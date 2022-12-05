Read full article on original website
ktalnews.com
Former Monroe officer sentenced for beating arrestee
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A former officer with the Monroe Police Department was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison Wednesday for his role in the assault of an arrestee in Ouachita Parish and his efforts to cover up that abuse. Jared Preston Desadier, now 44, was a Monroe...
Monroe Whataburger employees see man acting erratic in parking lot; suspect arrested for drug offenses
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 7, 2022, at 10:56 AM, Monroe Police were called to Whataburger located on the 2400 block of Louisville Avenue in Monroe, La. due to a male subject acting erratic and moving from the front seat to the back seat of
Family argument lands Monroe man in jail; allegedly attempted to grab officer’s firearm during arrest
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, Monroe Police were dispatched to a residence on Peach Street in Monroe, La. due to an argument that took place between 50-year-old Quandra R. Powell and his aunt. According to police, they were informed that Powell and
KNOE TV8
Monroe police arrest man with suspected involvement in two overdose deaths
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department has arrested a man who they say is suspected of supplying drugs that led to the death of two victims on Dec. 3, 2022. Jarrell Walker, 47, was arrested on Dec. 4, 2022, after the Monroe Police Department responded to four overdose deaths within 72 hours.
Monroe man arrested; allegedly let juvenile smoke narcotics in his home
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Monroe police, officers have conducted a firearm investigation regarding a juvenile over the past several months. During the investigation, officers obtained a search warrant and an arrest warrant for the juvenile. On November 30, 2022, Monroe Police Department HEAT units
Former Louisiana Police chief’s termination upheld by court officials after 2020 police brutality incident
The firing of the former chief of the Monroe Police Department, Reggie Brown, has been once again upheld by the fourth judicial court.
KNOE TV8
Monroe Chief of Police speaks out on city-wide overdose deaths
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police have seen four overdose deaths in the last 72 hours and they say the deaths are believed to be related to fentanyl. Chief of police Vic Zordan says they do not have the autopsy reports back yet, but due to the number of deaths in a short time frame, there’s reason to believe these deaths are fentanyl-related.
Former cop sentenced to prison for beating and cover-up
The former police officer admitted that he kicked a man in the face, even though the victim had surrendered to other officers.
KNOE TV8
Investigators on scene of fatal wreck near Pecanland mall
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Monroe police have identified the victim as 33-year-old Timothy Crisp. This is an updated story. Read the previous versions below. UPDATE: I-20 eastbound is now open. MPD says they believe excessive speed might have caused the wreck. The car allegedly went off the road and...
opso.net
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Recognized for Life-Saving Actions
Deputy Rusty Breland, a seven-year veteran of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, was recognized by the West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce for life-saving actions taken by him at an automobile accident earlier this year. He received the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputy of the Year Award at their annual banquet Tuesday evening.
Monroe man accused burglarizing home; returned to residence the next morning possessing the stolen item
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department was dispatched to a residence in Monroe, La. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, around 6:38 AM. According to police, they were advised that 36-year-old Louis Zontrell Ross Sr. allegedly burglarized the home a day prior and took a
Louisiana woman accused of assaulting mother over food stamp card
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, Monroe Police were called to a residence on South 8th Street due to a domestic disturbance. Officers then spoke with the victim who advised that their daughter, 18-year-old Sha'meka Ronesha White, allegedly assaulted the victim because of
Louisiana authorities investigating 4 fentanyl-related deaths
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department are investigating deaths connected to fentanyl. On Saturday, December 3, 2022, the Monroe Police Department announced they have responded to approximately four fentanyl-related deaths in the span of 72 hours. Detectives are currently investigating the source of the drug. The use of illegal drugs is against the
KNOE TV8
Court upholds former Monroe police chief Reggie Brown’s termination
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A court has upheld former Monroe Police Chief Reggie Brown’s termination. According to sources familiar with the decision, the fourth judicial court has sided with Monroe after it appealed a civil service board decision giving brown his job back. It stems from Brown’s alleged mishandling...
Deputies catch West Monroe man allegedly shoplifting from Academy Sporting Goods; also arrested for drug offense
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 3, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office conducted an undercover theft operation at Academy Sporting Goods in West Monroe, La. During the investigation, deputies observed a male subject walking toward the entrance with a piece of clothing in his
KNOE TV8
Monroe police respond to multiple overdose deaths in short span of time
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department said that they responded to four overdose deaths spanning from Dec. 1-Dec. 3, 2022. Officers said in a Facebook post that they believe the deaths to be related to fentanyl, and detectives are working toward tracking down the source of the drugs.
KNOE TV8
NELA man accused of attempted second-degree murder of toddler
RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested Quintarion Connor, 20, after a toddler was brought into Richardson Medical Center unresponsive. On Dec. 2, 2022, RPSO posted on Facebook that Connor had been arrested and accused of attempted second-degree murder. Officials say the two-year-old was...
KNOE TV8
West Monroe police working Stella Mill exit wreck, backing up I-20
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department is working on a wreck involving several vehicles on I-20 near the Stella Mill exit. The fire department and ambulance are on the scene. WMPD says at least one person has been transported to a hospital with unknown injuries. This is...
Monroe Police release more details on fatal crash that took place near the Pecanland Mall
UPDATE (12/07/2022; 1:23 PM) (KTVE/KARD) — On December 7, 2022, at 1:23 PM, Monroe Police confirmed that an adult male was the victim of the fatal crash that took place on Interstate 20 near the Pecanland Mall in Monroe, La. According to police, the crash is under investigation and a toxicology report is pending. MONROE,
cenlanow.com
Monroe Police Department searching for two suspects wanted for second-degree murder
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The individuals pictured below have been declared wanted for second-degree murder in relation to an incident that occurred on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on November 28, 2022. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these two suspects, you are urged to contact...
