ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Hutchinson, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hutch Post

Kan. school district reopens after closure due to alleged threats

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Schools in USD 262/Valley Center will open again Thursday. On Tuesday, Valley Center called off school for Wednesday, Dec. 7 as a result of alleged threats, out of an abundance of caution for all of our students and staff and after consulting with local law enforcement, according to a statement sent from Valley Center Superintendent Cory Gibson.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Next child care class set for January in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Child care providers play an important role in nurturing the growth and development of our youngest and most vulnerable residents. Sign up for the next orientation class on Jan. 5 to find out how to become a licensed provider. Orientation class is a great opportunity to...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Water rates going up in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council passed planned increases in water rates starting in 2023 at their meeting on Tuesday. In May 2022, a water rate study was completed. "Revenue increases are necessary," said Public Works Director Brian Clennan. "But, they do align well with industry averages of...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

HutchCC Board to approve Peel Center remodel Thursday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The HutchCC Board of Trustees meets Thursday and will consider bids on remodeling of the Peel Center. Program growth and demand for nursing graduates requires the expansion and remodeling of the 2nd Floor of the Peel Center to allow for a second class of twenty registered nursing education students.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Boil water advisory rescinded for parts of Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for Butler County Rural Water District 6, an area southeast of Augusta. The advisory was issued on Dec. 2 after a loss of water pressure in the distribution system was reported. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may […]
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
kfdi.com

Student injured in accident outside south Wichita school

Police said a seven-year-old girl was taken to a hospital after she was hit by a car outside a south Wichita elementary school. The accident was reported around 4 Wednesday afternoon at White Elementary School in the 5100 block of South Kansas. Police said the girl’s injuries were not life-threatening....
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Newton still seeking residents for surveys

NEWTON, Kan. — The City of Newton is still seeking residents to join in ongoing surveys. Newton has contracted with FlashVote, an independent, scientific survey service provider, to engage the community and gather valuable resident feedback on city government matters. In the next year, FlashVote will create a series...
NEWTON, KS
Salina Post

Jerry Ivey pond, Smoky Hill River trail among Salina City Commission agenda items

Jerry Ivey Memorial Park pond and the Smoky Hill River Greenway Trail are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Newton seeking members for LEAP

NEWTON, Kan. — The City of Newton is taking applications for its Law Enforcement Advisory Panel. The volunteer board’s purpose is to advise in policy development, education, community outreach, and communications related to bias-based policing; and to receive, review, and provide feedback to the Chief of Police on complaints related to bias-based policing.
NEWTON, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita business temporarily closed after vandal leaves extensive damage

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita business was closed on Wednesday after a vandal broke in and caused extensive damage. The break-in happened Tuesday night at Jenny Dawn Cellars, a winery on East Douglas near Union Station. “My security cameras were disabled and I couldn’t see what was happening in...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Kan. district cancels school after threats, investigation of offensive chants

WICHITA (AP) —Two Kansas high schools are investigating after students at one school reportedly yelled racist and offensive taunts at the other school's basketball team. Topeka High School's team was subjected to “racial slurs, threats and disgusting taunts,” during a game on Saturday with Valley Center High School, Coach Geo Lyons said in a Change.org petition. He also said Valley Center students used a Black baby doll to taunt his team during the game.
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
19K+
Followers
22K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy