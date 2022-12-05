Read full article on original website
Report: T.J. Dillashaw Officially Notifies UFC About Retirement After Another Shoulder Surgery
T.J. Dillashaw’s manager confirmed the former champ has notified UFC about his retirement. The 36-year-old has been dealing with a prolonged shoulder injury in recent years. T.J. Dillashaw has been vocal about dealing with a bad shoulder, having undergone several surgeries while serving his two-year suspension due to recombinant human erythropoietin (EPO). The former UFC bantamweight champion even said he took his last fight against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280 despite still hurting from a dislocated shoulder.
Cris Cyborg Plans To Return To Bellator And Invites Kayla Harrison To Join Her
Cris Cyborg is confident that she will be back with Bellator even though she is not currently under contract. In the world of women’s MMA, Cris Cyborg is just about as big a star as she can be. A former UFC champion, she signed with Bellator in 2019 and became the champion there as well. She has done nothing but wins since coming to Bellator and although her current contract has come to an end, she is still the undisputed champion of the Bellator featherweight division.
Chael Sonnen Accepts Liver King’s ‘Wildly Insincere’ Apology: ‘I Think That’s Good Enough’
Chael Sonnen has chosen to forgive the Liver King. The former three-time UFC title contender once again addressed the apology of Brian Johnson, better known by his wildly popular internet persona, the Liver King. After promoting his ancestral lifestyle as a path to obtaining peak physical conditioning, it was revealed in a leaked email that Liver King has a monthly steroid habit costing nearly $12,000 per month. Shortly after the reveal, Liver King delivered an apology, remaining in character throughout the process.
Conor McGregor Kicks Dustin Poirier While He Is Down, ‘I’m Sending You Off This Earth’
Conor McGregor is taking shots at Dustin Poirier while he is lying in a hospital bed. Dustin Poirier is currently sitting in a hospital trying to heal up from a very bad infection but that is not stopping Conor McGregor from throwing some shade his way. Early Monday morning, top-ranked UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier took to his social media to reveal that he is having a difficult time with a staph infection. He posted to his Twitter and described the situation as “serious”.
Ariel Helwani Compares UFC Betting Scandal To Mark McGuire And Sammy Sosa In Baseball
MMA journalist Ariel Helwani is blown away by the severity of the gambling scandal surrounding former UFC fighter Jame Krause. One of the biggest MMA stories over the past few weeks has been the ban on gambling within the UFC and in certain regions of Canada. A few weeks ago it was announced that UFC betting was being banned in Ontario, Canada following a questionable instance stemming from a UFC event. Prior to that, the UFC had announced its own rule that now prohibits fighters from betting on fights. The fight in question was the Nov. 5 bout between Darrick Minner vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke. Prior to the fight, the odds swung hugely in Nuerdanbieke’s favor and many bets were placed. He wound up winning the fight and after, it was revealed that Minner had an injury coming into the bout. The bout was placed under investigation and Minner’s coach James Krause was suspended.
Valerie Loureda Reveals Her New WWE Name, Shows Off Ring Gear
Valerie Loureda has revealed her new WWE name as she begins her journey in professional wrestling. Loureda is one of several mixed martial artists who have eventually found their way into the realm of professional wrestling as of late. She signed with WWE recently and has been competing on their NXT developmental brand.
Paddy Pimblett Sides With Dana White on Subject of Fighter Pay: ‘We Get Paid What We’re Worth’
Six months after criticizing the UFC over fighter pay, Paddy Pimblett has quickly switched sides, defending Dana White and the promotion. Paddy Pimblett will make his highly-anticipated return to the Octagon this Saturday night in the co-main event of UFC 282. Emanating from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, ‘The Baddy’ will face his toughest test yet against Jared ‘Flash’ Gordon. Ahead of his return, Pimblett was joined by the UFC President on his Chattin’ Pony podcast to discuss a multitude of things.
Alexander Volkanovski Makes His Pick For Darren Till vs. Dricus Du Plessis
Alexander Volkanovski is making his pick for the UFC 282 main card fight between Darren Till and Dricus Du Plessis. The featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is busy preparing for the biggest fight of his career. He will be taking on lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in February and looks to become a two-division champion. In the meantime, Volkanovski took some time out to make his predictions for the last UFC PPV of the year, UFC 282.
Paddy Pimblett Reveals He Is Now Banned From Twitter
Don’t expect to see any Tweets from UFC lightweight star Paddy Pimblett anytime soon. It appears the UFC star has been banned by the social media platform for the time being. Pimblett is one of the more outspoken fighters on the UFC’s roster, and some of his comments have sparked issues between himself and other combatants/personalities within the combat sports realm.
Brendan Schaub & Frankie Edgar Talk How Conor McGregor ‘Changed The Game’: ‘He Did That & Starched Dudes’
Brendan Schaub and Frankie Edgar praised Conor McGregor for changing the game in a way unlike anyone else in history. Former UFC two-division champion McGregor was one of the first true global superstars from the mixed martial arts world to break into the mainstream. His insane performances and brash persona turned him into one of the most influential fighters of all time in MMA. After capturing the lightweight gold in Nov. 2016, McGregor has only competed four times, out of which he dropped three with a sole win coming over Donald Cerrone.
Tracy Cortez Attempts to Clear the Air on Late UFC Orlando Withdrawal: ‘This Is a Private Matter’
Photogenic flyweight Tracy Cortez said that she was forced to withdraw from her bout at UFC Orlando. Cortez successfully stepped on the scale and made weight for her previously scheduled meeting with Amanda Ribas at the Amway Center on Saturday night. Despite everything seemingly going well, the UFC announced shortly afterward that the bout between the two fan favorites was postponed citing medical issues on the side of Cortez.
Daniel Cormier Discusses If TJ Dillashaw’s History With PEDs Affects His Legacy Following Retirement
Daniel Cormier understands why some might bring TJ Dillashaw’s legacy into question given his history with PEDs. Dillashaw recently decided to retire from the UFC following his recent defeat to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280 for the bantamweight championship. The announcement came as a bit of a shock to fans given he recently returned from a two-year PED suspension.
Daniel Cormier Thinks Valentina Shevchenko Needs To Rematch Taila Santos Before Challenging Zhang Weili
Daniel Cormier is a fan of Zhang Weili jumping up to face Valentina Shevchenko but feels the flyweight champ has some unfinished business first. There are two very tough and dominant fighters at the tops of the women’s strawweight and flyweight divisions in the UFC. With the win at UFC 281, Zhang Weili has once again proven that she is the best at 115 pounds. Over the last four years, since coming to the UFC, Zhang has shown that she is an almost unstoppable force. Since 2013 she has only lost two bouts, both to Rose Namajunas. This streak shows that although Namajuans seems to have her number, Zhang is a force to be reckoned with.
ONE Championship CEO Says Promotion is Bigger Than UFC; ‘We’re the Better Organization’
ONE Championship founder and CEO Chatri Sityodtong believes his promotion is bigger and better than the UFC. The Asian-based combat sports group announced that its first event in the United States will take place on May 5th, 2023. Though details of the event are scarce, it will be the promotion’s 10th event on Amazon Prime Video and will feature a highly-anticipated trilogy bout between former UFC flyweight champion and current ONE flyweight titleholder, Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes. The two fighters have met twice before inside the ONE Circle with each capturing a spectacular knockout victory over the other.
MMA Fighter One-Punch Faceplants Opponent With Right Hand
MMA fighter Bogdan Guskov provided fans with one of the best one-punch knockouts you’ll see all year recently. All the action went down from MMA Series 61 where Guskov took only 30 seconds to finish the action against Alireza Vafaei. The two light heavyweights clashed on the main card...
Conor McGregor Mocks Joe Rogan Following PED Accusations: ‘In The Company That Long And Never Took a Fight’
Conor McGregor has fired back at Joe Rogan over PED accusations. McGregor’s massive size increase while being out of the USADA testing pool has led many to believe he’s using performance-enhancing drugs. Rogan discussed ‘The Notorious’ potentially using PEDs in a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, where the UFC commentator had this to say:
Henry Cejudo Wants Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou Alongside Aljamain Sterling Fight At UFC 285
Henry Cejudo may not be Sean Shelby, but he’s got some matchmaking plans for next year. The former two-division UFC Champion confirmed on his YouTube channel that he is targeted to fight current champ Aljamain Sterling at UFC 285 on March 4th. But, he doesn’t want all the spotlight on himself. Cejudo wants Jon Jones to join in on the fun by fighting for the heavyweight title in the headliner.
Clay Guida Has No Plans To Retire From MMA: “We’re Running And Gunning Still”
Clay Guida has no interest in retiring from fighting anytime soon. ‘The Carpenter’ secured his 18th promotional win by defeating Scott Holtzman at UFC Orlando. Holtzman retired after losing, and some media members were intrigued by an update on Guida’s future retirement. During his post-fight interview, the 40-year-old UFC veteran had this to say:
Court Case for Israel Adesanya Stemming From NYC Arrest Dismissed
Israel Adesanya will not be punished for his NYC arrest. Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya did not have a great time while in New York City. He was there to defend his title against a familiar foe in Alex Pereira. There was a great amount of hype behind this matchup since Pereira had beaten Adesanya twice in their kickboxing days. Pereira proved once again to have Adesanya’s number as he score the fifth-round TKO over him to become the new middleweight champion at UFC 281.
Dana White Says Ronda Rousey Sends Him Thankful Texts to This Day: ’This is All Because of You’
UFC president Dana White opened up about the texts he receives from Ronda Rousey to this day. Inaugural and former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey has etched her name in the history books as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. She had a massive rise in popularity after joining the promotion and became one of the first true global superstars to transcend the sport, along with former two-division champion Conor McGregor.
