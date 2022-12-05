Read full article on original website
Related
CoinDesk
The 4 Most Influential Moments in Consensus History
Since 2015, Consensus has brought together the crypto community to reflect on the state of the industry and align on the year ahead. In an industry that is largely carried out online, the annual Consensus gathering has come to serve as a barometer for the industry year after year. From...
Crocs, Gatorade Fit, and Walmart-branded cream cheese are among the fastest-growing brands of 2022
Consumers turned toward brands like Crocs, Gatorade, and Walmart-branded food as inflation and worries about the economies remained high this year.
CoinDesk
Three Arrows' Founders Subpoenaed in US Bankruptcy Case; Guiding Mainstream Brands Into the World of Web3
"The Hash" team discusses the bear market with gaming, NFTs, and an older story of Immutable X. Also, on a bigger note, a New York bankruptcy judge has agreed to issue subpoenas against the founders of Three Arrows Capital as liquidators seek to wind down the collapsed crypto fund. Plus, a “Hash” interview with Vayner3 President Avery Akkineni as she joins to discuss how she is onboarding mainstream companies into Web3 and why much of corporate America still has a crypto appetite.
CoinDesk
Stablecoin Issuer Circle Scratches Plan to Go Public; Reddit's Avatar Tokens Set Minting Record
The most valuable crypto stories for Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. "The Hash" group unpacks the top stories moving the crypto markets today, including Circle terminating its agreement with special-purpose acquisition company Concord Acquisition Corp., thereby stepping back from its plan to go public. Plus, Collectible Avatars, Reddit's set of art tokens based on the Polygon blockchain, set a minting record over the weekend, according to data from Dune Analytics.
CoinDesk
Wen Web3 IRL?
At Miami Art Week, we saw people being brought together to celebrate art and culture with even more traditional brands leaning into Web3. Avery and Sam break down their on-the-ground observations, from Oscar Mayer to Prada, on creative activations and how it’s more clear than ever that brands both in Web2 and Web3 are vying for the same audience, especially at large cultural events.
Complex
How 91 Vintage is Building Community Through Streetwear
91 Vintage has been the swap-meet and market for vintage sportswear and streetwear in Melbourne for the last 5 years. The iconic market was founded by Bonny, who lovingly ran 91 Vintage for 5 years. This year, she handed over the keys to Jonathan Chai, who now runs the event.
CoinDesk
DESK Upgrade on CoinDesk’s Website Offers Tokenized Reader Experience
Today marks the next phase of DESK as we integrate our social token into our broader user experience. Now, our readers have the opportunity to earn DESK by reading articles, watching videos and other interactions on CoinDesk.com. We built DESK, our evolving social token product, to be a mechanism for...
TechCrunch
Oh no, they added NFTs to Winamp
No, this doesn’t just read out the current valuation of your various square avatars; NFT-type tech has been applied to music as well, offering the capability of limited releases of digital tracks the way you might have a limited vinyl run. At least that’s the idea — I don’t think it’s quite caught on, and with the cryptocurrency world currently in disarray, it’s hard to blame anyone for declining to take part in a potentially risky ecosystem.
CoinDesk
The Contagion Fever Breaks: NFTs Dominate Art Basel
MIAMI — “We were never big wedding people,” said artist Kelly Daniels after marrying health care executive Emir Muhovic during a small ceremony set up at the Scope Art Show in Miami Beach on Dec. 5. At one of the largest art exhibitions taking place during Art...
AdWeek
Pinterest Enters Long-Term Cooperation Agreement With Elliott Investment Management
Pinterest said Tuesday that it entered into a long-term cooperation agreement with Elliott Investment Management. As part of the deal, Elliott senior portfolio manager Marc Steinberg will join Pinterest’s board of directors, effective Dec. 16. Elliott said in July that its stake in Pinterest topped 9%. The investment firm...
Phenom Expands UKG Technology Partnership, Improving Recruiter Productivity and Candidate Conversions
PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- Phenom, the global leader in Intelligent Talent Experience, announced today that it expanded its technology partnership with UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll and workforce management solutions for all people, to include certifications for Job Sync and Hosted Apply. Now, organizations that utilize both Phenom and UKG Pro Recruiting can improve the candidate experience by creating a better application process, while adding automation to reduce manual tasks and improve recruiter efficiency. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005121/en/ Phenom expands UKG technology partnership, improving recruiter productivity and candidate conversions (Graphic: Business Wire)
CoinDesk
Earn Salary in Stablecoins?
Host Joel Flynn discusses crypto’s role as remote work enabler. That story and other news shaping the cryptocurrency world in this episode of "The Daily Forkast."
CoinDesk
ConsenSys to Update MetaMask Crypto Wallet in Response to Privacy Backlash; Bitcoin Mining Outlook
ConsenSys, the company behind the MetaMask crypto wallet, will release a series of updates to the platform in response to user backlash regarding its data-collection practices. Plus, Gridless, a bitcoin mining company that helps generate new sources of energy in rural communities in East Africa, secures $2 million in a seed investment round led by bitcoin venture-capital firm Stillmark and payments company.
CoinDesk
Attacker Targets Wealthy Crypto Funds Using Telegram Chats
In the latest type of crypto-focused attacks, an attacker known as DEV-0139 has targeted wealthy cryptocurrency funds through the use of Telegram group chats, Microsoft's (MSFT) Security Intelligence team said in a report on Wednesday. Fees levied by crypto exchanges on transactions are a big challenge for investment funds and...
CoinDesk
Over $30M Pours Into ApeCoin Staking in First Day
One day after the Ape Foundation opened staking for its APE currency, over $30 million worth of the tokens has been deposited into its contract. The token, which is the native currency of the Yuga Labs ecosystem, was airdropped to holders of the Web3 collective’s mainstay non-fungible token (NFT) collections, Bored Ape Yacht Club and Mutant Ape Yacht Club, back in March.
CoinDesk
Crypto Wallet Maker Ledger Teams Up With iPod Creator Tony Fadell
Crypto wallet maker Ledger has partnered with Tony Fadell, the well-known creator of Apple’s iPod and the co-founder of thermostat company Nest, to create its new Ledger Stax hardware wallet. "The Hash" panel discusses the latest move mainstreaming crypto wallets and the ethos of self-custody while highlighting the potential risks.
Digital Trends
4 tech collabs we want to see on the OnePlus Featuring co-creation platform
OnePlus has announced what it’s calling a “co-creation platform,” named OnePlus Featuring, where it will work with other brands to create new products. The first one will be a mechanical keyboard made by established keyboard maker Keychron, and it’ll be out sometime next year. Contents. What’s...
CoinDesk
Ethereum Developers Target March 2023 for Release of Staked Ether
Ethereum developers determined on Thursday that the network’s next hard fork, called “Shanghai,” will have a target release time frame of March 2023. This upgrade will include code known as EIP 4895 that will allow Beacon Chain staked ether (ETH) withdrawals. Developers also agreed to address the...
MotorTrend Magazine
The Apple Car "Project Titan" Reportedly Is Delayed and In Need of a Partner
There have long been rumors that tech giant Apple is working on its very own car, reportedly called Project Titan, from the ground up. We've projected those rumors into illustrations and concepts in the past, and we've seen patents that offer evidence the rumors are true. Apple is certainly working on a project that aims to redefine the vehicle as we know it, but those plans may have hit a snag, according to the latest report from Bloomberg.
CoinDesk
The Teen Dropping $20M in NFTs
The artist Victor Langlois, who goes by FEWOCiOUS, sold his first painting for $90 in 2020, when he was 17 years old. Just two years later, after pivoting to sell his work as non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, he has amassed $50 million in lifetime sales. In April, FEWOCiOUS released his...
Comments / 0