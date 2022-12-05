Read full article on original website
Related
Naples man killed in Collier County crash
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old Naples man died in a crash late Wednesday night in Collier County. The deadly crash happened at 11:54 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A Toyota Tacoma was driving north on Collier Boulevard, approaching Manatee Road. The driver of a Chevrolet Silverado...
Mysuncoast.com
Teen driver, passenger critically injured in crash
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were critically injured Wednesday morning in a crash near Parrish, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a Volkswagen sedan driven by a 16-year-old Bradenton boy was traveling north on North Rye Road at about 7:20 a.m., approaching the intersection of Rutland Road. Troopers...
One dead in Lehigh Acres crash
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A 63-year-old man is dead after a car crash in Lehigh Acres Tuesday afternoon. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), A pickup truck was headed north on Woodburn Drive toward the intersection of Greenbriar Boulevard. A sedan was traveling west on Greenbriar Boulevard, approaching the same intersection.
Man dies after walking into path of car in Hillsborough, troopers say
A man died Tuesday evening after troopers said he walked into the path of a car and was struck.
Man dies in apparent suicide on I-75 in Sarasota, troopers say
A deadly crash shut down part of Interstate 75 in Sarasota on Tuesday afternoon.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County Sheriff issues alert for missing endangered adult
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a missing endangered adult. Emily Ann Wilson, 26 was last seen near Blake Hospital a few days ago. A family member says she made statements about wanting to harm herself and has not been in contact with her family since. Emily Ann is 5′4 and weights around 140 lbs.
Driver sought after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Treasure Island
Authorities are searching for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Treasure Island.
YAHOO!
Law enforcement officials investigate 'possible suicide' in Sarasota
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a "possible suicide" on Tuesday after a man shot himself in the face after his car was found by a trooper, officials said. The FHP received several calls that a blue Hyundai sedan was driving erratically on Interstate 75 near mile marker 199 in the southbound lanes.
Woman killed after being hit by car in Immokalee
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is dead after being hit by a car in Immokalee Monday evening. The crash occurred near 1165 Little League Road. At around 7:14 p.m., Immokalee Fire and Collier County emergency crews responded to the scene. A sedan, driven by a 22-year-old man from...
Man dies after crashing into cow in Manatee County: FHP
A Labelle man died early Monday morning after hitting a cow while driving, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
WINKNEWS.com
LaBelle man killed in collision with cow on SR-70
A man from LaBelle was killed early Monday morning after crashing his SUV into a cow on SR-70 in Manatee County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 62-year-old man was driving a Toyota SUV north on SR-70, near Betts Road, around 1:30 a.m. A cow wandered onto SR-70 in front of the approaching SUV and was struck.
Fatal crash in Hillsborough County leads to vehicular homicide arrest: FHP
A fatal crash in Hillsborough County led to the arrest of a Tampa driver, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
WESH
Pedestrian killed in Polk County hit-and-run, troopers say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Polk County. The crash happened on Saturday around 6:50 p.m. A sedan driving on Lake Howard Drive near 15th Street Northwest struck a pedestrian crossing the road, according to troopers. The...
Clearwater woman arrested for setting own house on fire, killing 2 cats
Clearwater police arrested a St. Petersburg woman who is accused of setting her own house on fire late Thursday morning.
NBC 2
Lee County closes 2 hurricane debris public drop-off sites
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County has revealed that it will be closing two of its public debris drop-off sites. Since they opened less than a week after Hurricane Ian made landfall, 4,600 people visited both sites. Originally receiving hundreds of residents daily, both the Brooks Park and Mosquito Control locations saw the amount of traffic coming to drop off materials reduced significantly over the past week.
Manatee County Commissioner accused of DUI after driving into a tree wants body camera footage wiped out.
George Kruse's attorneys have asked the court to conceal any remarks he made following the tragedy. George Kruse, Manatee County Commissioner.Photo byAdams. BRADENTON, FLORIDA: Body camera footage alongside remarks he made to a lieutenant following a suspected DUI collision, according to Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse, should be thrown out in his forthcoming criminal case.
Rollover crash in Sarasota County leaves one seriously injured
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla.– One truck and a car were involved in a roll-over crash on I-75 near mile marker 173 near Sarasota County this morning. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a pickup truck with a trailer was involved. At least one person was severely injured. FHP camera footage showed...
Clearwater woman killed motorcyclist while driving drunk, police say
A Clearwater woman was accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed a motorcyclist early Sunday morning.
Mysuncoast.com
Venice plane crash victims identified
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - The LinkedIn page of 42-year-old Christian Kath showing he was a Chief Operations Officer of a medical waste company. Authorities say he’s the one who was piloting the plane that crashed into the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday off the coast of Venice. The flight had initially taken off from Albert Whitted Airport in St. Petersburg. Kath’s 43-year-old wife Misty and 12-year-old daughter Lily also killed in the crash. ABC7 has received confirmation that Lily was attending Shorecrest Prep School in St. Petersburg.
Comments / 0