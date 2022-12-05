Read full article on original website
Related
UpNorthLive.com
Overnight dumpster fire at Women's Resource Center thrift shop closes donation drop-off
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A fire investigation team is investigating the cause of an overnight dumpster fire at the Women's Resource Center thrift shop off U.S. 31. Chief Pat Parker with the Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department says dispatch received a 911 call around 1:47 a.m. "When we...
UpNorthLive.com
Downtown Traverse City retailers hosting special holiday shopping nights
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Downtown Traverse City retailers will help wrap up your holiday shopping while enjoying special discounts. The Downtown Development Authority's Annual Ladies' Night will take place Thursday, December 8. From 5-9 p.m. select businesses will roll out the red carpet to help women check off...
UpNorthLive.com
School leaders form partnership to tackle teacher shortage in Michigan
NORTHERN MICHIGAN, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan's educational leaders are creating a partnership to address the state's teacher shortages. During a virtual roundtable, 39 intermediate school districts or educational service agencies, including Northwest Education Services in Traverse City, introduced "Talent Together". Leaders of the group say this is the largest education...
UpNorthLive.com
Abandoned barge creating concerns in Leelanau County
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The barge is back and causing a new wave of concern. UpNorthLive News first told you about the barge that sank in West Grand Traverse Bay two years ago. It was eventually removed, but where it was taken to was not clear. Background: Sunken barge...
UpNorthLive.com
Grass River Natural Area announces December program schedule
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grass River Natural Area has announced multiple events for this December, including an "owl prowl" in which people can learn about local owls and conservation efforts. The Grass River Natural Area is located at 6500 Alden Highway in Bellaire. Owl Prowl. Event begins at...
UpNorthLive.com
Crawford County Fire Department gets new fire truck
CRAWFORD COUTNY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Firefighters in Crawford County have a new weapon, one they say will better equip them in fighting fires and possibly save lives. Their ladder truck can reach heights of 100 feet, which is 25 feet taller than the previous ladder truck in the fleet. Another...
UpNorthLive.com
Over 100 stolen items, including guns and trail cameras, seized in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Lake County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating the rightful owners of over 100 pieces of stolen property that were seized in Ellsworth Township. The sheriff's office said deputies, while acting on information given to them by an anonymous citizen,...
UpNorthLive.com
Petoskey's Public Safety director to retire in 2023
PETOSKEY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The City of Petoskey announced Monday that Public Safety Director Matt Breed will soon retire. Breed's retirement will go into effect on Feb. 1, 2023. “It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve the Petoskey community over the past three decades," Breed said. “I...
UpNorthLive.com
Bill to create Crawford County military cemetery heads to Mich. Senate
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan is one of four states in the U.S. that does not have a state-operated veterans cemetery, but that could change soon. On Tuesday, the Michigan House of Reps. passed Bill 971, which would create a state veterans cemetery fund and authorize a land purchase in Crawford County for the cemetery.
UpNorthLive.com
Victim of hit and run in Grand Traverse County dies
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The 23-year-old victim of a hit and run in Grand Traverse County has died. Allison Jo Baker was hit by a vehicle Friday evening on the 2800 block of West Long Lake Road. Baker died from her injuries Monday night, according to the Grand...
UpNorthLive.com
Four story hotel proposed along Grandview Parkway in Traverse City
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Traverse City Planning Commission will be discussing a proposed 4-story, 99 guest room hotel Tuesday night. The hotel plans are for 211 and 221 W. Grandview Parkway, which is located next to Hotel Indigo. The hotel is a "Marriot Tribute". The plans were...
UpNorthLive.com
Benzie County deputy rescues owl from highway after being hit by car
BENZIE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- An owl is being treated for injuries after she was likely hit by a vehicle in Benzie County. Benzie County Sheriff's Deputy Mitchell Smith found the barred owl lying on US-31 in Beulah Monday. Deputy Smith and Animal Control Officer Kyle Mauer took the owl...
UpNorthLive.com
Men accused in Whitmer kidnap plot to stand trial in Antrim County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Five men allegedly involved in a plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer will stand trial later this month, an 86th District Judge ruled Tuesday. Court records show the plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer began in June 2020. Preliminary examinations, which began last August, were...
UpNorthLive.com
Man charged for hit and run, held on $250,000 bond
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MICH., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Update: The 23-year-old victim of a hit and run in Grand Traverse County has died. Allison Jo Baker died from her injuries Monday night according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. ===============. A Grand Traverse County man is being held on a $250,000...
UpNorthLive.com
Elk Rapids village manager resigns after investigation into overpayment
ELK RAPIDS, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Elk Rapids Village Council went into a closed session on Monday, to discuss the possible dismissal, suspension or disciplining of staff members. The village hired a law firm to investigate what exactly happened in Oct. 2021, when 37 employees received double payments, costing the...
UpNorthLive.com
Man dies in two-vehicle crash in Kalkaska
KALKAKSA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- One man died and another was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Excelsior Township on Tuesday, according to Kalkaska County Sheriff Pat Whiteford. Sherriff Whiteford reported the crash to have occurred at approximately 6:16 a.m. on County Road 612, west of Lewis School Road. A...
UpNorthLive.com
Cloudy, rainy start to Wednesday
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with some drizzle. Showers will move thru the region. Light amounts of snow mixed with some rain. Light wind 5 to 15 miles per hour from the northwest. High temperatures will happen early in the day. In the afternoon temperatures will be in the low to middle 30s.
UpNorthLive.com
Light showers, possible snow mixed with rain for Tuesday
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Tuesday will bring mostly cloudy sky. There could be scattered light showers in the northern lower peninsula, snow will be mixed with some rain. Other areas will not get rain or snow. Highs from 32 to 42 degrees. Light and variable wind 5 to 15 mph.Tuesday...
UpNorthLive.com
TC Central's second period goal key in 1-0 win over TC West
TRAVERSE CITY -- Despite outshooting their rivals by quite a bit Traverse City Central needed one key goal to get a 1-0 victory over Traverse City West in high school hockey. Koen Burkholder's second period goal ended up being the deciding factor in a game that saw Titan goalie Mason West make 40 saves.
Comments / 0