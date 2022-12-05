Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Culbertson-Head Farmstead constructed in 1855 is unexpectedly linked to an 1886 diary I discovered 20 years agoCJ CoombsPalmyra, MO
Two More Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergQuincy, IL
Missouri’s Costliest Flood Caused by the Man Who Wanted to Have Fun Away From His WifeCeebla CuudMissouri State
QPD Blotter for Dec. 6, 2022
Sara R Smith (39) 316 Elm for FTA Fighting at 620 Broadway Lodged 186/131. Twonda Abbey reported her 03 Pontiac was entered and electronics were stolen from it while parked in the 300 block of Oak 170. Chad J Monroe (47) Tennessee,Il for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident...
DAILY MUDDY PODCAST: The Tree of Lights and the stage lights are back on at QCT
Ashley talks to Teiraney Craig, co-chair of the Salvation Army’s Tree of Lights campaign, about ringing bells, filling buckets and lighting the tree. She also chats with Brandon Thomsen of Quincy Community Theatre as its latest production, “Little House on the Prairie”, opens this weekend.
Real estate transfers in Adams County from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. MJ & Co of Quincy, Inc., sold a residence at 1025...
Arts Quincy Diamond Jubilee Gala set for Saturday at QCC
QUINCY — Arts Quincy will celebrate the 75th anniversary of America’s First Arts Council on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Quincy Country Club. Guests will enjoy a three-course dinner, drinks and music. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m., followed by the presentation of the Arts Quincy’s George M. Irwin Lifetime Achievement Award to Les Fonza. Trumpeter Curtis Taylor and his ensemble will provide festive holiday jazz music. Taylor is featured on the Grammy winning album “Liquid Spirit.”
YWCA of Quincy’s executive director resigning Dec. 16 to take position in Hannibal
QUINCY — Maria Rench announced Monday she is resigning as executive director for the YWCA of Quincy housing program. Rench’s last day will be Dec. 16. She will begin her new position on Jan. 4 as vice president of FosterAdopt Connect, which works with children and families in the child welfare system in Kansas and Missouri. Rench will be based in Hannibal but will oversee locations in Macon, Chillicothe and Kirksville.
Quincy Art Center to host exhibit reception Friday at Bank of Springfield
QUINCY — The public is invited to join the Quincy Art Center from 5-6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Bank of Springfield, 1111 Maine, for an exhibition reception for artwork by Amanda Brown-DeClue. Artwork on display will be for sale. Brown-DeClue will have prints and art items available for purchase during the reception.
‘It’s quite refreshing’: Southern Airways Express delivering what it promised during first week in Quincy
QUINCY — Chuck Miller, director of Quincy Regional Airport, says Southern Airways Express will offer an experience for passengers that’s completely different from what they’ve come to expect in the past six months. “Well, they have airplanes available,” he said. “They have pilots. And so far, they...
DAILY MUDDY: The Quincy Museum, jewelry and bourbon
Ashley and Brittany take a tour of the Quincy Museum and talk about some great upcoming events, including a jewelry display by Waylon Rhoads that is happening Wednesday, Dec. 7 and Thursday, Dec. 8, and a Bourbon raffle on December 18. Miss Clipping Out Stories to Save for Later?. Click...
Ceremonial ribbon cut on Teresa Adams House; first guests will be welcomed in January
QUINCY — The money has been raised and construction completed, and the ceremonial ribbon was cut on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The Teresa Adams House in Quincy soon will welcome its first guests, offering discounted daytime and overnight accommodations for patients and their families seeking healthcare in the Quincy area from any provider.
Hannibal author to hold book signing Saturday at library
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Janice Weiland of Canton, Mo., will provide a presentation and book signing at the Hannibal Free Public Library at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. Her book, “The Chipmunk in the Christmas Tree,” illustrated by Kira Houghton and Jamie Sowell, tells the story of a surprise visitor a boy and his family meet when cutting down a Christmas tree. Refreshments will be available.
Union employees at Continental Cement ‘shining light’ on overtime issue in contract negotiations
HANNIBAL, Mo. —The unusual lighting that Hannibal residents may have noticed around town Monday night had nothing to do with Christmas. Representatives from the United Steelworkers were using the union’s “bat signal” projector to shine a message on walls throughout the city. They arrived from Pittsburgh, hoping to stir up conversation about the contract situation for nearly 120 employees of Continental Cement who are members of United Steelworkers Local 11-205.
New film about James Scott takes look back at Flood of 1993, questions his life sentence
QUINCY — A 25-minute movie on the Vice Network’s YouTube page reviews the flooding of the Mississippi River in West Quincy, Mo., during the summer of 1993 and whether James Scott is actually innocent of the crime he was eventually convicted of. The midwestern section of the United...
Illini Community Hospital receives IMPACT Award for readmission reduction
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — Illini Community Hospital in Pittsfield recently was awarded the Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network’s IMPACT Award for readmission reduction during ceremonies held Nov. 10 at the I-Hotel and Conference Center in Champaign. Participants vying for the award were encouraged to submit innovations implemented at their...
Hannibal Regional Medical Group to be host of free lung cancer seminar Thursday night
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Learn about the symptoms, prevention tips and treatment options for lung cancer at a free lung cancer seminar at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 by Dr. Francis Podbielski, thoracic surgeon, at Hannibal Regional Medical Group. The seminar is available in-person or via Zoom. Podbielski will discuss...
Snider unanimously re-elected as Adams County Board chairman, says it will be his last term
QUINCY — As the newly-seated members of the Adams County Board drew lots to determine the lengths of their terms for the next decade, Chairman Kent Snider smiled and chuckled a bit when he drew the “short straw” of a two-year term during Monday night’s special board meeting and lottery for term lengths.
