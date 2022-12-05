VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Last Thursday, December 1st, provided a beautiful night downtown for this year’s “Parade of Lights.” The parade units were many and spectacular! Thank you all who worked so diligently decorating floats, pets, cars, trucks and other machinery so beautifully. Attendance was awesome, there were people all along both sides of the parade route from the Dairy Queen to Connect Church. I hope you all had a great time and encourage those who weren’t able to attend can be there next year.

VALLEY CITY, ND ・ 3 DAYS AGO