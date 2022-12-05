ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell County, MO

Comments / 5

Related
kchi.com

Three Arrests By State Troopers

Three arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Wednesday. In Livingston County at about 11:30 am, Troopers arrested 45-year-old Lee A Hines of Chillicothe for alleged distribution of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a probation and parole warrant. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

KC Man Arrested On Carroll County Warrant

A Kansas City man was arrested by State Troopers on a Carroll County warrant. Fifty-three-year-old Jeffrey L Bowen was arrested at about 11:40 am in Carroll County on a warrant for alleged receiving stolen property, following to close, no insurance, driving while revoked or suspended, and no license plates. He was taken to the Chariton County Jail with bond set at $5,000.
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Four Bookings Wednesday At Area Jails

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports four people booked into the area jails Wednesday. 41-year-old Danielle Nicole Turner was arrested by deputies on a Parole warrant and is held at the Macon County Jail with no bond allowed. 42-year-old George Logan Meindardt was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department for...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

KCKPD trying to ID persons of interest in Nov. 13 homicide

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is trying to identify persons of interest following a homicide that happened on Nov. 13. The police said the homicide happened shortly after midnight, just outside Club Nereidas at 48 Kansas Ave. That is in the area of Kansas Avenue and Adams Street.
KANSAS CITY, KS
kchi.com

Booked Following Arrest On Warrant

One new booking at an area jail was reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday. Chillicothe Police Department arrested 20-year-old John Marvin Goodwin on a Caldwell County Parole warrant and for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $10,000.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
WIBW

Topeka Police find stolen property, illegal gun during narcotics search

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say they found marijuana, stolen property and a firearm during a narcotics search Wednesday. TPD Narcotics Unit executed the search in the 1500 block of SW Tyler St. Dyllon Tucker, 31, was arrested for criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of stolen property, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
TOPEKA, KS
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Two In The Area Counties

State Troopers report two arrests in the area Monday. In Daviess County, Troopers arrested 43-year-old Casey E George of Arkansas for alleged driving while revoked. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail. Troopers in Clinton County arrested an Arizona woman on several charges. Twenty-six-year-old Brianne L Harty was...
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

KCPD investigates homicide near 49th & Bellefontaine

UPDATE (1:45 p.m., 12/7/22): The shooting victim has been identified as 22-year-old Shayla Curts. UPDATE (4:48 a.m., 12/7/22): The police department says this is now a homicide investigation. Previous coverage is below. KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is conducting a death investigation. It appears...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kmmo.com

INDEPENDENCE MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN JOHNSON COUNTY

An Independence man was charged with multiple felonies in Johnson County on Monday, December 5, 2022. According to a report from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, on June 14, 2021 the Sheriff’s Department responded to a call at 1804 Northwest Highway 50 near Kingsville, for a reported shooting. Two victims had left the residence and driven to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds to one of the victims.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Possible murder-suicide in Douglas County leaves 13-year-old dead

Investigation ongoing after 75-year-old grandfather is found injured near 55th & Parkview in KCK. Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating after someone found a 75-year-old grandfather injured on the ground near 55th and Parkview. Head of ATF visits Kansas City, Missouri, to discuss gun violence. Updated: 10 hours ago. |
KANSAS CITY, KS
kchi.com

Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday

Eighty-nine calls for service were handled Wednesday by the Chillicothe Police Department. Some of the calls include:. 9:51 am, a disturbance was reported in the 1300 block of Third Street. Officers arrived to find a person with self-inflicted injuries to their hands. That person was transported to Hedrick Medical Ctr. voluntarily for evaluation and treatment.
CHILLICOTHE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy