Administering substances through the skin is not revolutionary. (Nicotine patches used to help people quit smoking are probably some of the most common.) Medicinal patches allow for slower administration of certain medications without swallowing pills or liquids. Today, you can find vitamin patches everywhere! From online vendors to drug stores. Cute packaging and flashy designs (some are even customizable) promise to cure hangovers, ward off mosquitos, calm nerves, promote sleep and even enhance athletic performance. Many offer a cocktail of various B vitamins, vitamins D and C, zinc, herbs like echinacea and ashwagandha, and even and stimulants like caffeine — all in a wide range of reported dosages.

