Moore County, NC

CBS DFW

Mass power outage in North Carolina caused by gunfire, repairs could take days

Tens of thousands were left without power in North Carolina after two power substations were damaged by gunfire, authorities said Sunday. Power in Moore County may not be fully restored until as late as Thursday, an official for Duke Energy warned.The power outages left at least 40,000 customers without electricity and rendered wastewater pumps out of order across the area. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said Sunday that someone had "opened fire on the substation, the same thing at the other one." "It was a gate, and they went through the gate, got at the substation and shot it as well,"...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Thomas Mills | I don’t believe God shot up the substation, but if he did…

Two Duke Energy substations in Moore County were shot up this weekend, leaving 45,000 people without power. Duke says repairing the stations could take several days. The sheriff called the attack targeted and said the people responsible, “knew exactly what they were doing.” He imposed a curfew from 9pm to 5am. The governor declared a state of emergency. The FBI joined the investigation since attacking the power grid is a federal offense.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Fire at Family Dollar in Greensboro sparks investigation

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating following a fire Sunday at the Family Dollar on East Cone Boulevard in Greensboro. According to a spokesperson with Greensboro Fire, a call came in around 9:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the store full of smoke and all the store...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXIA 11 Alive

80-year-old woman earns second college degree

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Bonnie Miller began her educational journey at the University of North Carolina Greensboro (UNCG) more than 40 years ago. In 1982, she graduated from UNCG with an undergraduate degree in Social Work and went on to get a Master's from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

GREENSBORO, NC

