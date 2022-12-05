Read full article on original website
News Direct Reaffirms Its Commitment to Accepting Payment in Cryptocurrency
--News Direct-- Despite the recent turmoil in the cryptocurrency world, News Direct today announced its intention to continue accepting payment in bitcoin via its partnership with BitPay. BitPay supports Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), ApeCoin (APE), Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Euro Coin...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Microsoft
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Microsoft MSFT. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Why MEI Pharma Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 35%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
Starry Group Holdings, Inc. STRY shares rose 43.5% to $0.2011 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 20% on Monday. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. AMAM shares rose 27% to $0.6599 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Monday. Wearable Devices Ltd. WLDS rose 23.4% to $0.7652 in pre-market trading. GitLab Inc....
Shiba Inu Among Top 10 Crypto Purchases By Ethereum Whales: Which Others Made It To The List?
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, the second largest canine-themed cryptocurrency, has made its way into the top ten most-bought cryptocurrencies by whales on the Ethereum ETH/USD network. What Happened: On Tuesday, WhaleStats tweeted that SHIB is among the ten cryptos most purchased tokens by the 5,000 biggest ETH whales. Other tokens like...
Lowe's Affirms FY22 Outlook; Adds $15B To Stock Buyback Plan
Lowe’s Companies Inc LOW plans to provide an update on its key growth initiatives and long-term financial targets at its 2022 Analyst and Investor Conference today in New York City. The company affirmed its FY22 outlook for sales of $97 billion - $98 billion (consensus $97.41 billion) and adjusted...
Is Elon Musk Unwittingly Helping Mark Zuckerberg? Why This Meta Analyst Can See Stock Doubling Within Months
Meta Platforms Inc. META shares slumped about 7% on Tuesday amid reports of a regulatory setback in Europe. Undeterred by the sell-off, Empirical Financial’s Whitney Tilson threw his weight behind the company and the stock. What Happened: Meta is facing at least eight headwinds and these have impacted the...
This Apple Option Saw Massive Surge In Volumes: What Could Have Happened?
In the last five days, Apple Inc AAPL shares have risen 1.65% but failed to breach the $150 level. Options data shows that the 150-strike Call option with the Dec. 9 expiry has seen the maximum volume at 118,605, according to Barchart data. Interestingly, a significant rise in volumes has...
Home Inventory Is Up And Prices Will Drop, But Buyers And Investors Have Left The Market
If the U.S. residential housing market were a vehicle, it would be stuck in park right now. And while some opportunities may be coming that would allow investors to shift back into drive, the overriding consensus is to keep the car in the driveway for now. Home prices are too...
Outlook Revisions Could Hamper The Sheen Of VF Corp, Says Analyst
VF Corp VFC named Benno Dorer, Lead Independent Director, as its Interim President and Chief Executive Officer after Steve Rendle's decision to retire from his positions. Richard Carucci, a director on the Board since 2009, will serve as Interim Chairman. VF also reduced its FY23 outlook largely to reflect the...
Apple Stock Is Sliding Today: What's Going On?
Apple Inc AAPL shares are extending losses Tuesday afternoon following reports that the Cupertino-based company has scaled back self-driving plans and pushed its electric vehicle launch date out to 2026. What To Know: Apple has not made any official announcements about a potential self-driving electric vehicle, but rumors of such...
U.S. Commerical Real Estate Rebounds in November, But Global Investment Continues To Dip
After an October where it appeared the bottom was dropping out of the commercial real estate market (CRE), The Green Street Commercial Property Price Index® in November reported a not-so-bad performance. While the index detailed a 13% drop in October, the latest numbers show only a 0.6% drop in November.
What's Going On With Amazon Shares
Shares of retail and e-commerce companies, including Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, are trading lower going into the close of Monday's session after recent economic data raised concerns over further Fed rate hikes, which could negatively impact consumer spending on non-essential items. Companies in the retail sector are also lower following reduced guidance from VF Corp.
DuPont, Arch Capital, Rockwell Automation And This Agriculture Machinery King: CNBC's 'Final Trades'
On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Stephanie Link of Hightower said DuPont de Nemours, Inc’s DD stock is down 13% year to date and yields 2%. The company is paying back debt and approved a new share repurchase program of up to $5 billion. Joseph Terranova of Virtus...
Some Meta Employees Embroiled In Dispute Over Severance Package Promised By Mark Zuckerberg
A group of Meta Platforms, Inc META workers who joined via a corporate training program alleged inferior severance packages compared to other workers whom the company recently laid off. The employees were members of Meta’s Sourcer Development Program, likely to help workers from diverse backgrounds obtain careers in corporate technology...
NRG Energy Bolsters Retail Platform Via $5.2B Vivint Smart Home Deal - What's On The Cards?
NRG Energy Inc NRG has agreed to acquire Vivint Smart Home Inc VVNT for $12 per share or $2.8 billion in an all-cash transaction. The consideration represents a premium of approximately 33% to Vivint's closing share price on December 5, 2022. Assuming the $2.4 billion of debt (net of cash),...
Rate Cuts May Not Come Anytime Soon, Cramer Says: 'Fed's Not Going To Stop Tightening Until…'
The Fed pivot the market is fervently hoping for may not materialize yet, CNBC host Jim Cramer said on Monday. What Happened: Cramer listed four jobs-related data points to lend credence to his expectations of a higher interest rate environment in the near term. Very limited people are reentering the...
Cramer Recommends Avoiding This Trump-Linked SPAC: Here's Why
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Symbotic Inc SYM is a "money-losing SPAC. We’re not recommending any money losers." "Everybody’s in this darn business," Cramer said when asked about Penn Entertainment Inc PENN. "I do like Penn. They’re good guys, but I can’t recommend the stock right now."
Oil prices down on prospect of Keystone resumption, weakening demand
NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Oil prices edged lower on Thursday on the prospect of a major crude pipeline that shut after a leak resuming service, which would return a hefty amount of crude to the market at a time when global economic slowdowns are raising fuel demand fears.
