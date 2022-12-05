QUINCY — Maria Rench announced Monday she is resigning as executive director for the YWCA of Quincy housing program. Rench’s last day will be Dec. 16. She will begin her new position on Jan. 4 as vice president of FosterAdopt Connect, which works with children and families in the child welfare system in Kansas and Missouri. Rench will be based in Hannibal but will oversee locations in Macon, Chillicothe and Kirksville.

QUINCY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO