Read full article on original website
Related
H-E-B Shares The Table With Killeen, Temple, and Waco In Their Annual Feast Of Sharing
H-E-B is putting on their 15th annual Feast of Sharing in Killeen, Temple, and Waco, Texas, and they are inviting everyone to come and join them at the table this holiday season. WHAT'S THIS FEAST ALL ABOUT?. It’s a yearly gathering where they proudly serve over 340,000 Texas-style meals during...
Killeen, Texas Says Farewell to Police Chief Charles Kimble
(Killeen, Texas) - This is a very bittersweet article to have to write. We are saying farewell to the Chief of the Killeen Police Department. Charles Kimble has announced that his last day at the department will be January 27, 2023. FAREWELL To CHIEF CHARLES KIMBLE - KILLEEN WILL MISS...
Temple Police Officer wins American Legion Officer of the Year
TEMPLE, Texas — A Temple Police Officer has been awarded the American Legion Officer of the Year award. The department posted a picture on Facebook congratulating Officer Robert Johnson for receiving the award, and thanking him for his service to both the community and the department. The award, which...
KWTX
Man who strangled nephew in Waco ordered back to secure mental facility after violations at group home
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Gainesville man found not guilty by reason of insanity in the 2009 strangulation death of his nephew in Waco was ordered returned to a secure mental facility Wednesday, five months after he was transferred to a group home in Seguin. Judge Thomas West, of Waco’s...
KWTX
Waco church will not join United Methodist congregations in Texas in split over gay marriage, abortion
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Disagreements over same sex marriage and abortion rights are causing disruption in the United Methodist Church, which resulted in hundreds of congregations in the state of Texas voting to join a more conservative denomination. Dave Brower, the senior pastor of the Central United Methodist Church in...
The Always Popular Magnolia Silos in Waco, Texas Was Lots of Fun
To be honest when my wife Savannah first brought up going to the Magnolia Silos in Waco, Texas created by Chip and Joanna Gaines I wasn’t thrilled. Although I have to admit I knew nothing about the silos, as I had never even seen an episode of Fixer Upper. But after visiting the silos I have to admit I must have been missing out on all that Chip and Joanna have built because they have created a lot of fun with the shopping and activities at the silos in Waco.
KWTX
Supporters, opponents argue over fate of Proposition A at Harker Heights City Hall
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Those for and against Proposition A, which decriminalizes possession of low-levels of marijuana, argued over the legality of the voter-approved ordinance on Tuesday. “They’re violating the law,” one protester shouted. Ground Game Texas, the organization that helped gather support for Prop A in...
fox44news.com
Cirque Italia arrives in Waco
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – If you’ve ever dreamed of going on an epic pirate adventure and discovering a buried treasure, now is the time!. Cirque Italia has a brand new production in Waco throughout this Sunday. This event has brought a high-class experience to audiences all over the United States since 2012.
News Channel 25
Waco remembering hometown hero 81 years after ambush catapulted U.S. into WWII
WACO, Texas — Today is the anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. Waco is remembering a hometown hero, 81 years after the ambush that catapulted the U.S. into WWII. Doris Miller was a Navy cook serving onboard the battleship West Virginia during the surprise attack in 1941. Miller...
Family fears dead relative is ‘lost’ in Travis County cemetery
He's been buried in a Travis County cemetery for nearly 20 years, but the family of Wilbert Thompson fears he's been lost. Because of a moved headstone and records the county admits are poor, the family no longer believes Thompson is where the county says he is.
fox44news.com
Temple Hosts 76th Annual Christmas Parade
Temple, TX (FOX 44) — Celebrations are happening in Temple Monday night as the city holds its 76th annual Christmas parade. This year’s theme is “It’s a Groovy Christmas” bringing many out in the community to participate. Dozens in the Temple community came downtown to...
Gatesville Messenger
The passing of a landmark
What began as a hospital designed to serve the health care needs of Gatesville residents and the surrounding communities is currently in the process of being demolished. On Sept. 27 of this year, the Coryell County Commissioners Court approved Sierra Demolition of Round Rock to complete demolition, clearing and cleaning of the property located at 207 N. Lutterloh Street. Demolition of the 80-year-old limestone structure recently got underway.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Tri-County Toy Run celebrates 30 years
TEMPLE, Texas — It was biker heaven in Temple. On Sunday, hundreds of riders gathered to ride 51 miles to Lampasas High School for the Tri-County Toy Run. But, these bikers were riding for a bigger purpose. "It’s a ride that I won't ever miss unless I physically can't...
Boil Water Notice Lifted for Properties on White Rock Drive in Killeen, Texas
(Killeen, Texas) - I’m not exactly sure why, but it seems like we've seen a lot more boil water notices in Central Texas. I'm relieved to tell you that a recent order has been lifted. WHY IS THERE SO MANY BOILING NOTICE IN CENTRAL TEXAS?. Every time I turn...
wtaw.com
Winners Of The 92nd Annual Bryan/College Station Christmas Parade
Winners have been announced of the 92nd Annual Bryan/College Station Christmas Parade. Parade committee member Penny Zent says KAMU-TV recorded the parade and it will be shown on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Parade winners by category:. Bands/Music. 1st: #3 Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band. 2nd: #35 Bryan ISD Bands.
KBTX.com
Thousands in Brazos County rely on food pantries in need of donations
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos Valley Food Bank helps make sure food pantries can provide for the community. Just in Brazos County, more than 30,000 people were served last year. There are eight food pantries in the county that team up with the Brazos Valley Food Bank: Brazos Church Pantry,...
Over 4,000 meals will be served at H-E-B's Feast of Sharing in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas — H-E-B is hosting the 23rd Annual Feast of Sharing celebration in Temple on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Mayborn Convention Center. Volunteers from both the Temple community and H-E-B will help serve meals to those in need this holiday season.
KBTX.com
Christmas parade returns to the streets of Bryan & College Station after two years
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The highly anticipated BCS Christmas Parade made its return to the twin cities Sunday after being canceled in 2020 and 2021. This year’s parade didn’t miss a beat and featured more than 80 groups and organizations. Texas A&M’s Reveille lead the parade for the...
Smoke It If You Got It – Killeen, TX Approves Amendment To Marijuana Ordinance
Burn baby burn in Killeen, Texas. That’s if you are an avid cannabis smoker, because on December 6 the Killeen council members approved an amendment to the city's ordinance concerning marijuana. KILLEEN NEEDED TIME TO REVIEW THE NEW ORDINANCE. Back on November 8, the people of Killeen voted in...
Belton ISD to name new Elementary School after James Burrell
BELTON, Texas — You have to be pretty important to have something named after you. James Burrell is just that. The late Burrell was known in the Belton community as a lover, a giver and overall hard working man who dedicated his time to others more than himself. Burrell...
Comments / 0