Wednesday morning in a crash near Parrish, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a Volkswagen sedan driven by a 16-year-old Bradenton boy was traveling north on North Rye Road at about 7:20 a.m., approaching the intersection of Rutland Road. Troopers...
PARRISH, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

One dead in Lehigh Acres crash

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A 63-year-old man is dead after a car crash in Lehigh Acres Tuesday afternoon. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), A pickup truck was headed north on Woodburn Drive toward the intersection of Greenbriar Boulevard. A sedan was traveling west on Greenbriar Boulevard, approaching the same intersection.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County Sheriff issues alert for missing endangered adult

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a missing endangered adult. Emily Ann Wilson, 26 was last seen near Blake Hospital a few days ago. A family member says she made statements about wanting to harm herself and has not been in contact with her family since. Emily Ann is 5′4 and weights around 140 lbs.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
YAHOO!

Law enforcement officials investigate 'possible suicide' in Sarasota

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a "possible suicide" on Tuesday after a man shot himself in the face after his car was found by a trooper, officials said. The FHP received several calls that a blue Hyundai sedan was driving erratically on Interstate 75 near mile marker 199 in the southbound lanes.
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

LaBelle man killed in collision with cow on SR-70

A man from LaBelle was killed early Monday morning after crashing his SUV into a cow on SR-70 in Manatee County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 62-year-old man was driving a Toyota SUV north on SR-70, near Betts Road, around 1:30 a.m. A cow wandered onto SR-70 in front of the approaching SUV and was struck.
LABELLE, FL
WESH

Pedestrian killed in Polk County hit-and-run, troopers say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Polk County. The crash happened on Saturday around 6:50 p.m. A sedan driving on Lake Howard Drive near 15th Street Northwest struck a pedestrian crossing the road, according to troopers. The...
POLK COUNTY, FL
NBC 2

Lee County closes 2 hurricane debris public drop-off sites

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County has revealed that it will be closing two of its public debris drop-off sites. Since they opened less than a week after Hurricane Ian made landfall, 4,600 people visited both sites. Originally receiving hundreds of residents daily, both the Brooks Park and Mosquito Control locations saw the amount of traffic coming to drop off materials reduced significantly over the past week.
LEE COUNTY, FL
EddyEvonAnonymous

Manatee County Commissioner accused of DUI after driving into a tree wants body camera footage wiped out.

George Kruse's attorneys have asked the court to conceal any remarks he made following the tragedy. George Kruse, Manatee County Commissioner.Photo byAdams. BRADENTON, FLORIDA: Body camera footage alongside remarks he made to a lieutenant following a suspected DUI collision, according to Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse, should be thrown out in his forthcoming criminal case.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Venice plane crash victims identified

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - The LinkedIn page of 42-year-old Christian Kath showing he was a Chief Operations Officer of a medical waste company. Authorities say he’s the one who was piloting the plane that crashed into the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday off the coast of Venice. The flight had initially taken off from Albert Whitted Airport in St. Petersburg. Kath’s 43-year-old wife Misty and 12-year-old daughter Lily also killed in the crash. ABC7 has received confirmation that Lily was attending Shorecrest Prep School in St. Petersburg.
VENICE, FL

