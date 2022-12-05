Tens of thousands were left without power in North Carolina after two power substations were damaged by gunfire, authorities said Sunday. Power in Moore County may not be fully restored until as late as Thursday, an official for Duke Energy warned.The power outages left at least 40,000 customers without electricity and rendered wastewater pumps out of order across the area. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said Sunday that someone had "opened fire on the substation, the same thing at the other one." "It was a gate, and they went through the gate, got at the substation and shot it as well,"...

MOORE COUNTY, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO