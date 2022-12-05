Hershey road closed due to water main break

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A road located in Hershey will be closed for the next four to six hours, according to the Derry Township Police Department.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Breaking News

Police say that the 1000 block of West Areba Avenue between Briacrest Drive and Governor Road (SR322) will be closed for the next four to six hours due to a water main break.

More information will be provided as it is received.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.