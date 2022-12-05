SACRAMENTO — A gunshot victim located in Natomas is believed to have been involved in a south Sacramento shooting that happened late Wednesday morning.The Sacramento Police Department said, just before 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a location along Truxel Road in Natomas for reports of a shooting.Officers located a person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at an urgent care center in the area, however, the department said initial investigation leads them to believe the shooting actually happened miles away at 65th Street and Elder Creek Road.At this time, there is no information available on a possible suspect or anyone else who may have been involved.Sacramento police said detectives are actively investigating both locations to try and piece together what happened.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO