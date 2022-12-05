ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

LOOK: Braelon Allen trolls Michigan, announces where he will play next season

There were many rumors surrounding Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen’s future in Madison, and there was fair to reason to be concerned about his plans for next season. Wisconsin’s coaching staff will look night and day from a year ago, with head coach Luke Fickell taking over in Madtown. The offensive staff will undergo a serious overhaul, starting quarterback Graham Mertz is transferring out of the program, and there is little certainty about what Wisconsin’s roster will look like next season.
MADISON, WI
College Football World Reacts To The Ed Orgeron Report

Coach O in Sin City? It's reportedly a possibility. According to the Las Vegas Review Journal, former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron is one of the potential candidates for the vacancy at UNLV, along with former Boise State and Washington head coach Chris Peterson. "They join former Arizona coaches Mike...
LAS VEGAS, NV
7 times the Heisman Trophy went to the wrong player since 1990

It’s my favorite time of year! Head-scratching and hand-wringing over the Heisman Trophy!. What should be the most prestigious award offered to a college football player has, in my mind, been tarnished by the unwritten limitations placed on the award, evidenced in the yearly trotting out of quarterbacks and running backs as the top candidates for “best player in college football”.
GEORGIA STATE
Football World Is Furious With The Heisman Trophy Voters

College football fans are coming for the Heisman Trophy voters following the reveal of the four finalists on Monday. Quarterbacks Caleb Williams, Stetson Bennett, Max Duggar and C.J. Stroud are in line to receive the sport's most prestigious honor, but some are growing more and more frustrated with the process.
GEORGIA STATE
Jacksonville State vs. Utah Prediction and Odds for Thursday, December 8 (Carlson Leads an Elite Defense)

The Utah Utes just won the Pac 12 championship in football, but they’ve got a good basketball team in Salt Lake City too. The Utes are 7-2 and 2-0 in Pac 12 play with a dominant win over No. 10 Arizona to open up their conference schedule. Most recently they took down Washington State, 67-65. Now, they’ll step out of the conference of champions to take on the 4-4 Jacksonville State Gamecocks.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Big Ten Commissioner Announces His Decision On Expansion

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren doesn't plan on making any more additions to the already-growing conference. USC and UCLA are set to join the Big Ten in 2024, moving the conference to 16 teams. Warren says the conference is done expanding "for now," per college football insider Brett McMurphy. SEC...
OKLAHOMA STATE
3 Best NFL Teams to Bet Against the Spread This Season

New York Giants 9-3 Nobody expected the Giants to be a winning team this season. That’s why they’ve been so profitable ATS. They took a 50 million dollar dead cap hit this season to expedite their rebuild and have Daniel Jones at quarterback, a guy nobody believed in coming into the year. Brian Daboll has turned that into a 7-4-1 record through 13 weeks. They’ve battled injuries and Saquon Barkley doesn’t look nearly as dynamic as he did at the start of the year, but they were still able to cover against their division rival, Washington, last week.
WASHINGTON STATE
College Football Playoff Odds for Final Four Teams

This content was produced in partnership with Gambler Labs. In the history of the NCAA College Football Playoff, there have nearly always been a few late twists and turns that made the selection process a tough chore. That is after a whole season full of upsets, near upsets, and teams...
GEORGIA STATE
Best NBA Odds for Every Game Today (Odds, Spreads and Totals for Thursday, December 8)

There are three games in the NBA on Thursday, Dec. 8, and they all have relatively short spreads, all expected to be within four points. That should bring some exciting action for NBA fans to indulge in, especially with playoff-caliber teams like the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers facing off. Damian Lillard and the Blazers are fresh off a three-day layoff and looking to win their third striaght game.
WolverineDigest

Michigan Picks Up Veteran Offensive Lineman From Transfer Portal

The current Michigan offensive line is full of future NFL talent, some of which who will likely enter this year's NFL Draft once the season comes to an end. Though there are already guys on the roster who are ready and willing to step up and fill those upcoming vacancies, it's crucial that head coach Jim Harbaugh and Co. utilize the transfer portal to secure as much top talent and experience as they possibly can.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Russell Wilson appears to be to blame for more than just on-field play

Russell Wilson’s posse is causing issues with the Denver Broncos coaching staff, reportedly. The Denver Broncos have what can only be defined as an unmitigated disaster brewing within their organization. It’s impossible to predict the ripple effects their misguided decision to go all-in on Russell Wilson will create for years to come both in and out of Denver.
DENVER, CO
