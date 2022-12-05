Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
radionwtn.com
Main Street Christmas In Huntingdon Saturday
The Town of Huntingdon proudly hosts its annual holiday event for the local community. This year, Saturday, December 10, downtown Huntingdon will be filled with entertainment, food, and plenty of Christmas shopping for everyone! This event is free and all are welcome to join the fun. The day’s schedule of...
thunderboltradio.com
“Blue Lights and Banks” Christmas Collection in Union City
“Blue Lights and Banks” continues at the Obion County Courthouse Christmas tree in Union City today. Volunteers from local banks, the Union City Police Department, Union City Fire Department and the Obion County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene collecting money, toys and non-perishable food items. Donations are...
Millions of Drive-Thru Christmas Lights Welcome Visitors At This Tennessee Race Track
It is the Christmas lights season. If you're looking for a unique lighting experience you have to load up the car and take your friends or family to this Tennessee race track. Everyone has driven around neighborhoods to look at likes but what about a real-life race track? Clarksville, Tennessee is home to Clarksville Speedway and inside a 1-mile-long race track that is decked out in Christmas spirit for all to see during the holidays.
WSMV
‘He will be here with us’: Dover woman hopeful missing husband will return for holidays
DOVER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Dover woman is still searching for her husband who vanished on a hunting trip in Alaska earlier this fall. It’s been more than three months since Steve Keel went missing, and his wife said she feels the void. The holidays are hard this year...
radionwtn.com
Paris Landing Marina Shines With Holiday Spirit
Buchanan, Tenn.–The boats at the Paris Landing State Park Marina are feeling the holiday spirit as lights and decorations are starting to appear. More boats will be decorated this week as preparations are made for a Christmas Boat Parade on December 23. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
WBBJ
Church brings community together with unique experience
PARIS, Tenn. — One community continued an annual tradition, but with a change of scenery. The New Harmony Church in Paris concluded their annual live nativity drive-thru on Sunday!. “For 24 years, we’ve been doing this live nativity. And the purpose is to represent the Christmas story told in...
radionwtn.com
Holly Jolly Electric Parade Ready To Roll With New Route
Paris, Tenn.–The 2022 Edition of the Holly Jolly Electric Christmas Parade is ready to roll this Saturday. evening, December 10. Sponsored by the Downtown Paris Association (DPA), the parade kicks. off at 5 pm, immediately following Santa’s Christmas Festival. Each year, the parade committee honors individuals and organizations...
radionwtn.com
New Route For Holly Jolly Christmas Parade Saturday
Paris, Tenn.–Saturday’s Holly Jolly Electric Christmas Parade starts at 5 p.m. and follows the Downtown Christmas Festival, which begins at 1:30 p.m. A new, safer route is being introduced for this year’s parade. After conferring with the Paris. Police Department, the committee moved the route from State...
radionwtn.com
Brad Stone
Mr. Brad Stone, 45, of South Fulton, passed away November 30th at his home. Memorial services for Mr. Stone will be conducted 12:00 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Cobbs Chapel Cemetery.
WBBJ
JTA to hold Customer Appreciation Day
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Customer Appreciation Day is coming up for the Jackson Transit Authority!. On December 16, no fares will be taken on fixed bus routes for the special day. The day is sponsored by Cadence Bank, and regular fares will return on December 17. You can reach...
radionwtn.com
New City Of Paris Business Hours Announced
Paris, Tenn.–Beginning January 3, 2023, the City of Paris City Hall offices will begin offering extended hours to the public. With this change in work hours, our goal at the City of Paris is to better serve the public. This change allows the citizens to conduct business before and after their own personal work hours.
radionwtn.com
Impact Of Blue Oval City To Be Huge For Region, Henry County
Paris, Tenn.–There’s no way to go but up with the creation of the Blue Oval City megasite in West Tennessee. That was the message Wednesday to over 100 people who gathered to hear Kyle Spurgeon, President and CEO of the Greater Jackson Chamber of Commerce; and Mark Herbison of HTL Advantage.
spectrumnews1.com
On an empty block, this Mayfield family restaurant is back in business
MAYFIELD, Ky. — A 50-year-old biscuit pan was one of the few things Suzanne Flint could salvage from her family restaurant after the Mayfield tornado flattened the 67-year-old building last year. “I lost my whole family history in there,” said Flint. Even with all the heartache and hard...
radionwtn.com
Community Concert Band To Present Christmas Concert
Paris, Tenn.–The Paris-Henry County Community Concert Band is presenting its 5th Annual Christmas concert on Sunday December 11 at 3 pm at the Krider Performing Arts Center. The concert is sponsored by the Paris-Henry County Chamber Music Society. The Band is under the direction of the founder, R. Michael...
radionwtn.com
Dorothy Mae Muzzall
Mrs. Dorothy Mae Muzzall, 94, of Paris, died at her residence Wednesday, December 7, 2022. She was born Friday, June 8, 1928, in Paris, Tennessee, to Fayne Harrison Edgar and Pearl Trotter Edgar, who both preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her sister Lucille Burton and brother: Dale Edgar.
Top 4 pedestrian crash hotspots in Clarksville
As more people move to Montgomery County, the City of Clarksville has been no stranger to crashes, and one of the top concerns for Clarksville police is pedestrians.
WCPO
'God was with us.' Returning to home where family survived Mayfield tornado
MAYFIELD, Ky. (LEX 18) — Going back to where he used to live is hard for 20-year-old Derrick Smith. The house where his family hunkered down in a closet during last December's tornado is gone. Smith had not been back since late last year. "My home was right here...
radionwtn.com
Martin Student Is District Spelling Bee Champ
Talented spellers competed this week for the title of Weakley County Schools Spelling Bee Champion in a sixteen-round contest held at the Board of Education in Dresden. Martin Middle School seventh grader Matthew Klutts spelled his way to the championship trophy, and Gleason School eighth grader Jake O’Connor earned the runner up spot.
radionwtn.com
Henrietta Joy Dotson
Henrietta Joy Dotson, 66, of Big Rock, Tennessee, was called home to be with the Lord Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee. She was born Saturday, September 29, 1956, in Clarksville, Tennessee, the beloved daughter of the late Walter and Frances Yarbrough Smith. Henrietta and her family lived in...
WSMV
Federal indictment: Clarksville teenager caught up in sextortion via popular app
Clarksville, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 14-year-old Clarksville teenager was sextorted by the use of YUBO, a popular social media app designed to connect young people “with whoever from whatever,” according to a federal indictment. YUBO’s tagline, “Get friends. Get real. Go live,” allows teenager as young as 13...
Comments / 1