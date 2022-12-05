Read full article on original website
Bacteria Risk Spurs Recall of 8 Million Laundress Products
MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) – The Laundress, a laundry and cleaning products company, has recalled nearly 8 million of its products over concerns they may be contaminated with various bacteria. The bacteria include Burkholderia cepacia complex, Klebsiella aerogenes and multiple different species of Pseudomonas. So far, testing...
beingpatient.com
Does Picking Your Nose Really Increase Dementia Risk?
Does picking your nose really increase your risk of dementia? Dementia researcher Joyce Siette in Australia take a closer look at a strange new study. A 2022 study about a bacteria called C. pneumoniae, which is found in the nasal cavity and is association with deposits of Alzheimer’s biomarker beta-amyloid proteins in the brain, sounded alarms about the risks of a surprising — and surprisingly common — risk factor: nose-picking.
Dementia risk may increase if you're eating these foods, study says
Eating ultraprocessed foods such as hot dogs, French fries, sodas, cookies and ice cream could set you on the road to cognitive decline, a new study revealed, but there is a way to overcome the negative impact.
Weight can pile back on if you stop using semaglutide drugs Wegovy and Ozempic, doctor warns
Semaglutide has shown promise for the treatment of obesity, but it must be taken for life or the weight will pile back on, an expert said.
Phys.org
Researchers adapt a Nobel Prize-winning method to design new, ultra-powerful X-ray systems
If scientists want to push the boundaries of, say, an X-ray laser, they may need to create some new technology. But occasionally there's no need to reinvent the wheel. Instead, scientists simply come up with a new way to use it. Now, researchers at the Department of Energy's SLAC National...
These are the 4 best foods for your brain, and 4 you should avoid
That large latte with an extra shot that’s supposed to power up your morning along with the midday sugar rush that you depend on to beat the afternoon slump could actually hinder learning and memory and impair cognitive function. The brain is a complicated organ and different foods have...
How are hearing aids and dementia related? A new study explains
Hearing loss is far easier to treat than cognitive decline, experts say. And addressing the issue with tools like hearing aids may help prevent dementia, according to a new meta-analysis.
Study links eating lots of ultra-processed foods daily with cognitive decline
An association exists between people who obtain a higher percentage of their daily energy from ultra-processed foods and suffering cognitive decline, a large study with long-term follow-up released Monday suggests.
Potatoes and tomatoes could hold the secret to new cancer drugs
Advances in medicine and technology aided scientists in developing more influential cancer treatments. However, these treatments can damage healthy cells, and they often cause severe side effects in patients. In search of possible cancer drug candidates with fewer adverse effects, researchers from Adam Mickiewicz University examined glycoalkaloids, the bioactive substances...
Phys.org
Climate change in the forests of northern Germany: Team finds widespread drought stress in European beech
More and more trees are suffering the consequences of decades of manmade climate change. The growth of the European beech has so far suffered decline mainly in southern Europe. European beech is Germany's most important native forest tree species, and it is most commonly found in central Europe. A research...
Phys.org
The Southern Hemisphere is stormier than the Northern, and we finally know why
For centuries, sailors who had been all over the world knew where the most fearsome storms of all lay in wait: the Southern Hemisphere. "The waves ran mountain-high and threatened to overwhelm [the ship] at every roll," wrote one passenger on an 1849 voyage rounding the tip of South America.
Two new drugs could fight COVID-19
Story at a glance There are no monoclonal antibodies currently authorized in the U.S. to fight a SARS-CoV-2 infection. A new antiviral drug received emergency authorization in Japan and will enter global phase 3 clinical trials. A paper published today introduces a “decoy” drug that targets the virus through a novel mechanism. With no monoclonal…
Food Network
What’s the Deal with Vitamin Patches?
Administering substances through the skin is not revolutionary. (Nicotine patches used to help people quit smoking are probably some of the most common.) Medicinal patches allow for slower administration of certain medications without swallowing pills or liquids. Today, you can find vitamin patches everywhere! From online vendors to drug stores. Cute packaging and flashy designs (some are even customizable) promise to cure hangovers, ward off mosquitos, calm nerves, promote sleep and even enhance athletic performance. Many offer a cocktail of various B vitamins, vitamins D and C, zinc, herbs like echinacea and ashwagandha, and even and stimulants like caffeine — all in a wide range of reported dosages.
Phys.org
Jawbone may represent earliest presence of humans in Europe
For over a century, one of the earliest human fossils ever discovered in Spain has been long considered a Neandertal. However, new analysis from an international research team, including scientists at Binghamton University, State University of New York, dismantles this century-long interpretation, demonstrating that this fossil is not a Neandertal; rather, it may actually represent the earliest presence of Homo sapiens ever documented in Europe.
Strep A: No 10 tells parents to look for signs of infection with reports of eighth death
Warning comes as health official says earlier start to cases in UK could be knock-on effect of pandemic
OTC children's painkillers in high demand with respiratory illnesses on the rise
PITTSBURGH (CNN/CBS) -- With all but six states experiencing "high" or "very high" respiratory virus levels, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, certain over-the-counter children's medications are hard to find in many places across the United States.The availability of children's painkillers first started dropping in June. After some recovery in early fall, it started to dip again in November, according to market research firm Nielsen IQ, which tracks point of sale data from retailers.The US Food and Drug Administration said it is closely working with drug manufacturers to assess the situation."The FDA recognizes the potential impact...
Phys.org
Teachers entering the profession from other fields often less satisfied
There is a shortage of teachers not only in Germany, but in many countries around the world. For this reason, people without formal teaching degrees are often brought in from other fields to teach in schools. Yet according to a new study, they are often less satisfied in their new jobs than their colleagues who trained to become teachers.
Phys.org
'Unwinding' chromosomes: A unique perspective on determinants of chromosomal width
Chromosomes are a highly condensed form of DNA and are crucial for cell division. During mitosis, chromosomes ensure that genetic material is equally divided among the daughter cells. Interestingly, the dimensions and degree of DNA condensation in mitotic chromosomes vary from organism to organism. How this is regulated—i.e., what factor governs mitotic chromosomal formation and dimensions—remains a mystery.
ABC News
Chocolate Advent calendars voluntarily recalled due to salmonella concerns
The joy of popping open a small cardboard square to reveal and enjoy festive chocolate was cut short at day 10 of the Christmas countdown on one confectioner's Advent calendar this year. Lidl has issued a voluntary recall of its Favorina 8.4-ounce premium chocolate Advent calendar due to possible salmonella...
Healthline
Cholesterol-Lowering Statins May Reduce Risk of Common Type of Stroke
High cholesterol is a risk factor for many serious conditions such as heart disease. Many people manage their cholesterol with a class of prescription drugs called statins. A new study reviews whether statins may reduce the risk of certain kinds of stroke. Someone in the United States has a stroke...
