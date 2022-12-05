ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Dec. 6, 2022

Sara R Smith (39) 316 Elm for FTA Fighting at 620 Broadway Lodged 186/131. Twonda Abbey reported her 03 Pontiac was entered and electronics were stolen from it while parked in the 300 block of Oak 170. Chad J Monroe (47) Tennessee,Il for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

DAILY MUDDY PODCAST: The Tree of Lights and the stage lights are back on at QCT

Ashley talks to Teiraney Craig, co-chair of the Salvation Army’s Tree of Lights campaign, about ringing bells, filling buckets and lighting the tree. She also chats with Brandon Thomsen of Quincy Community Theatre as its latest production, “Little House on the Prairie”, opens this weekend.
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Adams County from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. MJ & Co of Quincy, Inc., sold a residence at 1025...
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Arts Quincy Diamond Jubilee Gala set for Saturday at QCC

QUINCY — Arts Quincy will celebrate the 75th anniversary of America’s First Arts Council on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Quincy Country Club. Guests will enjoy a three-course dinner, drinks and music. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m., followed by the presentation of the Arts Quincy’s George M. Irwin Lifetime Achievement Award to Les Fonza. Trumpeter Curtis Taylor and his ensemble will provide festive holiday jazz music. Taylor is featured on the Grammy winning album “Liquid Spirit.”
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

YWCA of Quincy’s executive director resigning Dec. 16 to take position in Hannibal

QUINCY — Maria Rench announced Monday she is resigning as executive director for the YWCA of Quincy housing program. Rench’s last day will be Dec. 16. She will begin her new position on Jan. 4 as vice president of FosterAdopt Connect, which works with children and families in the child welfare system in Kansas and Missouri. Rench will be based in Hannibal but will oversee locations in Macon, Chillicothe and Kirksville.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Quincy Art Center to host exhibit reception Friday at Bank of Springfield

QUINCY — The public is invited to join the Quincy Art Center from 5-6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Bank of Springfield, 1111 Maine, for an exhibition reception for artwork by Amanda Brown-DeClue. Artwork on display will be for sale. Brown-DeClue will have prints and art items available for purchase during the reception.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

DAILY MUDDY: The Quincy Museum, jewelry and bourbon

Ashley and Brittany take a tour of the Quincy Museum and talk about some great upcoming events, including a jewelry display by Waylon Rhoads that is happening Wednesday, Dec. 7 and Thursday, Dec. 8, and a Bourbon raffle on December 18. Miss Clipping Out Stories to Save for Later?. Click...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Hannibal author to hold book signing Saturday at library

HANNIBAL, Mo. — Janice Weiland of Canton, Mo., will provide a presentation and book signing at the Hannibal Free Public Library at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. Her book, “The Chipmunk in the Christmas Tree,” illustrated by Kira Houghton and Jamie Sowell, tells the story of a surprise visitor a boy and his family meet when cutting down a Christmas tree. Refreshments will be available.
HANNIBAL, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Union employees at Continental Cement ‘shining light’ on overtime issue in contract negotiations

HANNIBAL, Mo. —The unusual lighting that Hannibal residents may have noticed around town Monday night had nothing to do with Christmas. Representatives from the United Steelworkers were using the union’s “bat signal” projector to shine a message on walls throughout the city. They arrived from Pittsburgh, hoping to stir up conversation about the contract situation for nearly 120 employees of Continental Cement who are members of United Steelworkers Local 11-205.
HANNIBAL, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Illini Community Hospital receives IMPACT Award for readmission reduction

PITTSFIELD, Ill. — Illini Community Hospital in Pittsfield recently was awarded the Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network’s IMPACT Award for readmission reduction during ceremonies held Nov. 10 at the I-Hotel and Conference Center in Champaign. Participants vying for the award were encouraged to submit innovations implemented at their...
PITTSFIELD, IL

