Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowMark StarNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars available to NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registered nowMark StarNew York City, NY
Two stimulus payments totaling up to $1,200 coming to New York familiesR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
New York City wants to pay someone up to $170,000 per year to exterminate ratsNick DavisNew York City, NY
Related
pix11.com
COVID, flu, RSV cases surging in NY: ‘extraordinarily worrying’
After two years of a COVID-19 lockdown, people have shed their masks and are out and about again enjoying the spirit of the holiday. But that’s raising concern in the medical community as they’re seeing an unsettling surge in COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses. COVID, flu, RSV cases...
pix11.com
Be more confident at parties
Tips to calm your nerves before a holiday party. Tips to calm your nerves before a holiday party. Actor Brecken Merrill saddles up for season 5 of …. Actor Brecken Merrill saddles up for season 5 of 'Yellowstone'. Top tech gifts from Verizon that include one-of-a-kind …. This holiday season...
pix11.com
NYC bill would bar landlord background checks on new tenants
A new bill would ban New York City landlords from viewing criminal records of prospective tenants. NYC bill would bar landlord background checks on …. A new bill would ban New York City landlords from viewing criminal records of prospective tenants. Man charged in caught-on-camera Manhattan bat attack. A 36-year-old...
pix11.com
Man stabbed to death, another hurt in Queens: NYPD
A man was stabbed to death and another was wounded during an incident in Queens Wednesday afternoon, police said. Man stabbed to death, another hurt in Queens: NYPD. A man was stabbed to death and another was wounded during an incident in Queens Wednesday afternoon, police said. Actor Brecken Merrill...
pix11.com
Beloved Harlem barbershop training the next generation of barbers
A Harlem business owner who knows what it's like to need a second chance is using his strong ties to his community with his barbershop to open up a new training facility to create dozens of jobs in his neighborhood. Beloved Harlem barbershop training the next generation …. A Harlem...
pix11.com
Julius' becomes landmark for role in LGBTQ rights in NYC
After a decade-long fight, New York City’s oldest gay bar has become a landmark. Julius’ also played a key role in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights in the city. Julius’ becomes landmark for role in LGBTQ rights …. After a decade-long fight, New York City’s oldest gay...
Are They Eating Rotisserie Rats in New York City?
This is one way to solve the rat problem in New York City. People can't stand rats. Some are just downright afraid of them. Rats cause a lot of trouble in big cities. Rats are taking over certain cities here in the Empire State. New York has some of the rattiest cities in the country.
pix11.com
Wake held for Yonkers Police Sergeant killed by unlicensed driver
A wake for 53-year-old Sergeant Frank Gualdino was on Tuesday, just nine months away from retirement, when he was killed in his unmarked cruiser on Dec. 1. Wake held for Yonkers Police Sergeant killed by unlicensed …. A wake for 53-year-old Sergeant Frank Gualdino was on Tuesday, just nine months...
CDC recommends indoor masks in 4 NYC boroughs, Long Island amid COVID spike
NEW YORK (PIX11) —In four of the five New York City boroughs, people are urged to wear masks indoors and on public transportation due to a spike in COVID cases, according to the CDC. The Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island are in orange, meaning high-risk levels, while Manhattan is in yellow, the medium-risk level, […]
pix11.com
'Face-on': Adams defends mental health plan's involuntary holds
Mayor Eric Adams joined PIX11 Morning News on Wednesday to discuss his new mental health initiative for New York City, including a controversial component allowing for the possible involuntary hospitalization of some people. ‘Face-on’: Adams defends mental health plan’s involuntary …. Mayor Eric Adams joined PIX11 Morning News...
pix11.com
Museum of Modern Art exhibit showcases new 'Pinocchio' film
The Museum of Modern Art is also exhibiting some of the sets, props and puppets. Videos offer a behind-the-scenes look at the work that went into creating "Pinocchio." Museum of Modern Art exhibit showcases new ‘Pinocchio’ …. The Museum of Modern Art is also exhibiting some of the...
NYC doctor speaks on ‘tripledemic’: COVID, RSV, and the flu
NEW YORK (PIX11) – The New York City area is juggling waves of COVID-19, the flu, and RSV — or respiratory syncytial virus — in a phenomenon some are calling a “tripledemic” or “tridemic.” NYU Langone’s Brooklyn branch and the borough’s Woodhull Medical Center report there are no intensive care beds available. Dr. Arun Chopra […]
pix11.com
Alleged NYC serial shooter surrenders after NYPD hunt: police
An alleged serial shooter wanted in connection to three attacks in Brooklyn and Manhattan — two of them fatal — surrendered early Tuesday amid an intense manhunt, police said. Alleged NYC serial shooter surrenders after NYPD …. An alleged serial shooter wanted in connection to three attacks in...
Mayor Adams fined $300 for failing to rid his Brooklyn property of rats
NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams spoke out Wednesday out about a rat summons that he got.He's fighting a $300 fine for failing to get rid of rats on his Brooklyn property."I did a good job of mitigating the rats. I speak with my neighbors about it. We make sure that we do everything possible to deal with these rodents," Adams said. "Sometimes I hear the counts of the number of rats compared to New Yorkers and it's frightening, but we are going to bring on a rat czar. We're going to clean our city with Jessica Tisch, the sanitation commissioner, and we're going to push these back. I think she says it best: 'Rats don't run New York.'"READ MORE: New York City says enough is enough, looks to hire badass rat czarAppearing on NY1, the mayor also said he spent nearly $7,000 on rat mitigation on his property.
NYC TikTok influencers struggle to rent in the city despite six-figure incomes
Kelsey Kotzur moved to New York City in 2015 and has since built a TikTok following of more than 144,000 with depictions of her fabulous life in the Big Apple. Some of her popular videos show her strutting across crosswalks with the Empire State Building peeking out behind her, strolling through Central Park in a new outfit and brunching in Brooklyn. “This video makes me want to pack up and move to ny to wear cute dresses and go to central park,” a user replied to one of her clips. The problem? After seven years, Kotzur — who has been...
pix11.com
4 shot, including 3 teenagers, outside Bronx deli: NYPD
Four people, including three teenagers, were hospitalized after being shot in a hail of bullets in front of a local deli in the Bronx Tuesday evening. 4 shot, including 3 teenagers, outside Bronx deli: …. Four people, including three teenagers, were hospitalized after being shot in a hail of bullets...
SUBWAY ASSAULT: Rider, 66, slashed across face on Manhattan 6 train
The victim, 66, was on a southbound 6 train arriving at the 33rd Street station around 3:20 a.m. when a man in his 40s attacked him.
pix11.com
Yonkers sergeant killed in crash remembered at funeral
A funeral was held Wednesday for 53-year-old Det. Sgt. Frank Gualdino. The 24-year veteran of the Yonkers Police Department died in the line of duty last week after police say a teen with a learning permit crashed head-on into his unmarked police car. Yonkers sergeant killed in crash remembered at...
pix11.com
Claw machine has eggs filled with cash, other prizes
The CAMP store at Hudson Yards and financial company Ally have a claw machine full of 14 thousand eggs. Some are filled with cash, others with gift cards, toys and books. One in 10 eggs has cash inside. Claw machine has eggs filled with cash, other prizes. The CAMP store...
Narcity
You Can Now Take A Bus From Toronto To New York City For $99.99 & Explore The Big Apple
Travelling to New York fromToronto just got easier and cheaper with new bus routes being offered to people in Canada. In November, Megabus announced a partnership with Trailways of New York, which "will allow for expanded service options which will connect more than 100 cities," they stated. The partnership connects...
Comments / 0