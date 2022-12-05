Read full article on original website
Southern Minnesota News
Minnesota board: Moorhead-made THC gummies are too potent
@ap.news Cannabis-infused gummies, only available to monthly members, sit on display for sale at the Empire Cannabis Club, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in New York. Under pressure to launch one of the nation’s most hotly anticipated legal marijuana markets, the state Cannabis Control Board is set Monday to consider awarding some dispensary licenses to entrepreneurs and nonprofit groups — a major step that comes as cannabis regulators stress that they're trying to stop unlicensed sellers. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Charges: Man shouted he had a gun in early morning hours at Mankato business
A man allegedly claimed to have a gun at a Mankato business last month and made gestures indicating the same. Djibril Isaac Zakaria Sidibe, 23, of North Mankato, was charged Wednesday in Blue Earth County Court with felony threats of violence. He also faces a charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
Recounts confirm GOP victories in 2 Minnesota House races
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Publicly funded recounts completed in two Minnesota House races confirm that Republicans flipped two heavily contested seats in northeastern Minnesota by razor-thin margins. Rep.-elect Roger Skraba, of Ely, leads Democratic Rep. Rob Ecklund, of International Falls, in District 3A by 15 votes, matching his...
Hawaii Remembrance Draws Handful Of Pearl Harbor Survivors
PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) – A handful of centenarian survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor gathered at the scene in Hawaii to commemorate those who perished 81 years ago in the Japanese bombing. That’s fewer than in recent years, when a dozen or more came to Hawaii from...
Hand-counts find no problems with Minnesota vote tabulators
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Election officials say they found no problems with vote-counting machines in Minnesota when they conducted hand counts to verify that the machines accurately reflected how people voted. Minnesota requires all counties to hand-count ballots in a few randomly chosen precincts. During the hand count,...
Police: Boy safe after Mankato kidnapping caused I-35 shutdown
Police say a boy is safe after a woman kidnapped a child from a Mankato home, resulting in the closure of I-35. Xia-Ziang Conchita Plunkett, 33, entered a residence on the 400 block of N 6th St on Tuesday night shortly before 10:30 p.m., took her biological son, and left, according to Mankato Public Safety. Investigators say Plunkett has no parental rights to the boy, whose age is not being disclosed.
Minnesota projects massive $17.6 billion budget surplus
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota lawmakers will head into the 2023 legislative session with a massive $17.6 billion projected budget surplus. Minnesota Management and Budget says “strong collections and lower-than-projected spending” are contributing to the surplus in the current two-year budget period, which runs through June. The agency also expects that economic headwinds and lower expected growth for the next two-year budget period will be balanced by a large leftover surplus and healthy net revenues.
Blue Earth County holding mental health expo
Psychology therapy session. Female patient talking to mental health professional. Blue Earth County will hold an inaugural mental health expo next week. Never G;ve Up 2022 Expo for Mental Wellness will be held at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center on Tuesday, December 13. The event will include an...
Fundraiser started for Pemberton native seriously injured in bull riding accident
When Pemberton native Reid Oftedahl was severely injured in a bull riding accident, his close friends sprang into action. The 28-year-old Oftedahl sustained “several injuries” while competing in the National Finals Rodeo last week. He was admitted to the ICU after suffering neck and head injuries on Friday night, according to news reports.
Mall of America settles lawsuit over boy thrown from balcony
@ap.news FILE - Shoppers, visitors and employees exit the Mall of America on March 17, 2020 as the mall in Bloomington, Minn. The family of a boy who was severely injured when he was thrown off a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America in April 2019 has reached a confidential settlement with the shopping center, which includes making changes to its trespassing policies, the family and mall announced Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
$1 million Powerball prize won in Chanhassen
A Powerball ticket purchased in Chanhassen was a $1 million winner in the December 7 drawing. The ticket was purchased at Market Blvd Cub Foods, which will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Unless the winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will...
Sibley County Sheriff searching for robbery suspects
Aron Beltran or "JR," courtesy of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying several robbery suspects. The incident occurred on the morning of Thanksgiving Day at a home near Belle Plaine. Police say that four people,...
