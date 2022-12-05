Read full article on original website
Cass County escapees, accomplice charged with federal crimes
Federal prosecutors charged two Cass County inmates who escaped from a Missouri jail and an accomplice who is accused of helping them get away.
KMBC.com
Kansas City man charged with assisting Cass County inmates in their escape
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Charges have been filed against a Kansas City, Missouri, man accused of assisting two inmates that escaped from the Cass County jail on Monday. Steven Lydell Williams, Sr., 64, has been charged with a single count of aiding or assisting in an escape. The inmates,...
kchi.com
Three Arrests By State Troopers
Three arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Wednesday. In Livingston County at about 11:30 am, Troopers arrested 45-year-old Lee A Hines of Chillicothe for alleged distribution of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a probation and parole warrant. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed.
kchi.com
KC Man Arrested On Carroll County Warrant
A Kansas City man was arrested by State Troopers on a Carroll County warrant. Fifty-three-year-old Jeffrey L Bowen was arrested at about 11:40 am in Carroll County on a warrant for alleged receiving stolen property, following to close, no insurance, driving while revoked or suspended, and no license plates. He was taken to the Chariton County Jail with bond set at $5,000.
kchi.com
Four Bookings Wednesday At Area Jails
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports four people booked into the area jails Wednesday. 41-year-old Danielle Nicole Turner was arrested by deputies on a Parole warrant and is held at the Macon County Jail with no bond allowed. 42-year-old George Logan Meindardt was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department for...
KCMO man accused of shooting at, leading police on chase in 3 different vehicles
A Kansas City, Missouri, man has been charged for allegedly shooting at and leading police on a chase in three different vehicles.
northwestmoinfo.com
Altamont Resident Faces Felony Charge Following Arrest in Daviess County Wednesday
(DAVIESS COUNTY, MO) – An Altamont resident faces felony charge following arrest in Daviess County Wednesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that just before 11:30 P.M. they arrested 40-year-old Andrea N. Hanenkratt who is facing charges for felony driving without a valid drivers license and speeding. She was...
kttn.com
Missouri man indicted for shooting at officers, illegal firearms and methamphetamine trafficking
A Missouri man who fired an assault rifle at law enforcement officers before leading officers on high-speed pursuits in three different vehicles was indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally possessing firearms and methamphetamine. Brenton Ross, 32, of Kansas City, Mo., was charged in a three-count indictment returned by...
KCTV 5
KCKPD trying to ID persons of interest in Nov. 13 homicide
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is trying to identify persons of interest following a homicide that happened on Nov. 13. The police said the homicide happened shortly after midnight, just outside Club Nereidas at 48 Kansas Ave. That is in the area of Kansas Avenue and Adams Street.
Two Kansas inmates sentenced for crimes committed while already in prison
A Leavenworth judge sentenced two inmates, for crimes they committed while already serving time at Lansing Correctional Facility.
kchi.com
Booked Following Arrest On Warrant
One new booking at an area jail was reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday. Chillicothe Police Department arrested 20-year-old John Marvin Goodwin on a Caldwell County Parole warrant and for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $10,000.
californiaexaminer.net
A Federal Grand Jury Has Indicted A Kansas City Man In Connection With The Firing Of Gun
A Kansas City man was charged by a federal grand jury on Tuesday in relation to a high-speed chase through Vernon and Barton counties during which he shot at a sheriff’s deputy. Brenton Ross, 32, is accused of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, firing a gun during...
WIBW
Topeka Police find stolen property, illegal gun during narcotics search
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say they found marijuana, stolen property and a firearm during a narcotics search Wednesday. TPD Narcotics Unit executed the search in the 1500 block of SW Tyler St. Dyllon Tucker, 31, was arrested for criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of stolen property, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In The Area Counties
State Troopers report two arrests in the area Monday. In Daviess County, Troopers arrested 43-year-old Casey E George of Arkansas for alleged driving while revoked. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail. Troopers in Clinton County arrested an Arizona woman on several charges. Twenty-six-year-old Brianne L Harty was...
35 years later, murder of Wyandotte County Democratic leader remains unsolved
On the morning of Dec. 21, 1987, the body of Charles (Chuck) W. Thompson was found lying on the sidewalk in front of Jalisco's Restaurant located at N. 50th Street and State Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas.
KCTV 5
KCPD investigates homicide near 49th & Bellefontaine
UPDATE (1:45 p.m., 12/7/22): The shooting victim has been identified as 22-year-old Shayla Curts. UPDATE (4:48 a.m., 12/7/22): The police department says this is now a homicide investigation. Previous coverage is below. KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is conducting a death investigation. It appears...
kmmo.com
INDEPENDENCE MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN JOHNSON COUNTY
An Independence man was charged with multiple felonies in Johnson County on Monday, December 5, 2022. According to a report from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, on June 14, 2021 the Sheriff’s Department responded to a call at 1804 Northwest Highway 50 near Kingsville, for a reported shooting. Two victims had left the residence and driven to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds to one of the victims.
KCPD investigates homicide that killed woman Tuesday in east KC
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a homicide that happened late Tuesday night. The killing happened in the 4900 block of Bellefontaine Avenue.
KCTV 5
Possible murder-suicide in Douglas County leaves 13-year-old dead
Investigation ongoing after 75-year-old grandfather is found injured near 55th & Parkview in KCK. Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating after someone found a 75-year-old grandfather injured on the ground near 55th and Parkview. Head of ATF visits Kansas City, Missouri, to discuss gun violence. Updated: 10 hours ago. |
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday
Eighty-nine calls for service were handled Wednesday by the Chillicothe Police Department. Some of the calls include:. 9:51 am, a disturbance was reported in the 1300 block of Third Street. Officers arrived to find a person with self-inflicted injuries to their hands. That person was transported to Hedrick Medical Ctr. voluntarily for evaluation and treatment.
