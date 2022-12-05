Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
South Hutchinson day care provider coming up against federal regulations
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutch Post has received some new information related to the zoning case of a child care provider from South Hutchinson we attempted to write about earlier this week. It was our error in the original story to assume that this was chiefly a local zoning issue. It actually reaches back to decades old federal regulations.
Kan. school district reopens after closure due to alleged threats
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Schools in USD 262/Valley Center will open again Thursday. On Tuesday, Valley Center called off school for Wednesday, Dec. 7 as a result of alleged threats, out of an abundance of caution for all of our students and staff and after consulting with local law enforcement, according to a statement sent from Valley Center Superintendent Cory Gibson.
Next child care class set for January in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Child care providers play an important role in nurturing the growth and development of our youngest and most vulnerable residents. Sign up for the next orientation class on Jan. 5 to find out how to become a licensed provider. Orientation class is a great opportunity to...
Hotel development agreement approved by Hutchinson City Council Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A hotel proposal to address the city's needs for additional rooms to retain large events like the NJCAA Men's Basketball Tournament was approved by the Hutchinson City Council on Tuesday. From the legal description of the land involved, it would be on parcels behind the Olive...
Water rates going up in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council passed planned increases in water rates starting in 2023 at their meeting on Tuesday. In May 2022, a water rate study was completed. "Revenue increases are necessary," said Public Works Director Brian Clennan. "But, they do align well with industry averages of...
HutchCC Board to approve Peel Center remodel Thursday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The HutchCC Board of Trustees meets Thursday and will consider bids on remodeling of the Peel Center. Program growth and demand for nursing graduates requires the expansion and remodeling of the 2nd Floor of the Peel Center to allow for a second class of twenty registered nursing education students.
KAKE TV
City of Wichita launches landlord incentive program to help with housing voucher backlog
The city of Wichita’s housing department has a problem. It has plenty of people in its affordable housing voucher programs right now, around 800 according to housing director Sally Stang. The problem is not enough landlords willing to work with those clients. She says they have "had several landlords...
Wichita moves forward with homeless proposal over objection from HumanKind Ministries
Representatives from HumanKind, the region’s largest homeless services provider, asked the City Council to delay the vote.
Boil water advisory rescinded for parts of Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for Butler County Rural Water District 6, an area southeast of Augusta. The advisory was issued on Dec. 2 after a loss of water pressure in the distribution system was reported. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may […]
kfdi.com
Student injured in accident outside south Wichita school
Police said a seven-year-old girl was taken to a hospital after she was hit by a car outside a south Wichita elementary school. The accident was reported around 4 Wednesday afternoon at White Elementary School in the 5100 block of South Kansas. Police said the girl’s injuries were not life-threatening....
Newton still seeking residents for surveys
NEWTON, Kan. — The City of Newton is still seeking residents to join in ongoing surveys. Newton has contracted with FlashVote, an independent, scientific survey service provider, to engage the community and gather valuable resident feedback on city government matters. In the next year, FlashVote will create a series...
Jerry Ivey pond, Smoky Hill River trail among Salina City Commission agenda items
Jerry Ivey Memorial Park pond and the Smoky Hill River Greenway Trail are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
Newton seeking members for LEAP
NEWTON, Kan. — The City of Newton is taking applications for its Law Enforcement Advisory Panel. The volunteer board’s purpose is to advise in policy development, education, community outreach, and communications related to bias-based policing; and to receive, review, and provide feedback to the Chief of Police on complaints related to bias-based policing.
Mother says 5 years is long enough to wait for City of Wichita to pay for her son’s death
A Wichita mother who lost her son in a police shooting wants to know when the City of Wichita will pay up.
KWCH.com
Teacher safety concerns raised after recent incidents at Wichita schools
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The first semester of the 2022-23 school year for Wichita Public Schools has come with challenges and concerns for staff members who’ve had to deal with violent disruptions during school hours. Fights at schools have led to injuries and arrests and even the use of pepper spray.
KWCH.com
Saline County Fire Department responds to call, finds smoldering gloves
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Saline County Fire District 3 found an unlikely burn source after responding to a call on Tuesday. When searching for the source of a burning electrical smell reported by the caller, the fire department found a set of gloves plugged into a USB charger and overheating on a table.
KWCH.com
Wichita business temporarily closed after vandal leaves extensive damage
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita business was closed on Wednesday after a vandal broke in and caused extensive damage. The break-in happened Tuesday night at Jenny Dawn Cellars, a winery on East Douglas near Union Station. “My security cameras were disabled and I couldn’t see what was happening in...
Kan. district cancels school after threats, investigation of offensive chants
WICHITA (AP) —Two Kansas high schools are investigating after students at one school reportedly yelled racist and offensive taunts at the other school's basketball team. Topeka High School's team was subjected to “racial slurs, threats and disgusting taunts,” during a game on Saturday with Valley Center High School, Coach Geo Lyons said in a Change.org petition. He also said Valley Center students used a Black baby doll to taunt his team during the game.
KDHE issues Stream Advisory for Little Cow Creek to Cow Creek located South of Lyons
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a stream advisory for Little Cow Creek to Cow Creek, South of Lyons, Kansas. The stream advisory is a result of operation problems at the city of Lyons wastewater plant. The city of Lyons is working to repair the problem.
Police identify woman, 63, who died in collision in Park City on Tuesday morning
The woman was from Valley Center.
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
19K+
Followers
22K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0