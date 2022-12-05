Read full article on original website
‘A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical’ Is a Broadway Concert for the Truly Devoted
A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond MusicalIf you’re a Neil Diamond fan, you’ll be in clover. All around this critic, his devoted faithful waved, pointed to the sky, swayed, whooped, and sang. A Beautiful Noise is a jukebox musical (Broadhurst Theatre, booking to September 3, 2023) only for those who love Neil Diamond—or for people who want to hear “Sweet Caroline” played with theater roof-raising gusto. If you’re not a Neil Diamond fan, you’ll have to figure out how much you want to hear “Sweet Caroline” played with theater roof-raising gusto, and make your ticket-buying choice accordingly.A Beautiful Noise tries,...
Quentin Oliver Lee Dies: Broadway Actor, Opera Singer Was 34
Quentin Oliver Lee, a New York stage and opera performer who most recently appeared earlier this year in the acclaimed, award-winning Off Broadway production of Heather Christian’s Oratorio for Living Things, died yesterday of colon cancer. He was 34. “Quentin passed in the wee hours of the morning,” his wife Angie announced on Lee’s Instagram page. “It was the most beautiful moment of my life. I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away. He had a smile on his face, and was surrounded by those he loves. It was peaceful, and perfect.” Lee’s Broadway...
How Kirstie Alley and Prince Became Friends
Kirstie Alley said Prince wasn't anything like his rumored shy self when they first met. The Cheers actress, who died in December 2022, recalled her first meeting with the music superstar in her 2012 autobiography The Art of Men (I Prefer Mine al Dente.) "I was sitting all alone in the middle of an enormous arena," she wrote. "I'd come to participate in the Special Olympics. The rumors were that Prince was shy and never approached people. He walked right up to me. I looked up, and there he was. 'Hi, I'm Prince,' as if I wouldn't recognize him, 'and this is my father.'"
INTO THE WOODS Will Tour America With Broadway Cast Members
Audiences across the U.S. will be able to head to the wood soon! The critically acclaimed and twice-extended Broadway production of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim’s Into the Woods, will go on tour in select cities across the United States. The production will star Montego Glover as The Witch, Stephanie J. Block as The Baker’s Wife, Sebastian Arcelus as The Baker, and Gavin Creel as Cinderella’s Prince/Wolf, all of whom are reprising their Broadway roles.
Iconic NYC Comedy Club Carolines To Close
Carolines has announced that it’s decided not to renew its lease in Times Square and will close at the end of the month.
Sammi Cannold-Directed EVITA Is Coming to American Repertory Theatre
What’s new, Massachusetts?! The Sammi Cannold-directed production of Evita is heading to American Repertory Theatre in Cambridge next year. The beloved Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s rock musical will run May 14–July 16, 2023, at the Loeb Drama Center in Harvard Square. The musical follows the equally adored and reviled Eva Perón’s meteoric rise to become first lady of Argentina before her death at 33.
Bob McGrath, a ‘Sesame Street’ original, dies at 90
Bob McGrath, an actor and recording artist who became a generational icon as one of the original human stars of “Sesame Street,” died Sunday. He was 90. McGrath’s death was confirmed by his family members through a post on his Facebook page: “The McGrath family has some sad news to share. Our father Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.”
