Elk Grove, CA

elkgrovelagunanews.com

15-year-old arrested for October homicide at Grant High School parking lot

The Sacramento Police Department announced that a 15-year-old suspect has been arrested for a homicide that occurred on October 21, 2022, in the Grant High School parking lot during a football game. The weapon believed to have been used in the shooting was also recovered. Homicide Arrest – 1400 Block...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police investigating after possible south Sacramento gunshot victim located at urgent care in Natomas

SACRAMENTO — A gunshot victim located in Natomas is believed to have been involved in a south Sacramento shooting that happened late Wednesday morning.The Sacramento Police Department said, just before 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a location along Truxel Road in Natomas for reports of a shooting.Officers located a person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at an urgent care center in the area, however, the department said initial investigation leads them to believe the shooting actually happened miles away at 65th Street and Elder Creek Road.At this time, there is no information available on a possible suspect or anyone else who may have been involved.Sacramento police said detectives are actively investigating both locations to try and piece together what happened.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Gunshot victim found 15 miles away from scene of shooting, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) —The Sacramento Police Department said they found a gunshot victim around 15 miles from where the shooting occurred Wednesday morning. According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting around 11:25 a.m. near Truxel Road in Natomas where they found a victim with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said they believe the shooting […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Teen wounded in Vacaville shooting, police say

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Police are investigating the shooting of a teenager in Vacaville on Monday night. The shooting happened in the area of Rocky Hill Road and Holly Lane around 5 p.m. Vacaville police said the victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Those with information on the case are...
VACAVILLE, CA
mymotherlode.com

Columbia Woman Arrested For Allegedly Punching Neighbor

Columbia, CA – A Columbia woman was arrested after she allegedly punched a neighbor over a dog dispute. A caller reported to Tuolumne County Sheriff’s dispatch that a neighbor had punched her wife and had since left the scene, bringing deputies recently to the 22300 block of Haughton Circle near Damin Road, off Parrotts Ferry Road. During questioning of the couple, they told deputies that they went outside because of a loose dog in their front yard, and that is when the physical assault took place.
COLUMBIA, CA
KRON4 News

Antioch Habit Burger attack suspect identified, arrested

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Antioch police officers said they arrested a man who attacked an employee of The Habit Burger Grill when she tried to stop him from bullying a boy with special needs in Antioch. On Monday, the Antioch Police Department identified the man as Isaac White-Carter, 20, of Hayward. “There are no outstanding […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KCRA.com

Man dies after early-morning shooting in Rocklin neighborhood﻿

ROCKLIN, Calif. — A man died hours after an early-morning shooting in a Rocklin neighborhood, authorities said. The shooting happened at the Sunset Street Apartments on Sunset Boulevard around 3:53 a.m., the Rocklin Police Department said in an update. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound and he...
ROCKLIN, CA
FOX40

Arrests made in Sacramento County deadly shooting that may have resulted from an altercation

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of two men in connection with the shooting death of a person in mid-October. Sheriff’s officials said that Alexander Ketchens, 31, and Reginald Jackson, 22, were arrested on Friday, December 2, and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail. The deadly shooting […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Fox40

Driver shot after being rear-ended in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was shot after being rear-ended in Stockton on Monday night, the Stockton Police Department said. According to police, around 8:30 p.m. the victim, 48, was hit by a vehicle that fled. Police said the victim followed the suspect to Montauban Avenue and Hammertown...
STOCKTON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Driver Killed in Elk Grove Run-Off-Road Accident

Fatal Run-Off-Road Accident Occurs on Interstate 5. A motorist in Elk Grove died in a run-off-road accident on December 4 while he was traveling on the interstate. The fatal collision occurred around 3:58 a.m. along Interstate 5 as the driver was entering the on-ramp for Laguna Boulevard at a reported high speed. The motorist lost control of his vehicle going left and then passed down an embankment into a tree, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
ELK GROVE, CA

