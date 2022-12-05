Read full article on original website
Remember When Kirstie Alley Had a Home in Maine for Almost 30 Years?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Most of us woke up on Tuesday morning learning of the sad news of the passing of Kirstie Alley. For fans of Cheers and the numerous other roles she played during her career, this was an unexpected loss.
“Whose Line Is It Anyway” Live Show Coming To Maine In April
One of the most popular, family friendly (well, mostly), comedy shows of the early 2000s was "Whose Line Is It Anyway?". Not familiar with the show? The show started in the UK in 1988 and it features a group of standup comedians doing improv. According to Wikipedia, the American version started in 1998 and continues to run today.
Community Finds Missing Teddy Bear In Surprising Location
A special missing teddy bear was found in a surprise location this week.
Nearly $7,000 Rare Guitar Was Just Stolen From Maine Guitar Center
According to WMTW News 8, a very valuable (and rare!) guitar was just stolen from the Guitar Center on Maine Mall Road in South Portland. WMTW reports that the South Portland Police Department is currently looking for who may have taken the 1960 Gibson Les Paul. Police say the guitar...
Portland restaurants prepare for winter months
PORTLAND, Maine — This time of year, do you debate ordering food delivery versus braving the elements to go out for a bite to eat?. For many Maine restaurants, the holidays and winter months are the hardest time to make ends meet. For that reason, many restaurants have found ways to offer outdoor dining options while still keeping customers warm.
Maine Florist Takes Her Talents All The Way To The White House
A local florist from Topsham was able to travel to the White House to spread her holiday cheer through flowers, according to WMTW Channel 8. Wendy Herrick, owner of Floral Desgins was chosen out of 150 applicants to be selected to decorate parts of the White House for Christmas. She was chosen and better yet, was the only recipient from Maine! She owns a floral and tux shop.
Here’s Why Portland Was Named the Most ‘Miserable’ City in Maine
Earlier this year, the trends and tips website known as Travel A Lot made zero friends in the small town of Howland when they named it as the 'ugliest' in Maine. Travel A Lot is back again with a new blanket statement: Portland is the most 'miserable' city in the entire state. Before you prepare your snarky and mean-spirited tweet, Travel A Lot has some interesting reasoning behind their declaration.
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are highly praised by local people for their food and service.
Much Loved Maine Holiday Light Display Will Not Return In 2022
For years, Doctor Zeleniak (AKA Dr. Zee) and his team at Augusta Orthodontics have treated us to a magical Holiday lights display. We're not talking about a couple of strands of lights on the eaves of the building. This is the kind of lights display that would make Clark W. Griswold jealous!
Is a white Christmas in the forecast for Maine?
MAINE, USA — What's the one thing we all want for Christmas? Contrary to what Mariah Carey would tell you, I think most would like snow!. To take a look at the future, we first need to look at the past to see how often we have had snow on Christmas Day.
Two Maine Guys Is Sadly Closing One of Its Restaurants
No matter where you go, you tend to find one restaurant that becomes your favorite. Yes, there are many places to eat in Maine, but if you love Two Maine Guys, then you best prepare for some sad news. Haven't been to Two Maine Guys? Well, they offer a variety...
I am Shocked by Market Basket’s Prices in Westbrook, Maine
We are all familiar with the anxiety and frustration with shopping lately as prices continue to increase. I swear I go to the grocery store, buy three things, and somehow my total hits $25+. I’ll be putting things in my cart, mentally calculating it, and then I’ll be way off...
truecountry935.com
Two Indicted in Lewiston Murder
Barry Zollarcoffer of Lewiston and Andrew Stallings of Rumford have been indicted for murder in connection with the death of 37-year-old Nicholas Blake at 70 River Street in Lewiston last October.
WMTW
Westbrook family looks to thank mystery woman who made daughter's day with sweet present
WESTBROOK, Maine — A family in Westbrook is looking for the good Samaritan who made a little girl's Christmas wish come true. On a front porch in Westbrook, you might find 3-year-old Madasyn Dotson with her new best friend, Minnie Mouse. How the two became fast friends is a story to be told.
WMTW
Where Mainers can find heating assistance this winter
PORTLAND, Maine — Need help paying for your heat and fuel this winter in Maine? You'll want to dial 211. Officials from Maine 211 say they've received more than 20,000 calls from Mainers this year with concerns about fuel and heating assistance, a 190% increase from last year. 211...
The Frustrated Opinion of Someone Trying to Find an Apartment in Maine
I’ve gone on this tangent before and I’m sure you have, too. What used to be a quiet, quaint oasis tucked away in the Northernmost part of our country is now a tourist trap sucking in out-of-staters causing our rent prices to skyrocket. Maine is changing and it...
11 Must Visit Holiday Light Displays In Maine / New Hampshire
There are so many magical things about the Holidays - food, presents, music, religeous services... For many, though, the most amazing thing about the Holiday season are the lights. Our lights have come so far in a short amount of time. In the 1820s, people were putting lit candles on...
Maine Woman Found Guilty Of Speeding For Going 45 In A 45 Zone
Yes! As strange as it sounds, a woman was once found guilty of speeding for going 45 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone. According to the December 7th, 1953 issue of the Daily Kennebec Journal, the woman had been involved in a November crash in a 45 mile per hour zone on Augusta's North Belfast Avenue.
Only Mainers Know What This Mark on L.L. Bean Tags Mean
What was once founded in Maine is now a national company you see everywhere you go. Flannel-lined jeans, bean boots, and outdoor gear are only some of what the retail company L.L. Bean prides itself in. The outdoor gear company started more than 100 years ago here in Maine and...
Two schools in Harpswell, Topsham close Tuesday due to student illness
MAINE, USA — Two schools in MSAD 75 were closed on Tuesday due to high rates of student illness. The Harpswell Community School and Mt. Ararat Middle School in Topsham will be closed on Tuesday, according to a community message from Steven Connolly, MSAD 75 superintendent of schools. Connolly...
