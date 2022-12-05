Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in Boston, MassachusettsLuay RahilBoston, MA
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
Boston left stunned after remains of four infants discovered at apartmentcreteBoston, MA
‘Gender as a Show!’ combines drag with deeper reflectionThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Boston area apartments available from $1,257 a month through affordable housing lotteriesBeth TorresBoston, MA
Related
Photos: Meet Tom Brady's Newest Potential Girlfriend Option
Instagram model Veronika Rajek has emerged as a potential option for Tom Brady. That is, of course, if he's ready to start dating again. Rajek was at Raymond James Stadium on Monday night to witness the Buccaneers' fourth-quarter comeback against the Saints. After the game was over, Rajek tagged Brady...
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Odell Beckham Jr. Next Move: Bills Sign OBJ to 'Prove-It' Contract?
Odell Beckham's third visit is coming to a close, which means a decision might be pending. But as the Bills surely know, there has been a Cowboys "red flag.''
Report: Baker Mayfield finds new NFL home
In five years in the NFL, Mayfield has passed for 15,438 yards with 98 touchdowns
Alabama Player Reached Out to Deion Sanders About Transferring
This Alabama running back publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday.
NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate Doug Flutie Update
Former NFL quarterback Doug Flutie is getting crushed on Twitter this week for supporting U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker. They were teammates on the New Jersey Generals in 1985. Walker fell short to Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia's runoff election. Despite this Tuesday's result, Flutie raved about the job...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Andrew Luck ready to return to football, but there’s a catch
Andrew Luck has seemingly been content with his decision to leave the NFL back in 2019. But that doesn’t mean the yearning to return to football hasn’t been there. Based on a beautiful piece from ESPN’s Seth Wickersham detailing Andrew Luck as he is today, the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback is eyeing a return to the sport he loves – but this time with a clipboard in hand. The call of the game was loud as ever as he attended his daughter’s soccer practice within earshot of the Colts’ practice facility.
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
Colorado Quarterback Makes Decision After Deion Sanders' Speech
A Colorado quarterback is not going to be with the program going forward. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Colorado quarterback Owen McCown has entered the transfer portal. This comes directly after Deion Sanders, who's the new Buffaloes head coach, said that Shedeur Sanders will be their quarterback next season.
Popculture
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
NOLA.com
WATCH: Buccaneers QB Tom Brady screams at teammates on the sideline during Saints game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has had some frustrating games against the New Orleans Saints in recent seasons, and Monday night's game proved to be another rough night for the NFL legend. With the Saints leading 13-3 in the fourth quarter, Brady was seen on the sideline holding a...
Detroit Lions now favored over first-place Minnesota Vikings
Don’t look now, but the Detroit Lions are on a roll! Following their impressive 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field, the Lions have now won four of their past five games, moving to 5-7 on the season. With the win, the Lions remain in the NFC Playoff hunt, though they will likely have to win out to get a Wild Card spot, and it all starts this week against the Minnesota Vikings. According to the sportsbooks, the Lions are now favored over the Vikings.
Bill Belichick’s Endorsement Of Matt Patricia Is No Endorsement At All
Bill Belichick apparently won’t demote Matt Patricia as the Patriots’ offensive play-caller before the end of the regular season. But after the season? New England’s head coach just left the door wide open for such a change. By now, you probably have had the misfortune of watching...
Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major Coaching Loss
Alabama has sustained a lot of tough coaching losses over the course of the Nick Saban dynasty. Now, they'll have to sustain another one. Alabama's co-defensive coordinator, Charles Kelly, is leaving the school to team up with Deion Sanders at Colorado. "Per multiple sources, Colorado is hiring Alabama associate defensive...
Odell Beckham Jr. Gave Big Hint About Free Agency Decision
Here is the latest development on Odell Beckham Jr's free agent status.
Legendary NFL Head Coach Was Furious With The Saints
The New Orleans Saints made some baffling decisions late in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. They played all the hits on "how to lose a 13-point lead" in the final five minutes of the game. Whether it was throwing on 3rd and short to running back Mark Ingram not getting an easy first down with daylight in front of him, to Dennis Allen's horrendous clock management, it was all bad.
Peyton Manning and Randy Moss had the exact same painful reaction to brutal Tom Brady INT on the Manningcast
It’s been a long month without the ManningCast accompanying Monday Night Football, but fans were rewarded with an all-time classic moment thanks to Peyton Manning and Randy Moss. On Monday, the ManningCast returned for the Week 13 contest between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints. The...
Tom Brady is the 'world’s greatest American,' Super Bowl champ says
Tom Brady passed Peyton Manning for the most fourth-quarter comebacks of all-time and with that came a big superlative from three-time Super Bowl champion Mark Schlereth.
NFL World Wants Head Coach Fired On Tuesday
Saints head coach Dennis Allen may have sealed his fate with Monday night's embarrassing loss to the Buccaneers. Despite dominating the Buccaneers for roughly 55 minutes, the Saints found themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard. It was undoubtedly the franchise's worst loss of the season. Shortly after Tom...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
678K+
Followers
86K+
Post
393M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0