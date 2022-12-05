ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘It Hurts to the Very Core' Says Sheriff as Investigators Work Athena Strand Case

It's been a week since an Amber Alert went out statewide in search of Athena Strand, but the outcome of the search left people all over heartbroken. The Wise County Sheriff's Office said the 7-year-old girl was kidnapped and killed. The suspect at the center of the investigation is a North Texas man who authorities said was a contractor for FedEx.
WISE COUNTY, TX
Texas girl found dead after abduction by FedEx driver

Texas was left rattled earlier this week after a 7-year-old girl was abducted from her home by a FedEx driver. The driver later killed the child according to local police. The body of Athena Strand was discovered on Friday night after the police had been searching for her ever since she was reported missing on Wednesday. Strand was reported having gone missing from her bedroom, and police suspected Tanner Lynn Horner, a FedEx driver who was delivering a package to the house at the time.
WISE COUNTY, TX
newsnationnow.com

Texas community mourns 7-year-old who was kidnapped, killed

(NewsNation) — In a sea of pink, hundreds of Texans gathered in Wise County, Texas, Monday night to honor the life of Athena Strand. The 7-year-old was reportedly kidnapped and killed last week, allegedly by FedEx driver Tanner Horner. The 31-year-old confessed to authorities and disclosed where they could find her body, police said.
WISE COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Wise County Sheriff shares what punishment he will seek for accused killer of 7-year-old Athena Strand

WISE COUNTY, Texas — The sheriff working the Athena Strand murder said Wednesday he will seek the death penalty for the accused abductor and murderer. Investigators are keeping information about the case involving the murder of 7-year-old Athena Strand close to their vest. However, there are some new details about Athena's accused killer who is behind bars at the Wise County Law Enforcement Center.
WISE COUNTY, TX
WFAA

8-year-old girl shot in North Richland Hills

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — North Richland Hills are investigating the shooting of an 8-year-old girl Wednesday evening. Police responded to the shooting at about 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 6500 block of Jerrell Street. The child is expected to survive, police say. Parents drove her to the hospital...
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
CBS DFW

12-year-old charged with murder in Dallas hit-and-run

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A 12-year-old boy has been charged with murder in connection with a hit-and-run that left an 82-year-old woman dead in Dallas last month.Police allege that the boy, who remains unnamed due to his age, was behind the wheel of a Toyota Avalon that struck and killed Florence Kelly shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022 in the 3800 block of Royal Lane.After speeding into Kelly's car, the boy and several passengers left the car and fled the scene. Kelly was taken to the hospital but did not survive her injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

Family of murdered 7-year-old Athena Strand from Paradise plans vigil

The community of Paradise, Texas is mourning the loss of 7-year-old Athena Strand following a two-day search that ended in tragedy. Athena’s body was found Friday night after she went missing Wednesday northwest of Fort Worth. The community will hold a candlelight vigil at First Baptist Church Cottondale in...
PARADISE, TX
CBS DFW

State unexpectedly rested case on day 3 of Aaron Dean murder trial

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The state unexpectedly rested Wednesday afternoon in the murder trial of a former police officer. Prosecutors spent about two and half days making their case that Aaron Dean committed murder when he shot Atatiana Jefferson in 2019. The last witness the state called to the stand before resting was Atatiana Jefferson's sister, Ashley Carr, who told jurors Jefferson planned on becoming a doctor. "She wanted to find a cure for diabetes," Carr said. "She had it since she was very young." Carr testified Jefferson moved into their mother's home, where she was shot and killed, to help take care...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Three Fort Worth officers, driver injured during pursuit, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Four people, including three police officers, were taken to a hospital after a car pursuit ended in a wreck in Fort Worth Sunday morning. According to Fort Worth police, officers saw a man revving his engine at about 2:30 a.m. on West 7th Street, "as if he was looking for a street race." Police said there was heavy traffic in the area with pedestrians and vehicles since bars had recently closed.
FORT WORTH, TX
inforney.com

Blotter: Burglary call leads to arrest of man on felony warrant

A false burglary call Sunday led to the arrest of a 53-year-old man who allegedly stole and used someone else’s credit cards, a felony offense, in July, according to a police report. At about 8:11 a.m., police were dispatched to a burglary in progress. The caller said she was...
DENTON, TX

