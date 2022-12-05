BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a missing endangered adult. Emily Ann Wilson, 26 was last seen near Blake Hospital a few days ago. A family member says she made statements about wanting to harm herself and has not been in contact with her family since. Emily Ann is 5′4 and weights around 140 lbs.

MANATEE COUNTY, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO