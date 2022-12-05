ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

ktalnews.com

Former Monroe officer sentenced for beating arrestee

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A former officer with the Monroe Police Department was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison Wednesday for his role in the assault of an arrestee in Ouachita Parish and his efforts to cover up that abuse. Jared Preston Desadier, now 44, was a Monroe...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe police arrest man with suspected involvement in two overdose deaths

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department has arrested a man who they say is suspected of supplying drugs that led to the death of two victims on Dec. 3, 2022. Jarrell Walker, 47, was arrested on Dec. 4, 2022, after the Monroe Police Department responded to four overdose deaths within 72 hours.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man arrested; allegedly let juvenile smoke narcotics in his home

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Monroe police, officers have conducted a firearm investigation regarding a juvenile over the past several months. During the investigation, officers obtained a search warrant and an arrest warrant for the juvenile. On November 30, 2022, Monroe Police Department HEAT units […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe Chief of Police speaks out on city-wide overdose deaths

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police have seen four overdose deaths in the last 72 hours and they say the deaths are believed to be related to fentanyl. Chief of police Vic Zordan says they do not have the autopsy reports back yet, but due to the number of deaths in a short time frame, there’s reason to believe these deaths are fentanyl-related.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Investigators on scene of fatal wreck near Pecanland mall

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Monroe police have identified the victim as 33-year-old Timothy Crisp. This is an updated story. Read the previous versions below. UPDATE: I-20 eastbound is now open. MPD says they believe excessive speed might have caused the wreck. The car allegedly went off the road and...
MONROE, LA
opso.net

Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Recognized for Life-Saving Actions

Deputy Rusty Breland, a seven-year veteran of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, was recognized by the West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce for life-saving actions taken by him at an automobile accident earlier this year. He received the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputy of the Year Award at their annual banquet Tuesday evening.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man accused burglarizing home; returned to residence the next morning possessing the stolen item

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department was dispatched to a residence in Monroe, La. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, around 6:38 AM. According to police, they were advised that 36-year-old Louis Zontrell Ross Sr. allegedly burglarized the home a day prior and took a […]
MONROE, LA
WKRG News 5

Louisiana woman accused of assaulting mother over food stamp card

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, Monroe Police were called to a residence on South 8th Street due to a domestic disturbance. Officers then spoke with the victim who advised that their daughter, 18-year-old Sha’meka Ronesha White, allegedly assaulted the victim because of […]
MONROE, LA
KLFY News 10

Louisiana authorities investigating 4 fentanyl-related deaths

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department are investigating deaths connected to fentanyl. On Saturday, December 3, 2022, the Monroe Police Department announced they have responded to approximately four fentanyl-related deaths in the span of 72 hours. Detectives are currently investigating the source of the drug. The use of illegal drugs is against the […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Court upholds former Monroe police chief Reggie Brown’s termination

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A court has upheld former Monroe Police Chief Reggie Brown’s termination. According to sources familiar with the decision, the fourth judicial court has sided with Monroe after it appealed a civil service board decision giving brown his job back. It stems from Brown’s alleged mishandling...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Deputies catch West Monroe man allegedly shoplifting from Academy Sporting Goods; also arrested for drug offense

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 3, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted an undercover theft operation at Academy Sporting Goods in West Monroe, La. During the investigation, deputies observed a male subject walking toward the entrance with a piece of clothing in his […]
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe police respond to multiple overdose deaths in short span of time

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department said that they responded to four overdose deaths spanning from Dec. 1-Dec. 3, 2022. Officers said in a Facebook post that they believe the deaths to be related to fentanyl, and detectives are working toward tracking down the source of the drugs.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

NELA man accused of attempted second-degree murder of toddler

RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested Quintarion Connor, 20, after a toddler was brought into Richardson Medical Center unresponsive. On Dec. 2, 2022, RPSO posted on Facebook that Connor had been arrested and accused of attempted second-degree murder. Officials say the two-year-old was...
RICHLAND PARISH, LA

