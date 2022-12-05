Great Scott! It's at Scott Hall in Choteau. This Saturday, the Choteau Chamber of Commerce Christmas Stroll will roll from 11, until 9, with homemade chili & cinnamon rolls for $5. When you're in Choteau, you'll want to go to their public library so the kids can have fun making some cool ornaments along with a visit & pictures with old Santa himself from 2, until 6. Be sure & say hello to our good friend Jim Anderson, over at Grizzly Auto Repair. Old Jim's used to strolling & walking with the price at the pump these days...

CHOTEAU, MT ・ 8 DAYS AGO