Gardiner, ME

Seacoast Current

Remember When Kirstie Alley Had a Home in Maine for Almost 30 Years?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Most of us woke up on Tuesday morning learning of the sad news of the passing of Kirstie Alley. For fans of Cheers and the numerous other roles she played during her career, this was an unexpected loss.
ISLESBORO, ME
92 Moose

“Whose Line Is It Anyway” Live Show Coming To Maine In April

One of the most popular, family friendly (well, mostly), comedy shows of the early 2000s was "Whose Line Is It Anyway?". Not familiar with the show? The show started in the UK in 1988 and it features a group of standup comedians doing improv. According to Wikipedia, the American version started in 1998 and continues to run today.
WATERVILLE, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland restaurants prepare for winter months

PORTLAND, Maine — This time of year, do you debate ordering food delivery versus braving the elements to go out for a bite to eat?. For many Maine restaurants, the holidays and winter months are the hardest time to make ends meet. For that reason, many restaurants have found ways to offer outdoor dining options while still keeping customers warm.
PORTLAND, ME
92 Moose

Maine Florist Takes Her Talents All The Way To The White House

A local florist from Topsham was able to travel to the White House to spread her holiday cheer through flowers, according to WMTW Channel 8. Wendy Herrick, owner of Floral Desgins was chosen out of 150 applicants to be selected to decorate parts of the White House for Christmas. She was chosen and better yet, was the only recipient from Maine! She owns a floral and tux shop.
TOPSHAM, ME
103.7 WCYY

Here’s Why Portland Was Named the Most ‘Miserable’ City in Maine

Earlier this year, the trends and tips website known as Travel A Lot made zero friends in the small town of Howland when they named it as the 'ugliest' in Maine. Travel A Lot is back again with a new blanket statement: Portland is the most 'miserable' city in the entire state. Before you prepare your snarky and mean-spirited tweet, Travel A Lot has some interesting reasoning behind their declaration.
PORTLAND, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are highly praised by local people for their food and service.
MAINE STATE
truecountry935.com

Two Indicted in Lewiston Murder

Barry Zollarcoffer of Lewiston and Andrew Stallings of Rumford have been indicted for murder in connection with the death of 37-year-old Nicholas Blake at 70 River Street in Lewiston last October.
LEWISTON, ME
WMTW

Where Mainers can find heating assistance this winter

PORTLAND, Maine — Need help paying for your heat and fuel this winter in Maine? You'll want to dial 211. Officials from Maine 211 say they've received more than 20,000 calls from Mainers this year with concerns about fuel and heating assistance, a 190% increase from last year. 211...
PORTLAND, ME
B98.5

Maine Woman Found Guilty Of Speeding For Going 45 In A 45 Zone

Yes! As strange as it sounds, a woman was once found guilty of speeding for going 45 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone. According to the December 7th, 1953 issue of the Daily Kennebec Journal, the woman had been involved in a November crash in a 45 mile per hour zone on Augusta's North Belfast Avenue.
AUGUSTA, ME
92 Moose

92 Moose

