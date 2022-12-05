Read full article on original website
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento Sheriff’s Department arrests 2 suspects for October homicide in South Sacramento
The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department has arrested two suspects for a homicide that occurred on October 12, 2022, in the early morning hours. The two men were residents of Rancho Cordova. NEWS RELEASE UPDATE: HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION 5500 BLOCK OF SKY PKWY ARREST. Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office SED, Major Crimes Detectives...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
15-year-old arrested for October homicide at Grant High School parking lot
The Sacramento Police Department announced that a 15-year-old suspect has been arrested for a homicide that occurred on October 21, 2022, in the Grant High School parking lot during a football game. The weapon believed to have been used in the shooting was also recovered. Homicide Arrest – 1400 Block...
Sacramento Police arrest 15-year-old as suspect in Grant Union High School parking lot shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Police said officers arrested a 15-year-old as a suspect in the October shooting of a man in the parking lot of Grant Union High School. The deadly shooting happened just before 10 p.m. while a football game was being played at the school. Police did not mention a motive, but […]
Police investigating after possible south Sacramento gunshot victim located at urgent care in Natomas
SACRAMENTO — A gunshot victim located in Natomas is believed to have been involved in a south Sacramento shooting that happened late Wednesday morning.The Sacramento Police Department said, just before 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a location along Truxel Road in Natomas for reports of a shooting.Officers located a person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at an urgent care center in the area, however, the department said initial investigation leads them to believe the shooting actually happened miles away at 65th Street and Elder Creek Road.At this time, there is no information available on a possible suspect or anyone else who may have been involved.Sacramento police said detectives are actively investigating both locations to try and piece together what happened.
Gunshot victim found 15 miles away from scene of shooting, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) —The Sacramento Police Department said they found a gunshot victim around 15 miles from where the shooting occurred Wednesday morning. According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting around 11:25 a.m. near Truxel Road in Natomas where they found a victim with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said they believe the shooting […]
KCRA.com
Teen wounded in Vacaville shooting, police say
VACAVILLE, Calif. — Police are investigating the shooting of a teenager in Vacaville on Monday night. The shooting happened in the area of Rocky Hill Road and Holly Lane around 5 p.m. Vacaville police said the victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Those with information on the case are...
mymotherlode.com
Columbia Woman Arrested For Allegedly Punching Neighbor
Columbia, CA – A Columbia woman was arrested after she allegedly punched a neighbor over a dog dispute. A caller reported to Tuolumne County Sheriff’s dispatch that a neighbor had punched her wife and had since left the scene, bringing deputies recently to the 22300 block of Haughton Circle near Damin Road, off Parrotts Ferry Road. During questioning of the couple, they told deputies that they went outside because of a loose dog in their front yard, and that is when the physical assault took place.
Manteca Police searching for owner of ‘large abstract paintings’ that were possibly stolen
MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Manteca Police Department said it is hoping to return possibly stolen belongings officers found during a search back in November. Officers searched a storage unit on Nov. 14 that was connected to a burglary. Large abstract paintings were some of the items found inside the unit. Police believe the paintings […]
Antioch Habit Burger attack suspect identified, arrested
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Antioch police officers said they arrested a man who attacked an employee of The Habit Burger Grill when she tried to stop him from bullying a boy with special needs in Antioch. On Monday, the Antioch Police Department identified the man as Isaac White-Carter, 20, of Hayward. “There are no outstanding […]
Man who made threats to former employer surrenders after standoff, Elk Grove Police say
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A man wanted for allegedly making threats against his former employer is in the Sacramento County Main Jail Sunday after surrendering during a four-hour standoff, Elk Grove police said in a Facebook post. According to police, 23-year-old Jorge Calderon-Melara made threats against his former employer....
KCRA.com
Man dies after early-morning shooting in Rocklin neighborhood
ROCKLIN, Calif. — A man died hours after an early-morning shooting in a Rocklin neighborhood, authorities said. The shooting happened at the Sunset Street Apartments on Sunset Boulevard around 3:53 a.m., the Rocklin Police Department said in an update. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound and he...
Arrests made in Sacramento County deadly shooting that may have resulted from an altercation
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of two men in connection with the shooting death of a person in mid-October. Sheriff’s officials said that Alexander Ketchens, 31, and Reginald Jackson, 22, were arrested on Friday, December 2, and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail. The deadly shooting […]
Suspect Punched a Restaurant Employee Who Stood Up to Him for Being a Bully, Caused Her to Lose Her Right Eye: Cops
A 19-year-old restaurant employee in California who stepped in when she saw a man bullying an intellectually disabled person lost her right eye after the suspect punched her in the face, authorities say. After several weeks of investigation, law enforcement agencies on Monday announced that the alleged culprit, 20-year-old Isaac...
Fox40
Driver shot after being rear-ended in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was shot after being rear-ended in Stockton on Monday night, the Stockton Police Department said. According to police, around 8:30 p.m. the victim, 48, was hit by a vehicle that fled. Police said the victim followed the suspect to Montauban Avenue and Hammertown...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Police search for man who attacked Starbucks customer with knife inside Northern California store
Investigators on Monday continued their search for a suspect who assaulted a man with some type of knife Sunday afternoon inside a Northern California Starbucks cafe. The reported assault occurred shortly 2 p.m. at the Starbucks on the 300 block of Elm Avenue in Auburn, according to the Auburn Police Department.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Driver Killed in Elk Grove Run-Off-Road Accident
Fatal Run-Off-Road Accident Occurs on Interstate 5. A motorist in Elk Grove died in a run-off-road accident on December 4 while he was traveling on the interstate. The fatal collision occurred around 3:58 a.m. along Interstate 5 as the driver was entering the on-ramp for Laguna Boulevard at a reported high speed. The motorist lost control of his vehicle going left and then passed down an embankment into a tree, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
Sacramento coroner needs help identifying remains found at homeless encampment
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office needs your help identifying a man whose remains were found in a homeless encampment in Jan. 2021. According to a news release, the remains were found in an encampment near Highway 80 eastbound, about 20 yards west of the Riverside Avenue/Auburn Boulevard exit.
KCRA.com
Sacramento police detective was driver in crash that killed 2 brothers on Interstate 5, officials say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento police detective was driving a vehicle that hit and killed two people on Interstate 5 Tuesday morning, according to authorities. The crash happened on southbound I-5 near Sutterville Road around 6 a.m. in Sacramento. CHP said the detective was on duty in an unmarked...
2 fathers hit and killed by Sacramento police detective on I-5 were 'on this earth to bring happiness and love'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol continues to investigate an accident involving an on-duty Sacramento police detective that left two people dead on Interstate 5 Tuesday morning. The victims were identified by the county coroner's office as 33-year-old Juan Carlos Rodriguez and 32-year-old Lionel Rodriguez. "I just want them...
