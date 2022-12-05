Read full article on original website
Related
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Gannon Grider, OL, Benedictine University (IL)
College: Benedictine University (Illinois) What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Growing up there was not a second when football was not in my life. Watching my Dad who coached for 33 years and coached both my brothers made me fall in love with the game. Growing up I always wanted to be like them and that’s when I knew I wanted to play football.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Billy Reagins, RB, Howard Payne University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. I decided I really wanted to play football when I was told it was going to open up doors for me long term and help me develop as a character. What are your favorite moments from your football life?
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Nate Chambers, DL, Murray State University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. I grew up around it, my entire family are football fans watching Michigan, the Detroit Lions and its something I wanted to do and the thrill of being out there on the football field and being around guys multiple different sizes there’s a spot for everyone on the football field.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Colorado recruit has his scholarship pulled by Deion Sanders | Now reopening his recruitment
Deion Sanders was not kidding when he said he would be changing things at Colorado. Edge rusher Carson Mott, a three-star recruit from Simi Valley, California, revealed on Tuesday that Sanders pulled his scholarship offer. Coach Prime talked to the CU players already and had a ruthless message telling the...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Roy Livingstone, WR, Davenport University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. When I saw all my friends at 12 playing football and I wasn’t. I’ve saw people playing it on the street and always wanted to play. What are your favorite moments from your football life?. A big...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Spencer Nichols, FB, Western University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I grew up playing offensive line so I have a great understanding of the run game and how to block inside the box, but I’m also a downfield threat when we get into the passing game. I can run clean routes and don’t have an issue getting yards after contact.
Report: Former Cowboys HC Jason Garrett finalist for Stanford job
Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett is reportedly one of the finalists for the Stanford head-coaching job. Stewart Mandel of The Athletic reported Thursday that Garrett and Sacramento State coach Troy Taylor are among the final contenders for the gig. According to Mandel, candidates who were in the running but are no longer being considered include former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman and former BYU and Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Joshua Tomas, WR, Georgetown | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview
Joshua Tomas the versatile wide receiver from Georgetown recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds lead scout Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Zoom Interview. Make sure you hit the like and subscribe button below. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Brian Holiday, DT, NW Oklahoma State | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview
Brian Holiday the run-stuffing defensive tackle from Northwest Oklahoma State University recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds lead scout Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Zoom Interview. Make sure you hit the Like and Share button below. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Pittman’s Pocket: Top candidates for HBCU vacancies
There are 4 HBCU Programs looking for Coaches to re-fill the vacancies to hire Head Coaches and we wanted to break down a list of some of the top candidates. There has been a whirlwind of events in the HBCU football community with the departure of Coach Prime heading to Colorado. Jackson State and Ashley Robinson are on the hunt to fill Coach Prime position as head coach. Bethune is another program looking to make a big change, after a year of devastation with hurricanes hitting the campus twice last year. University of Arkansas Pine Bluff and Delaware State are also our looking to upgrade their coaching vacancies. Hopefully, they can get coaches, who can build it up and turn it around. I believe these 6 coaches are definitely solid options to replace Coach Prime and others.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
California High School football team could win the State Championship without completing one pass all year
The California High School football state championship could end up being Granada Hills Charter High School. They are 12-2 on the year and they are dominating the AAAA state playoffs for a Championship meeting with San Marin. The crazy thing is they have not completed a single pass all-season. Granada...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for December 7, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl
Cardinals worked out TE Austin Allen, TE Dominique Dafney, QB Carson Strong, and WR Calvin Jackson. Bills DE Von Miller underwent surgery for ACL surgery. Cowboys designated LT Tyron Smith to return from I/R. Denver Broncos. Broncos worked out WR Jaelon Acklin, WR Kaion Julien-Grant, QB Nathan Rourke, TE Kahale...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Liam Anderson, LB, Holy Cross
Honors/Captainship2-time 1st Team All- Patriot League (2022 & 2021), team captain. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 202212 GP, 12 GS, 76 Tkl, 14.5 TFL, 3 Sacks, 1 FF, 2 FR, 1 INT, 4 QBH, 2 PD. 202113 GP, 12 GS, 80 Tkl, 15 TFL, 7.5 Sacks, 1 FF, 3...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Alex Cook, S, Washington
Honors/CaptainshipTeam Captain (2022) Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) Alex Cook is an experienced 6th year senior who was chosen to be a captain of the 2022 Huskies’ defense. He has good height to him, average arm and hand measurements, and is a little light for his frame. Cook takes most snaps as the weak side free safety in 2 high sets or as the lone safety in single high sets. He occasionally lines up in the box in run support or to blitz. Cook is a solid tackler who shows good technique, intent to wrap up, and is not hesitant to initiate contact with the ball carrier. He quickly breaks on the ball and shows high level intelligence in play recognition and spatial awareness. He does well as the last line of defense and puts himself in positions to assist his teammates take down the ball carrier. He takes smart angles in pursuit and shows above-average ability to turn into these angles. Cook possesses below-average line speed, but shows sufficient recovery speed on tape. He does well in zone coverage concepts, but shows a weakness when playing man-to-man closer to the line of scrimmage. His below-average lateral change of direction provides opportunities for faster receivers to get open on crossing routes. Cook shows good visual and vocal communication to both his teammates and his coaching staff on the sideline. Overall, Cook provides good leadership to his team and projects to be a day 3 draft pick.
Faces off the Field: Ava Slack, senior guard, Anderson
What has been your favorite memory with the Anderson basketball team? I'd say winning district in 2022. It was my first year on varsity, and I loved the teammates I had. ...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Sean Clifford, QB, Penn State
Honors/Captainship2021 William Campbell Trophy Finalist, 2021 Wuerffel Trophy Semifinalist. Games WatchedMIUN, ALAU, INPU (in-person) Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 202212 GP, 210 CMP, 330 ATT, 2543 YDS, 22 TD, 7 INT (Before Bowl Game) 202113 GP, 261 CMP, 429 ATT,, 3107 YDS, 21 TD, 8 INT. 20209 GP, 152...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Cowboys scared to sign Odell Beckham Jr.?
Are the Dallas Cowboys already out of the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes? Well, they are not making it any easier for the star wide receiver. There are rumors swirling already that the favorites to sign OBJ are already concerned he will even be able to play this year. According to...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Hula Bowl announces AMAZING COACHING Line-Up | Over 500 years of Coaching Experience
The 2023 Hula Bowl has announced its coaching staff and there are over 500 years of coaching experience. Mike Smith will take on Brian Billick for the second year in a row. Smith and Billick have some amazing coaches on their staff this year, with Billick adding former Bills defensive coordinator Ted Cotrell, and Mike Smith adding David Culley the former Texans head coach as his tight ends coach. Check out the coaches and their bios below! This year the Hula Bowl added Special Teams Coach Gary Zauner as well!
Comments / 0