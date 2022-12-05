ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing Wauwatosa student with autism; last seen Tuesday, Dec. 6

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police are asking for the public's help in their search for 18-year-old August Prigge, who was last seen on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 6. Prigge's family says their son has autism. Prigge, a senior at Wauwatosa East High School, was last seen in Wauwatosa around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday. He is described as a male, white, 5'10" tall, weighing 250 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes. NOTE: He does not have a beard (as pictured) at this time.
Wisconsinites celebrate holiday season at 98th Capitol Christmas Pageant

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas inside the state Capitol. Sunday, The Kiwanis Club of Madison held its 98th Christmas pageant. Classic Christmas tunes and community members came together to start holiday celebrations. Lights were dimmed while the crowd enjoyed performances from high...
Blinded in battle in WWII, Milwaukee Marine turns 100

"December sixth, 1922, I was born." As Herbert "Herbie" Stark marks his 100th birthday, he reflects on all that's changed over time — changes that he's lived, but hasn't seen. Stark has been blind since he was wounded in battle during World War II, at the age of 21.
Round Barn history revisted

I'd guess that most folks in Wisconsin have an interest in dairying as it was "in the day," whatever that day was. It might be the years when we were growing up or it could be when we helped grand dad or dad milk cows on the family dairy farm years ago...or today.
Where to locate Youth Prison

Not long ago I wrote about the new youth prison that was going to be built in Milwaukee. This prison was going to replace the one up north that was several hours away. Many of the juveniles in this facility were from the Milwaukee area so it was a long drive for family members to visit. In addition, there were some legal and excessive force issues with the current location. The state is currently holding several listening sessions that people can come and express their opinions on the new possible location. That location is on Milwaukee’s north side around 76th and Clinton Avenue. This session was held at the Milwaukee Police Academy, 6680 N. Teutonia Avenue.
13 departments respond to fire in Germantown, WI

December 6, 2022 – Germantown, WI – Germantown has a fire in a structure at Waste Management located north of County Line Road. 13 fire departments are responding including: Slinger, Richfield, Jackson, Hartford, West Bend, Milwaukee, Grafton, Cedarburg, Thiensville, Mequon, North Shore, Lisbon. The initial call came in...
4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
This year's O&H holiday kringle is sure to bring out the child in each of us

Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. The OnMilwaukee Ho Ho Holiday Guide is brought to you by Educators Credit Union, Harley-Davidson Museum and MillerCoors. Thanks to holiday demand from fans across the globe, Racine’s O&H...
Catholic Memorial senior discovers new passion in faraway travels

WAUKESHA, Wis. - One Catholic Memorial senior shared his story of his upbringing from Korea to the United States, and a discovery of his love for a sport that spans the globe. That's what makes David Kim this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot. David traveled halfway around the world...
Oak Creek semi, utility truck crash, We Energies' worker to the rescue

OAK CREEK, Wis. - When a We Energies' worker heard a loud crash in Oak Creek, he didn't hesitate to help even before police and paramedics arrived. Craig Walter is quick to admit his dad always taught him to help others in need, so when the opportunity came before him in November in Oak Creek, he jumped right in to care for strangers.
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in the Country Here in Wisconsin

Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Wisconsin, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
52 restaurants (week 48): Brute Pizza

It’s more important than ever to support our local restaurants. And there’s no better way to do so than making a commitment to patronize them throughout the year. To guide you on your journey, I’ve composed a list of 52 restaurants (one for each week of 2022) that should be on your Milwaukee restaurant bucket list. View the full list here.
New rector appointed at Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist

MILWAUKEE — A new rector has been appointed at Milwaukee's Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. The Rev. Timothy Kitzke will take over the role succeeding Bishop Jeff Haines. June marks the end of Haines' second six-year term as cathedral rector. Kitzke will remain the shared pastor of Old...
