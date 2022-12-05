ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

pix11.com

Be more confident at parties

Tips to calm your nerves before a holiday party.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NYC bill would bar landlord background checks on new tenants

A new bill would ban New York City landlords from viewing criminal records of prospective tenants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Man stabbed to death, another hurt in Queens: NYPD

A man was stabbed to death and another was wounded during an incident in Queens Wednesday afternoon, police said.
QUEENS, NY
pix11.com

Julius' becomes landmark for role in LGBTQ rights in NYC

After a decade-long fight, New York City's oldest gay bar has become a landmark. Julius' also played a key role in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights in the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Wake held for Yonkers Police Sergeant killed by unlicensed driver

A wake for 53-year-old Sergeant Frank Gualdino was on Tuesday, just nine months away from retirement, when he was killed in his unmarked cruiser on Dec. 1.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

'Face-on': Adams defends mental health plan's involuntary holds

Mayor Eric Adams joined PIX11 Morning News on Wednesday to discuss his new mental health initiative for New York City, including a controversial component allowing for the possible involuntary hospitalization of some people.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Museum of Modern Art exhibit showcases new 'Pinocchio' film

The Museum of Modern Art is also exhibiting some of the sets, props and puppets. Videos offer a behind-the-scenes look at the work that went into creating "Pinocello."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC doctor speaks on ‘tripledemic’: COVID, RSV, and the flu

NEW YORK (PIX11) – The New York City area is juggling waves of COVID-19, the flu, and RSV — or respiratory syncytial virus — in a phenomenon some are calling a “tripledemic” or “tridemic.” NYU Langone’s Brooklyn branch and the borough’s Woodhull Medical Center report there are no intensive care beds available.  Dr. Arun Chopra […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Alleged NYC serial shooter surrenders after NYPD hunt: police

An alleged serial shooter wanted in connection to three attacks in Brooklyn and Manhattan — two of them fatal — surrendered early Tuesday amid an intense manhunt, police said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor Adams fined $300 for failing to rid his Brooklyn property of rats

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams spoke out Wednesday out about a rat summons that he got.He's fighting a $300 fine for failing to get rid of rats on his Brooklyn property."I did a good job of mitigating the rats. I speak with my neighbors about it. We make sure that we do everything possible to deal with these rodents," Adams said. "Sometimes I hear the counts of the number of rats compared to New Yorkers and it's frightening, but we are going to bring on a rat czar. We're going to clean our city with Jessica Tisch, the sanitation commissioner, and we're going to push these back. I think she says it best: 'Rats don't run New York.'"READ MORE: New York City says enough is enough, looks to hire badass rat czarAppearing on NY1, the mayor also said he spent nearly $7,000 on rat mitigation on his property.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

NYC TikTok influencers struggle to rent in the city despite six-figure incomes

Kelsey Kotzur moved to New York City in 2015 and has since built a TikTok following of more than 144,000 with depictions of her fabulous life in the Big Apple. Some of her popular videos show her strutting across crosswalks with the Empire State Building peeking out behind her, strolling through Central Park in a new outfit and brunching in Brooklyn. “This video makes me want to pack up and move to ny to wear cute dresses and go to central park,” a user replied to one of her clips. The problem? After seven years, Kotzur — who has been...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

4 shot, including 3 teenagers, outside Bronx deli: NYPD

Four people, including three teenagers, were hospitalized after being shot in a hail of bullets in front of a local deli in the Bronx Tuesday evening.
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Yonkers sergeant killed in crash remembered at funeral

A funeral was held Wednesday for 53-year-old Det. Sgt. Frank Gualdino. The 24-year veteran of the Yonkers Police Department died in the line of duty last week after police say a teen with a learning permit crashed head-on into his unmarked police car.
YONKERS, NY
pix11.com

Claw machine has eggs filled with cash, other prizes

The CAMP store at Hudson Yards and financial company Ally have a claw machine full of 14 thousand eggs. Some are filled with cash, others with gift cards, toys and books. One in 10 eggs has cash inside.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

