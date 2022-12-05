Read full article on original website
Related
PARTY At The Kevin Depot
It's a Christmas Potluck Party this Saturday afternoon at 2, at the old depot in Kevin, 4 1st Street North. All aboard for turkey, ham, nonalcoholic beverages, games, prizes & Santa Claus too. In fact, they'll a raffle for a beautiful fake...WHOA! Allow me to back up here...I mean an "artificial" tree with some real lights & ornaments! In fact, check out the tree out on the Kevin Development FB page. Tickets are available today (Thursday,) & tomorrow from 9, to noon, up at the Kevin Post Office. Nothing wrong with fake tree trees either, I disassemble mine every year & use the pieces as rabbit ears to improve my TV reception...
All The Toys Are In CB Tonight
Logan Health-Cut Bank, is hosting their First Annual Toy Drive for the Community this season, & gift pickup's tonight (Saturday) from 7, to 8:30, over at the Joe Meagher Memorial Civic Center, immediately following the beautiful Parade of Lights in Cut Bank. Stay warm...
Here Comes A Pitch 4 SHELBY
You're invited to join the Great Falls Development Authority for their "Shelby" business pitch down at the Alibi, tomorrow (Tuesday) night. The business pitch, from 5:30, to 7:30, will be a FUN informal way to share your business or project ideas. You'll have the opportunity to learn about some valuable tools & resources to bring your business ideas to life. You'll also get feedback from others taking the same journey as you, & learn steps to take YOUR idea to the next level! I submit this seems even more exciting than Shark Tank...
NO Parents Allowed At AJ GYM
This Saturday's the day for the Glaciereens to host their Children's Christmas Store over at the AJ Gym in Cut Bank. Yup, that's correct, NO parents allowed here! Store hours are Saturday morning from 10, to noon, with the money raised going toward scholarships for graduating seniors. The neat items for the kids will be priced from a dollar to $3, & don't worry about a thing, there WILL be adult shopping items & refreshments to keep the parents busy while the young ones shop to their heart's delight. Stay warm...
Conrad’s Festival’s A Ball
Conrad's spectacular "Festival of Trees" along with wreaths, holiday decor, & LIVE auction action's set for NEXT Saturday, the 3rd. You'll enjoy viewing all the items while sampling the wine & beer tasting NEXT Saturday night, December 3rd, from 5:30, to 7. The LIVE auction kicks off with a bang at 7 o'clock SHARP at Norley Hall. Don't worry about a thing, there's NO entry fee. "I" submit, our 20-23 Christmas season's going to be a much needed well deserved treat in our Golden Triangle.
Strolling “CHOTEAU” Style
Great Scott! It's at Scott Hall in Choteau. This Saturday, the Choteau Chamber of Commerce Christmas Stroll will roll from 11, until 9, with homemade chili & cinnamon rolls for $5. When you're in Choteau, you'll want to go to their public library so the kids can have fun making some cool ornaments along with a visit & pictures with old Santa himself from 2, until 6. Be sure & say hello to our good friend Jim Anderson, over at Grizzly Auto Repair. Old Jim's used to strolling & walking with the price at the pump these days...
Living The Sober Life On The Hi-Line
The Sober Life Hi-line group is all fired up to head down to the Branding Iron, in Conrad, for some real bowling FUN! this Sunday afternoon. All the "action in the alleys" gets underway at 2 o'clock, & marks the official start of tournament play for the group, & it'll be FREE for Sober Life members. Come on down to "The Iron" & join in the fellowship of folks in recovery FOR recovery.
Valier’s Ready 2 Roll With The Stroll
The CHRISTMAS Stroll, & it's set for next week, NEXT Thursday, the 1st! Valier's Christmas Stroll will be held in conjunction with the Winter Light Festival, from 5, until 8, & it'll be great. Vendors will be set up in the Valier High School Multi-Purpose Room, & there'll be hay rides, a crackling bonfire & Christmas Tree sales too. Merry Christmas from our good neighbors & friends in Valier...
At Home Turkey Delivery In CB
Parkview Senior Center over in Cut Bank, will be holding a special Thanksgiving dinner (free will offering) this Thursday afternoon from noon until 4. Don't worry about a thing, if you need, or would like home delivery, simply call 873 2961. Happy Thanksgiving from the Parkview Senior Center.
FREE Turkey For Seniors In Valier
Thursday's Thanksgiving lunch will be "on the house" for Valier's senior citizens. Actually, the turkey ISN'T on the house...rather it's be at the Panther Cafe. Thursday's Thanksgiving lunch is all thanks to the Panther, & L & L Automotive. You'll want to call the Panther, at 279 3352, this week to reserve your meal with all the fixings & dessert too. Happy Thanksgiving to our senior citizens from the Panther & L & L Automotive. Don't eat too much turkey...
MSU Extension’s Golden Triangle Cropping Seminars Set for January 2023
BOZEMAN — Montana State University Extension will host its annual cropping seminar series Jan. 9-13, 2023, in the Golden Triangle area of north-central Montana. Speakers will cover topics such as cereal grain varieties, pulse management, soil fertility management and estate planning. Interested individuals can attend seminars in Chester, Choteau,...
All Aboard 4 Conrad Depot
Don't run to the roundhouse, cruise down to the depot...the Conrad Depot! The Conrad Depot Society's selling beautiful Christmas trees & spectacular wreaths again this season beginning on Sunday. Hours will be 4, until 7, during the week, & 11, to 4 on weekends. Meet me at the depot, the Conrad Depot, at 317 Front Street, & ring in Christmas 2022, in style. Merry Christmas from the Conrad Depot Society!
SBY Senior CTR’S Looking A Lot Like Christmas
The Triangle Squares Quilt Guild will be enjoying their Christmas Dinner MTG** tonight (Tuesday) over at our Shelby Senior Center. There'll be a cool "gift exchange" too.. Don't worry about a thing, there'll be a $20, MAX on this deal. Happy Holidays from the Triangle Squares Quilt Guild, & the Shelby Senior Center... **BTW** "MTG" stands for "meeting"...
Home Baked Pies Coming To Shelby
We're having a Thanksgiving Pie Sale Fundraiser in Shelby, this Tuesday! You'll have the opportunity to purchase some real home baked & "specialty" pies from 10 o'clock to 4, Tuesday afternoon at the Whistle Stop across from Northtown Drug, to go with your family's feast on the BIG day. It's a Win-WIN situation for all, as 10% of all the pie proceeds will be donated to our Shelby Turkey Bucks Campaign. Stay warm...
Sober Life Hi-Line’s Talking Turkey
The Sober Life Hi-Line Group will be helping out at our Sagebrush Food Pantry with turkey baskets NEXT Monday (11/21) afternoon. Group members should report to the pantry by 3:30, next Monday afternoon. Plan on dressing warm & meeting at the back door of the pantry to help out our area families in need for this Thanksgiving season. Why NOT! It IS truly a blessing to give, & that's what we do in our Golden Triangle.
Choteau Lions Will Host
The Choteau Lions Club's hosting a Community Thanksgiving Dinner tomorrow afternoon from noon, until 1:30, at the Choteau High School Cafeteria. Don't worry about a thing...take out will be available, & they'll be graciously accepting your free will donations. Happy Thanksgiving 2022, from the Choteau Lions Club!
I’ve Been Called A DINOSAUR Myself
That's okay, I have a thick skin, & besides, I'm the Puff Man. Speaking of "other" dinosaurs...the Valier Public Library Dinosaur Program's on this way this coming Monday, the 21st. You'll want to be AT the library for sure on Monday, from 9, to 5, with all your "dino-questions" for world famous Paleontologist David Trexler.. Don't worry about a thing...the kids program will be presented right after school on Monday afternoon.
CB’S Pam McLean’s On The Scene
She's on the scene with the Glaciereens again this holiday season. Pam will be our guest this afternoon (Monday) at 2:30, on KSEN AM 1150, on the Puff Man Show to fill us in on the date, day & time of when the kids get to shop the Christmas Store. Pam will also share what their Christmas Store for the kids is all about. It's always our pleasure to have Pam McLean, join us this & every Christmas season. Merry Christmas from the Glaciereens, in Cut Bank. Say warm...
Veteran’s Day Pancakes-GALATA Style
The Galata Area Eagle Scouts will be serving up their Veteran's Day Pancake Supper this Friday night from 5, to 9, up at the Galata Community Hall. After the supper, a short program will be presented. All proceeds will benefit Boy's State, and our Montana Veteran's Memorial Flag here in Shelby.
Cards, Burgers & Dogs & BBQ Too In Shelby
Our Shelby Senior Center's having cards, potluck BBQ, & THEY'RE supplying the burgers & dogs tomorrow (Saturday) afternoon beginning at noon. The cards start rolling at 1, so please be sure & bring along some bucks to buy in for the fun. "If" you can, why not bring along with a dessert to share with good neighbors & friends.
KSEN AM 1150
Shelby, MT
641
Followers
2K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT
KSEN AM 1150 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://ksenam.com
Comments / 0