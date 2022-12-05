Read full article on original website
Related
kchi.com
Mayor Accepting Applications For Board Of Public Works
Chillicothe Mayor Theresa Kelly will fill an opening on the Chillicothe Board of Public Works. Applications for the appointment will be accepted at City Hall through December 19th. Qualifications: Resident of the City of Chillicothe for at least two (2) years preceding their appointment. Not more than 2 members of...
kchi.com
Additional Filings For The Municipal Election
Filing for the April Municipal Election continues until December 27th.
kchi.com
Candidate Filing Opens Today
Those wishing to serve on their local school board or town council can file as early as today for the April Municipal Election. Candidate filing for most offices will take place at the office of that entity. That includes for area School Board races, to serve on City Council or Town Boards, water district offices, and more.
kchi.com
Hopper Reports On CMU
Chillicothe’s Board of Public Works paid the bills and employees as part of the meeting this morning. There were no other action items from the meeting. General Manager Matt Hopper explained some of the recent happenings in the departments. The Water Department has brought Well #2 back in service....
kchi.com
Fencing Added To County Commission Agenda
Fencing and attending a meeting are on the Livingston County Commissioner’s agenda. Tuesday, the commissioner will meet at 9:30 am in the commission room of the courthouse. At 10:00 is the meeting of the E911 Advisory Board at Chillicothe City Hall. At 11:00, the commissioners will discuss a fence...
kchi.com
Board Of Public Works Meets Tuesday
Chillicothe’s Board of Public Works will meet Tuesday at 7:00 am. The meeting will be held at the Chillicothe Municipal Utilities office conference room. Items on the agenda include reports from the department heads and from the CMU General Manager Matt Hopper. There is no executive session planned for...
kcur.org
Independence parents say school board 'operates in the shadows' as it considers a 4 day week
For almost five months, Arthur Smith has been a regular fixture at Independence school board meetings. In June, the school board voted to remove the book “Cats vs. Robots Volume 1: This is War” – which includes a nonbinary character – from its elementary school libraries. As the parent of a nonbinary child, Smith decided to speak up at the following meeting.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday
Eighty-nine calls for service were handled Wednesday by the Chillicothe Police Department. Some of the calls include:. 9:51 am, a disturbance was reported in the 1300 block of Third Street. Officers arrived to find a person with self-inflicted injuries to their hands. That person was transported to Hedrick Medical Ctr. voluntarily for evaluation and treatment.
kchi.com
E911 Dispatch Services For Chillicothe And Livingston County
The Chillicothe and Livingston County Dispatch services for Police, Sheriff, Fire and EMS is handled by the Chillicothe Police Department, under a contract that expires in January. That contract was signed 10 years ago and prior to the agreement, the Chillicothe Police Department had six dispatchers handling the police department and the Sheriff’s office had six dispatchers for their office and other dispatch responsibilities. That was cut to a total of six dispatchers.
kchi.com
Mini-Christmas Tree Entries Accepted Through Saturday
The annual Mini-Christmas Tree decorating contest at the Livingston County Library continues. Entries will be accepted through Saturday. The public is invited to bring their festively decorated mini-Christmas tree to the main Library at 450 Locust Street. Trees should be a maximum of 24 inches tall. The public is invited...
kchi.com
Traffic Shift In Grundy County
Traffic on the US 65 bridge over Missouri Highway 6 in Grundy County will shift onto the newly completed bridge deck. The contractor began stage one in October 2022. The bridge was narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals directing motorists through the work zone while crews worked in the closed lane. Traffic will be shifted to the newly completed side for stage two. Temporary traffic signals will continue to direct motorists through the work zone.
Missouri personal property tax jumps lead to questions, long lines
Personal property taxes in Missouri, that's what you pay on your vehicles, are due on December 31 in Jackson County.
kchi.com
Jennifer Hall Trial Scheduled
A jury trial for Jennifer Anne Hall is scheduled May 15th, 2023. Trail setting was held this week in Clinton County Court on the charges against Hall of 1st Degree Murder. The charge is in the 2002 death of a patient at a hospital in Chillicothe. Hall’s lawyer had filed...
The historic Art Deco styled Plaza Hotel that opened in 1930 in Trenton, Missouri was converted to an apartment building
Plaza Hotel, Trenton, Missouri.Photo byKeith Snyder, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. You can't miss the Modern Movement Art Deco style of the historic Plaza Hotel on a drive-by. This five-story building was constructed out of reinforced concrete in 1929-1930 in Trenton, Missouri. In 2001, this 93-year-old building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
kttn.com
100 year old Carrollton woman sells farm after working it for over 90 years
Centenarian Wilda Cox knows hard work. She’s built barns, lugged 110-pound cans of milk, picked and husked corn by hand, and bucked hay bales. But Cox endured no harder day than Oct. 31, 2022, when she sold the farm that had been in her family for more than a century.
kttn.com
Woman facing murder charge in Livingston County has jury trial scheduled for May 15th in Clinton County
A jury trial has been scheduled in Clinton County for a woman charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a hospital patient in Chillicothe. The trial for 42-year-old Jennifer Anne Hall is set for May 15th through 19th. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for April 4th. Hall’s motion to disqualify the prosecutor was heard and overruled.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police For Monday
The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 102 calls for service Monday. Some of the calls include:. 1:43 pm, Subject in the 1200 block of Fair Street having anxiety issues. They were voluntarily taken for medical evaluation. The officers also handled well-being checks, reports of suspicious activity, and service of court...
Sedalia Police Reports For December 6, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Early Sunday morning, Officers stopped a car in the area of East Broadway Boulevard and South Montgomery Avenue because it was failing to maintain its lane. After an investigation, the driver was arrested for driving under the influence. Larry D. Hopkins, 51, of Sedalia, was taken to the Pettis County Jail to be booked on charges of Driving While Intoxicated (Drugs) and Possession of Methamphetamine.
kchi.com
Booked Into Jail
Thirty-nine-year-old Jeffery Gordon Davenport of Chillicothe was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center following his arrest by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for alleged failure to appear for a Probation Violation hearing. He is held with bond set at $50,000 cash only.
The historic 'Harris House' in Sedalia, Missouri is picture-perfect for being over 100 years old
The Harris House in Sedalia, Missouri.Photo by25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Harris House is located on West Sixth Street in Pettis County in Sedalia, Missouri. It was constructed in 1895.
Comments / 1