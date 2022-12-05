ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KCEN

Temple Police Officer wins American Legion Officer of the Year

TEMPLE, Texas — A Temple Police Officer has been awarded the American Legion Officer of the Year award. The department posted a picture on Facebook congratulating Officer Robert Johnson for receiving the award, and thanking him for his service to both the community and the department. The award, which...
TEMPLE, TX
101.5 KNUE

The Always Popular Magnolia Silos in Waco, Texas Was Lots of Fun

To be honest when my wife Savannah first brought up going to the Magnolia Silos in Waco, Texas created by Chip and Joanna Gaines I wasn’t thrilled. Although I have to admit I knew nothing about the silos, as I had never even seen an episode of Fixer Upper. But after visiting the silos I have to admit I must have been missing out on all that Chip and Joanna have built because they have created a lot of fun with the shopping and activities at the silos in Waco.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Cirque Italia arrives in Waco

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – If you’ve ever dreamed of going on an epic pirate adventure and discovering a buried treasure, now is the time!. Cirque Italia has a brand new production in Waco throughout this Sunday. This event has brought a high-class experience to audiences all over the United States since 2012.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Temple Hosts 76th Annual Christmas Parade

Temple, TX (FOX 44) — Celebrations are happening in Temple Monday night as the city holds its 76th annual Christmas parade. This year’s theme is “It’s a Groovy Christmas” bringing many out in the community to participate. Dozens in the Temple community came downtown to...
TEMPLE, TX
Gatesville Messenger

The passing of a landmark

What began as a hospital designed to serve the health care needs of Gatesville residents and the surrounding communities is currently in the process of being demolished. On Sept. 27 of this year, the Coryell County Commissioners Court approved Sierra Demolition of Round Rock to complete demolition, clearing and cleaning of the property located at 207 N. Lutterloh Street. Demolition of the 80-year-old limestone structure recently got underway.
GATESVILLE, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Tri-County Toy Run celebrates 30 years

TEMPLE, Texas — It was biker heaven in Temple. On Sunday, hundreds of riders gathered to ride 51 miles to Lampasas High School for the Tri-County Toy Run. But, these bikers were riding for a bigger purpose. "It’s a ride that I won't ever miss unless I physically can't...
TEMPLE, TX
wtaw.com

Winners Of The 92nd Annual Bryan/College Station Christmas Parade

Winners have been announced of the 92nd Annual Bryan/College Station Christmas Parade. Parade committee member Penny Zent says KAMU-TV recorded the parade and it will be shown on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Parade winners by category:. Bands/Music. 1st: #3 Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band. 2nd: #35 Bryan ISD Bands.
BRYAN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy