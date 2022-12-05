New York Giants 9-3 Nobody expected the Giants to be a winning team this season. That’s why they’ve been so profitable ATS. They took a 50 million dollar dead cap hit this season to expedite their rebuild and have Daniel Jones at quarterback, a guy nobody believed in coming into the year. Brian Daboll has turned that into a 7-4-1 record through 13 weeks. They’ve battled injuries and Saquon Barkley doesn’t look nearly as dynamic as he did at the start of the year, but they were still able to cover against their division rival, Washington, last week.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO