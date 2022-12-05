ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, TN

radionwtn.com

Main Street Christmas In Huntingdon Saturday

The Town of Huntingdon proudly hosts its annual holiday event for the local community. This year, Saturday, December 10, downtown Huntingdon will be filled with entertainment, food, and plenty of Christmas shopping for everyone! This event is free and all are welcome to join the fun. The day’s schedule of...
HUNTINGDON, TN
thunderboltradio.com

“Blue Lights and Banks” Christmas Collection in Union City

“Blue Lights and Banks” continues at the Obion County Courthouse Christmas tree in Union City today. Volunteers from local banks, the Union City Police Department, Union City Fire Department and the Obion County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene collecting money, toys and non-perishable food items. Donations are...
UNION CITY, TN
WBKR

Millions of Drive-Thru Christmas Lights Welcome Visitors At This Tennessee Race Track

It is the Christmas lights season. If you're looking for a unique lighting experience you have to load up the car and take your friends or family to this Tennessee race track. Everyone has driven around neighborhoods to look at likes but what about a real-life race track? Clarksville, Tennessee is home to Clarksville Speedway and inside a 1-mile-long race track that is decked out in Christmas spirit for all to see during the holidays.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

Paris Landing Marina Shines With Holiday Spirit

Buchanan, Tenn.–The boats at the Paris Landing State Park Marina are feeling the holiday spirit as lights and decorations are starting to appear. More boats will be decorated this week as preparations are made for a Christmas Boat Parade on December 23. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
PARIS, TN
WBBJ

Church brings community together with unique experience

PARIS, Tenn. — One community continued an annual tradition, but with a change of scenery. The New Harmony Church in Paris concluded their annual live nativity drive-thru on Sunday!. “For 24 years, we’ve been doing this live nativity. And the purpose is to represent the Christmas story told in...
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

Holly Jolly Electric Parade Ready To Roll With New Route

Paris, Tenn.–The 2022 Edition of the Holly Jolly Electric Christmas Parade is ready to roll this Saturday. evening, December 10. Sponsored by the Downtown Paris Association (DPA), the parade kicks. off at 5 pm, immediately following Santa’s Christmas Festival. Each year, the parade committee honors individuals and organizations...
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

New Route For Holly Jolly Christmas Parade Saturday

Paris, Tenn.–Saturday’s Holly Jolly Electric Christmas Parade starts at 5 p.m. and follows the Downtown Christmas Festival, which begins at 1:30 p.m. A new, safer route is being introduced for this year’s parade. After conferring with the Paris. Police Department, the committee moved the route from State...
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

Brad Stone

Mr. Brad Stone, 45, of South Fulton, passed away November 30th at his home. Memorial services for Mr. Stone will be conducted 12:00 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Cobbs Chapel Cemetery.
SOUTH FULTON, TN
WBBJ

JTA to hold Customer Appreciation Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Customer Appreciation Day is coming up for the Jackson Transit Authority!. On December 16, no fares will be taken on fixed bus routes for the special day. The day is sponsored by Cadence Bank, and regular fares will return on December 17. You can reach...
JACKSON, TN
radionwtn.com

New City Of Paris Business Hours Announced

Paris, Tenn.–Beginning January 3, 2023, the City of Paris City Hall offices will begin offering extended hours to the public. With this change in work hours, our goal at the City of Paris is to better serve the public. This change allows the citizens to conduct business before and after their own personal work hours.
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

Impact Of Blue Oval City To Be Huge For Region, Henry County

Paris, Tenn.–There’s no way to go but up with the creation of the Blue Oval City megasite in West Tennessee. That was the message Wednesday to over 100 people who gathered to hear Kyle Spurgeon, President and CEO of the Greater Jackson Chamber of Commerce; and Mark Herbison of HTL Advantage.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
spectrumnews1.com

On an empty block, this Mayfield family restaurant is back in business

MAYFIELD, Ky. — A 50-year-old biscuit pan was one of the few things Suzanne Flint could salvage from her family restaurant after the Mayfield tornado flattened the 67-year-old building last year. “I lost my whole family history in there,” said Flint. Even with all the heartache and hard...
MAYFIELD, KY
radionwtn.com

Community Concert Band To Present Christmas Concert

Paris, Tenn.–The Paris-Henry County Community Concert Band is presenting its 5th Annual Christmas concert on Sunday December 11 at 3 pm at the Krider Performing Arts Center. The concert is sponsored by the Paris-Henry County Chamber Music Society. The Band is under the direction of the founder, R. Michael...
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

Dorothy Mae Muzzall

Mrs. Dorothy Mae Muzzall, 94, of Paris, died at her residence Wednesday, December 7, 2022. She was born Friday, June 8, 1928, in Paris, Tennessee, to Fayne Harrison Edgar and Pearl Trotter Edgar, who both preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her sister Lucille Burton and brother: Dale Edgar.
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

Martin Student Is District Spelling Bee Champ

Talented spellers competed this week for the title of Weakley County Schools Spelling Bee Champion in a sixteen-round contest held at the Board of Education in Dresden. Martin Middle School seventh grader Matthew Klutts spelled his way to the championship trophy, and Gleason School eighth grader Jake O’Connor earned the runner up spot.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Henrietta Joy Dotson

Henrietta Joy Dotson, 66, of Big Rock, Tennessee, was called home to be with the Lord Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee. She was born Saturday, September 29, 1956, in Clarksville, Tennessee, the beloved daughter of the late Walter and Frances Yarbrough Smith. Henrietta and her family lived in...
BIG ROCK, TN

