FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Missing Wauwatosa student with autism; last seen Tuesday, Dec. 6
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police are asking for the public's help in their search for 18-year-old August Prigge, who was last seen on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 6. Prigge's family says their son has autism. Prigge, a senior at Wauwatosa East High School, was last seen in Wauwatosa around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday. He is described as a male, white, 5'10" tall, weighing 250 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes. NOTE: He does not have a beard (as pictured) at this time.
CBS 58
Boerner Botanical Gardens hosts 4th Winter Wonders event and first holiday market
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Winter Wonders at Whitnall Park has become a holiday tradition for many families. Check out hundreds of holiday lights right from the warmth of your own car. This year, they're adding a holiday market for one weekend only. CBS 58's Amanda Becker checked it out Wednesday...
nbc15.com
Wisconsinites celebrate holiday season at 98th Capitol Christmas Pageant
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas inside the state Capitol. Sunday, The Kiwanis Club of Madison held its 98th Christmas pageant. Classic Christmas tunes and community members came together to start holiday celebrations. Lights were dimmed while the crowd enjoyed performances from high...
WISN
Blinded in battle in WWII, Milwaukee Marine turns 100
"December sixth, 1922, I was born." As Herbert "Herbie" Stark marks his 100th birthday, he reflects on all that's changed over time — changes that he's lived, but hasn't seen. Stark has been blind since he was wounded in battle during World War II, at the age of 21.
wisfarmer.com
Round Barn history revisted
I'd guess that most folks in Wisconsin have an interest in dairying as it was "in the day," whatever that day was. It might be the years when we were growing up or it could be when we helped grand dad or dad milk cows on the family dairy farm years ago...or today.
communityjournal.net
Where to locate Youth Prison
Not long ago I wrote about the new youth prison that was going to be built in Milwaukee. This prison was going to replace the one up north that was several hours away. Many of the juveniles in this facility were from the Milwaukee area so it was a long drive for family members to visit. In addition, there were some legal and excessive force issues with the current location. The state is currently holding several listening sessions that people can come and express their opinions on the new possible location. That location is on Milwaukee’s north side around 76th and Clinton Avenue. This session was held at the Milwaukee Police Academy, 6680 N. Teutonia Avenue.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
13 departments respond to fire in Germantown, WI
December 6, 2022 – Germantown, WI – Germantown has a fire in a structure at Waste Management located north of County Line Road. 13 fire departments are responding including: Slinger, Richfield, Jackson, Hartford, West Bend, Milwaukee, Grafton, Cedarburg, Thiensville, Mequon, North Shore, Lisbon. The initial call came in...
4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
On Milwaukee
This year's O&H holiday kringle is sure to bring out the child in each of us
Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. The OnMilwaukee Ho Ho Holiday Guide is brought to you by Educators Credit Union, Harley-Davidson Museum and MillerCoors. Thanks to holiday demand from fans across the globe, Racine’s O&H...
CBS 58
Wisconsin vinyl album collection for sale, including thousands of records
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Thousands of historic vinyl albums that captured the sound of Wisconsin during the 1960s are now available for sale to the public, all to benefit a Wisconsin nonprofit. The records are from the personal collection of Jim Kirchstein, an electric engineer and founder of Cuca...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Catholic Memorial senior discovers new passion in faraway travels
WAUKESHA, Wis. - One Catholic Memorial senior shared his story of his upbringing from Korea to the United States, and a discovery of his love for a sport that spans the globe. That's what makes David Kim this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot. David traveled halfway around the world...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Oak Creek semi, utility truck crash, We Energies' worker to the rescue
OAK CREEK, Wis. - When a We Energies' worker heard a loud crash in Oak Creek, he didn't hesitate to help even before police and paramedics arrived. Craig Walter is quick to admit his dad always taught him to help others in need, so when the opportunity came before him in November in Oak Creek, he jumped right in to care for strangers.
WISN
'The rats are everywhere': Tenant takes extermination into her own hands
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee tenant at 31st and Wells streets says she’s had enough with a rat infestation in her apartment. When WISN 12 News visited Monday, nine dead rats could be seen piled on the floor of a bedroom, and the resident said it's just the tip of the iceberg.
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in the Country Here in Wisconsin
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Wisconsin, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pets of the Week: Max and Payne!
Max and Payne are five moth old brothers available for adoption from the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County.
On Milwaukee
52 restaurants (week 48): Brute Pizza
It’s more important than ever to support our local restaurants. And there’s no better way to do so than making a commitment to patronize them throughout the year. To guide you on your journey, I’ve composed a list of 52 restaurants (one for each week of 2022) that should be on your Milwaukee restaurant bucket list. View the full list here.
CBS 58
Doctors note increasing rate of young adults with colorectal cancer following death of 36-year-old mother
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On Wednesday, Dec. 7th, a Whitefish Bay family prepared to lay their loved one, Laura Bresnahan Bush, 36, to rest after her courageous battle with colorectal cancer. Doctors say they're seeing more young adults under the age of 50 being diagnosed with colorectal cancer. According to...
CBS 58
CBS 58 awarded three Emmys over the weekend, the winning stories can be seen here
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58's news team was honored to win multiple Emmy awards over the weekend from the Chicago / Midwest chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. The award for Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering - Education / Schools was awarded to reporter Emerson...
WISN
New rector appointed at Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist
MILWAUKEE — A new rector has been appointed at Milwaukee's Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. The Rev. Timothy Kitzke will take over the role succeeding Bishop Jeff Haines. June marks the end of Haines' second six-year term as cathedral rector. Kitzke will remain the shared pastor of Old...
Wisconsin man cancer-free after liver transplant to treat colorectal cancer
This holiday season has a special meaning for a Wisconsin man after undergoing a new way to treat colorectal cancer. It was among the first in the country and believed to be the first in Wisconsin.
