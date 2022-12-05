Read full article on original website
Texas girl found dead after abduction by FedEx driver
FedEx driver confessed to kidnapping and killing a 7-year-old girl
Fed Ex Driver Arrested and Charged in Death of 7-year-old Girl. Her Body Found 6 Miles from Her Home
Police Identify Tanner Horner as the Murderer of 7-Year-Old Athena Strand
Texas Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘It Hurts to the Very Core' Says Sheriff as Investigators Work Athena Strand Case
It's been a week since an Amber Alert went out statewide in search of Athena Strand, but the outcome of the search left people all over heartbroken. The Wise County Sheriff's Office said the 7-year-old girl was kidnapped and killed. The suspect at the center of the investigation is a North Texas man who authorities said was a contractor for FedEx.
Texas girl found dead after abduction by FedEx driver
Texas was left rattled earlier this week after a 7-year-old girl was abducted from her home by a FedEx driver. The driver later killed the child according to local police. The body of Athena Strand was discovered on Friday night after the police had been searching for her ever since she was reported missing on Wednesday. Strand was reported having gone missing from her bedroom, and police suspected Tanner Lynn Horner, a FedEx driver who was delivering a package to the house at the time.
'We'll leave no stone unturned,' says attorney for Athena Strand's mother
WISE COUNTY, Texas — Newly retained legal counsel for Athena Strand's mother told WFAA Wednesday night the little girl's death will be thoroughly investigated and that "any action inaction that led to the death of Strand is something that we are going to look into." Benson Varghese of Varghese...
newsnationnow.com
Texas community mourns 7-year-old who was kidnapped, killed
(NewsNation) — In a sea of pink, hundreds of Texans gathered in Wise County, Texas, Monday night to honor the life of Athena Strand. The 7-year-old was reportedly kidnapped and killed last week, allegedly by FedEx driver Tanner Horner. The 31-year-old confessed to authorities and disclosed where they could find her body, police said.
Police bodycam video: North Texas officers catch mail theft suspects in the act
LAKE WORTH, Texas — After mail thefts all across North Texas, Lake Worth Police finally caught two suspects in the act outside the city's main post office. Recently released dashcam video shows the moments before officers sprang into action to make the arrests. A Lake Worth Police K-9 Officer...
Wise County Sheriff shares what punishment he will seek for accused killer of 7-year-old Athena Strand
WISE COUNTY, Texas — The sheriff working the Athena Strand murder said Wednesday he will seek the death penalty for the accused abductor and murderer. Investigators are keeping information about the case involving the murder of 7-year-old Athena Strand close to their vest. However, there are some new details about Athena's accused killer who is behind bars at the Wise County Law Enforcement Center.
8-year-old girl shot in North Richland Hills
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — North Richland Hills are investigating the shooting of an 8-year-old girl Wednesday evening. Police responded to the shooting at about 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 6500 block of Jerrell Street. The child is expected to survive, police say. Parents drove her to the hospital...
Dallas Observer
Tanner Horner, Who Confessed to Killing Athena Strand, Was a Singer in Commit & Conquer
A Lake Worth FedEx driver and former vocalist for a Dallas/Fort Worth heavy metal group confessed on Friday to kidnapping and killing a 7-year-old girl from Cottondale, authorities in Wise County said. Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, is being held in the Wise County jail in Decatur on two felony charges...
12-year-old charged with murder in Dallas hit-and-run
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A 12-year-old boy has been charged with murder in connection with a hit-and-run that left an 82-year-old woman dead in Dallas last month.Police allege that the boy, who remains unnamed due to his age, was behind the wheel of a Toyota Avalon that struck and killed Florence Kelly shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022 in the 3800 block of Royal Lane.After speeding into Kelly's car, the boy and several passengers left the car and fled the scene. Kelly was taken to the hospital but did not survive her injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
Fort Worth family says home rental scammers took money and threatened to hurt kids
FORT WORTH, Texas — Trevontee Garner and Daija Washington were excited to finally find a house they can make a home for the holidays. They found a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home that fit the needs of their young family of four. They found the home online and within hours of showing interest in the home they received a phone call from someone claiming to be the homeowner.
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed in Jones County was walking on highway from car parked on shoulder
JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian who was struck and killed in Jones County Tuesday night was walking on the highway from a car that was parked on the shoulder. Ezekiel Ortega, 31, of Bedford, Texas, was struck and killed on Highway 83/277 about a mile north of Hawley just after 6:00 p.m., according […]
keranews.org
Family of murdered 7-year-old Athena Strand from Paradise plans vigil
The community of Paradise, Texas is mourning the loss of 7-year-old Athena Strand following a two-day search that ended in tragedy. Athena’s body was found Friday night after she went missing Wednesday northwest of Fort Worth. The community will hold a candlelight vigil at First Baptist Church Cottondale in...
WFAA
Athena Strand vigil tonight; suspect could be in court today
Authorities say the Wise County 7-year-old was kidnapped from her home and killed. They say Tanner Horner confessed to her death.
Two masked men captured with large quantities of stolen mail in Lake Worth
wo people are behind bars after being captured with a load of stolen mail in Lake Worth where the two were caught red-handed stealing mail from two US Postal Service blue boxes.
State unexpectedly rested case on day 3 of Aaron Dean murder trial
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The state unexpectedly rested Wednesday afternoon in the murder trial of a former police officer. Prosecutors spent about two and half days making their case that Aaron Dean committed murder when he shot Atatiana Jefferson in 2019. The last witness the state called to the stand before resting was Atatiana Jefferson's sister, Ashley Carr, who told jurors Jefferson planned on becoming a doctor. "She wanted to find a cure for diabetes," Carr said. "She had it since she was very young." Carr testified Jefferson moved into their mother's home, where she was shot and killed, to help take care...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Remember Athena Strand': Mother's Plea at Vigil for 7-Year-Old Killed in Wise County
It was a soulful and somber ceremony Tuesday night for Athena Strand, the 7-year-old at the center of an Amber Alert that was issued last week. Hundreds of people gathered to remember the little girl who was found dead Friday evening. The vigil, at First Baptist Church of Cottondale, was...
Bowie man faces 4th arrest for unlawful possession of a firearm
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Bowie man has his fourth arrest since May for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and second arrest for carrying an AR-15 type assault rifle in less than a month. Steven Hockin and Alexis Wood were arrested at the Wayfarer Motel on Central Freeway Sunday afternoon, Dec. 4, […]
Three Fort Worth officers, driver injured during pursuit, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Four people, including three police officers, were taken to a hospital after a car pursuit ended in a wreck in Fort Worth Sunday morning. According to Fort Worth police, officers saw a man revving his engine at about 2:30 a.m. on West 7th Street, "as if he was looking for a street race." Police said there was heavy traffic in the area with pedestrians and vehicles since bars had recently closed.
inforney.com
Blotter: Burglary call leads to arrest of man on felony warrant
A false burglary call Sunday led to the arrest of a 53-year-old man who allegedly stole and used someone else’s credit cards, a felony offense, in July, according to a police report. At about 8:11 a.m., police were dispatched to a burglary in progress. The caller said she was...
Victims identified in small plane crash in Cleburne
One of the two victims killed in Sunday night’s small plane crash in Cleburne has been identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner. A single-engine Cessna crashed after taking off from Cleburne Regional Airport.
