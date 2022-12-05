Not long ago I wrote about the new youth prison that was going to be built in Milwaukee. This prison was going to replace the one up north that was several hours away. Many of the juveniles in this facility were from the Milwaukee area so it was a long drive for family members to visit. In addition, there were some legal and excessive force issues with the current location. The state is currently holding several listening sessions that people can come and express their opinions on the new possible location. That location is on Milwaukee’s north side around 76th and Clinton Avenue. This session was held at the Milwaukee Police Academy, 6680 N. Teutonia Avenue.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO