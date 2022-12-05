Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
That DOES Impress Me Much: Shania Twain comes to Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Country music superstar, Shania Twain, is coming to the FARGODOME. The world-renowned singer is coming to Fargo on Nov. 5, 2023. It’s the second part of her 2023 “Queen of Me” tour. Tickets for the concert go on Sale Friday, Dec. 16 at this link.
valleynewslive.com
National Shelter Pet Day, local shelter celebrating
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - 4 Luv of Dog Rescue in Fargo and Moorhead are celebrating today in a big way for National Shelter Pet Day. The shelter said, in a video today, it is because of their volunteers, fosters and advocates they have been able to find over 5,000 dogs homes.
kvrr.com
Altony’s Neighborhood Cafe & Wine Bar owner asks community for financial help
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — The owner of a restaurant in Moorhead is asking the community to help the business through a GoFundMe to keep the restaurant alive. Michael Olson, the owner of Altony’s Neighborhood Cafe and Wine Bar, says he has plans to improve the restaurant’s safety by upgrading its security system.
valleynewslive.com
Car rolls off bridge in south Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car has serious damage after it rolled off a bridge along 25th St. S. in Fargo. Around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 the car flipped off the bridge over Rose Creek. A witness says the teen driver walked away from the scene without serious injuries.
kfgo.com
State trooper credited in finding and saving life of missing Detroit Lakes woman
DETROIT LAKES (KFGO) – A Minnesota State Trooper is credited for finding and saving the life of a missing Detroit Lakes woman. The elderly woman with dementia was reported missing after leaving the 1400 block of Madison Ave. in Detroit Lakes just after 1:30 p.m., Thursday. Trooper Mike Lundeen...
lakesarearadio.net
Informational Meeting to be held in Detroit Lakes on Growing Hemp this Week
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Hemp and Fava Bean growers as well as those interested in growing the crops will meet this week in Detroit Lakes. HPS Food & Ingredients, the largest privately owned Canadian bulk hempseed ingredient supplier and Verve Seeds, a company specializing in hemp breeding, field testing, and certified seed sales of elite hemp varieties will be hosting an informational meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 2-4 p.m. at the Holiday Inn in Detroit Lakes on growing Hemp and Fava Beens as well as the Hemp Grain and Hemp Fiber markets.
newsdakota.com
Messages From Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Last Thursday, December 1st, provided a beautiful night downtown for this year’s “Parade of Lights.” The parade units were many and spectacular! Thank you all who worked so diligently decorating floats, pets, cars, trucks and other machinery so beautifully. Attendance was awesome, there were people all along both sides of the parade route from the Dairy Queen to Connect Church. I hope you all had a great time and encourage those who weren’t able to attend can be there next year.
valleynewslive.com
Cass County deputies help with bell ringing for the Fargo Salvation Army
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - To help raise money for the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office became bell ringers at multiple locations. Deputies could be seen at Hornbacher’s on 13th Ave. South in Fargo, Cashwise on 33rd Street South West in...
kfgo.com
No. 15 NDSU Wrestling Set to Host No. 10 Minnesota and Buffalo
FARGO, N.D. – The No. 15 North Dakota State wrestling program will welcome in No. 10 Minnesota to the Scheels Center for a top-15 showdown at 7 p.m. on Friday night, before hosting Buffalo in a noon dual on Sunday. Dual Coverage. While Friday’s dual will be televised, both...
valleynewslive.com
Fire causes $25,000 worth of damages to north Fargo home
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A north Fargo home was damaged in a fire Tuesday afternoon. Fargo firefighters were called to a kitchen fire around 4 p.m. at 1446 4th Ave. N. They say the caller was outside with four children, but one person had gone back inside to try and put the fire out.
lakesarearadio.net
White Earth Imposes Moratorium on Factory Farm Operations
WHITE EARTH (KDLM) – Citing the Band’s health and safety, water and land resources, and economic security being threatened by proposed factory farming operations on or near the reservation, the White Earth Reservation Business Committee passed a resolution on Nov. 18 to impose a moratorium on Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs) and Animal Feedlot Operations (AFOs) constituting environmental hazards.
valleynewslive.com
Busy day for ND Highway Patrol, 14 crashes in Fargo area
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Today’s falling snow has made for a busy day for emergency responders. North Dakota Highway Patrol say they are investigating 14 crashes in the Fargo area on I-94 and I-29. Officials told us this is in addition to 10 other highway assists, where...
valleynewslive.com
Breckenridge man honored after saving couple from burning car days before Thanksgiving
BRECKENRIDGE, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Two weeks after pulling an elderly couple out of their burning vehicle near Wahpeton, saving them, a Minnesota man has been honored for his bravery and heroism. “The city council thanks you for your brave actions and are proud to have you represent the...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Two Clipper Systems Will Bring Snow To The Area
Two clipper systems will track into the area overnight Monday and overnight Tuesday bringing two waves of snow showers to the area and breezy conditions. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 3:00 AM to 1:00 PM Tuesday. Through Monday night, mainly after 2:00 AM CDT a clipper system...
valleynewslive.com
‘She’s a fighter’: Mapleton mom battling brain tumors
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Ashley Hoppe is a 39-year-old mom, wife and a beloved member of the Mapleton community, and she is facing a battle against four brain tumors. “Uneasy diagnosis to take,” said Ashley Hoppe. “It was just going in for a follow up to see how things were going and learned that it had grown back.”
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Pemberton Law Firm: Neighbors Helping Neighbors Since 1883
The year 1883 was a momentous one for a small town in Outstate Minnesota called Fergus Falls. The first Northern Pacific Railway depot was constructed that year, the Fergus Falls Daily Journal began circulation and attorneys William L. Parsons and James A. Brown became partners in what was to be a successful law practice. Their legacy endures today in Pemberton Law Firm, one of the oldest firms in Minnesota and one of the largest outside of the Twin Cities.
valleynewslive.com
Proposed mixed-use building along S. University Dr. to go before Fargo planning commission
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Big changes could soon be coming to Fargo. The city’s planning commission will be introduced to a mixed-use redevelopment project on the 1600 block of S. University Dr. Tuesday. An open house will follow later that day from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in...
valleynewslive.com
FM area schools hit with uptick in illnesses
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - This time of year, cold weather means more opportunities for kids to get sick. This could be reflected in recent absentees at schools in the Fargo-Moorhead area. 628 students from Fargo Public school were out sick on December 5th. That’s more than double the...
kfgo.com
State Board of Pharmacy sues Moorhead-based THC businesses
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy on Monday sued a Moorhead-based manufacturer of THC-laced gummies, saying the company’s candies contain far stronger doses of the chemical that gives marijuana its high than state law allows. The lawsuit alleges that Northland Vapor Co. and its stores...
740thefan.com
Driver seriously injured in rollover near Hope, ND, faces DUI charge
STEELE COUNTY, ND (KFGO) – A man is hospitalized at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo with serious injuries after his pickup crashed near Hope, North Dakota shortly before midnight Tuesday. The Highway Patrol says the 29-year-old driver from Luverne, North Dakota lost control of his pickup on a gravel...
