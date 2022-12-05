ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

Hershey road closed due to water main break

By Kaylee Fuller
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12lnjI_0jXqphbz00

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A road located in Hershey will be closed for the next four to six hours, according to the Derry Township Police Department.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

Police say that the 1000 block of West Areba Avenue between Briacrest Drive and Governor Road (SR322) will be closed for the next four to six hours due to a water main break.

More information will be provided as it is received.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

New traffic signals installed at busy Cumberland County intersection

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — New traffic signals were put up near Cumberland Valley High School this week. The traffic lights are at the intersection of Dapp Lane and Carlisle Pike. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) decided that new developments nearby and Cumberland Valley hosting the PIAA football...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Update: 81 south reopened after crash near Chambersburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — All lanes of Interstate 81 south have reopened after the highway was closed due to a crash that occurred in Franklin County near Chambersburg, PennDOT reported. All southbound lanes of the highway were closed between exit 16 for U.S. 30/Lincoln Way and exit 10 for PA 914/Marion as of 1:37 […]
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
local21news.com

Lanes open on I-81 after deadly crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — PennDOT officials said lanes on Interstate 81 have reopened after a deadly crash in Franklin County on Wednesday. The crash happened on the interstate going south near the on-ramp for Exit 16 around 1:00 p.m., according to PennDOT. Officials said it appears a tractor...
PennLive.com

Fatal crash shuts down I-81 in Franklin County

Interstate 81 south is closed Wednesday in Franklin County after a fatal crash, PennDOT said. A passenger vehicle crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was parked on the shoulder of I-81 south, just south of exit 16 toward Lincoln Way West in Chambersburg, according to PennDOT spokeswoman Fritzi Schreffler. She said the crash happened just after 1 p.m.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Upper Allen Township Chick-fil-A approved by commissioners

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On the evening of Dec. 7, the Upper Allen Township Commissioners voted on the approval of a proposed Chick-fil-A location on the Gettysburg Pike. After four hours of debate, the commissioners voted in favor of the new Chick-fil-A. Dozens of neighbors and locals...
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Tractor-trailers create double trouble on Route 222

ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. — A pair of mishaps involving tractor-trailers made a mess of travel along Route 222 between Reading and Allentown on Wednesday. One of the tractor-trailers jackknifed on the ramp from Route 222 North to the Allentown Pike in Ontelaunee Township. That happened around 10 a.m. The truck was reported to be leaking fuel.
READING, PA
abc27.com

Road to close for construction in Columbia Borough

COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — The Columbia Borough Police Department released a statement on Monday, Dec. 5, that Walnut Street will close for part of the day on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and Wednesday, Dec. 7. Police are asking the public to avoid Walnut Street from 7 a.m. until after...
COLUMBIA, PA
WGAL

Sinkhole shuts down street in Lancaster County

LITITZ, Pa. — A sinkhole has shut down a street in Lititz, Lancaster County. The sinkhole was discovered around 7 a.m. Wednesday at Raspberry Lane and Orange Street, according to Lititz Borough police. The sinkhole is causing a temporary road closure on Raspberry Lane. Orange Street remains open. No...
Daily Voice

Sinkhole Opens Up, Closing Roads In Lititz

A sinkhole has opened up closing a major roadway in Lititz, authorities say. The Lititz Borough Public Works is repairing the sinkhole which was discovered on Wednesday, Dec. 7 around 7:00 a.m., according to a release by the area police. The hole is on Raspberry Lane near the intersection of...
LITITZ, PA
PennLive.com

A proposed Chick-fil-A in Cumberland County is creating a flap over traffic

A proposed Chick-fil-A restaurant in Upper Allen Township is facing opposition from residents who are concerned the chicken chain will create more traffic. The Upper Allen Township Board of Commissioners will review final land development plans for the fast food restaurant at the Mills at Shepherdstown Crossing at 211-237 Gettysburg Pike during a Dec. 7 public meeting. The property sits across from Country & Town Baptist Church and near a new Penn State Health Medical building.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Big Delays Expected On Lancaster County's Route 30

>Big Delays Expected On Lancaster County's Route 30. (Lancaster, PA) -- Major delays and lane restrictions are in store for drivers who use Route 30 in Lancaster County this week. PennDOT officials say work will begin Tuesday and last through Thursday at the Centerville Road Interchange Improvement Project in East Hempfield Township. Work is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. but some night-time lane restrictions could also be in place. The officials say you should try to plan an alternative route as heavy delays are expected.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Mifflin County school bus tipped after hitting black ice

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Black ice in Mifflin County caused a minor school bus accident on Tuesday morning, the Mifflin County School District Superintendent Vance Varner said. The bus encountered black ice on Parchwood Drive around 9 a.m. on Dec. 6, which caused it to travel off the road, stopping against a tree that […]
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. Turnpike shut down in Lancaster, Berks counties

UPDATE: The Turnpike has reopened as of 8 a.m., but residual delays should be expected. Part of the Turnpike is closed after a Tuesday morning crash near the Lancaster and Berks County line. Westbound lanes are shut down between Morgantown and Reading, the Turnpike Commission said in a travel advisory.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

2 dead after crash in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two people died after a two-vehicle collision at 6:18 a.m. in Monroe Township in Cumberland County on Nov. 28. Erik Jensen, 39, of Mechanicsburg, and Kirsten Ehmry, 28, of Dillsburg, were traveling west at a "speed too great for the wet road conditions" on West Lisburn Road, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

State police in Adams County searching for missing man

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — State police in Gettysburg, Adams County, are searching for a missing man. Joseph Bowling, 30, of Orrtanna, was reported missing on Tuesday around noon. Bowling was last seen in the Chambersburg area on Monday, Dec. 6, around 11 p.m. in a white 2015 Chevrolet Silverado.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy