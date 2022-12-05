ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HealthDay

Bacteria Risk Spurs Recall of 8 Million Laundress Products

MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) – The Laundress, a laundry and cleaning products company, has recalled nearly 8 million of its products over concerns they may be contaminated with various bacteria. The bacteria include Burkholderia cepacia complex, Klebsiella aerogenes and multiple different species of Pseudomonas. So far, testing...
beingpatient.com

Does Picking Your Nose Really Increase Dementia Risk?

Does picking your nose really increase your risk of dementia? Dementia researcher Joyce Siette in Australia take a closer look at a strange new study. A 2022 study about a bacteria called C. pneumoniae, which is found in the nasal cavity and is association with deposits of Alzheimer’s biomarker beta-amyloid proteins in the brain, sounded alarms about the risks of a surprising — and surprisingly common — risk factor: nose-picking.
Fortune

These are the 4 best foods for your brain, and 4 you should avoid

That large latte with an extra shot that’s supposed to power up your morning along with the midday sugar rush that you depend on to beat the afternoon slump could actually hinder learning and memory and impair cognitive function. The brain is a complicated organ and different foods have...
Interesting Engineering

Potatoes and tomatoes could hold the secret to new cancer drugs

Advances in medicine and technology aided scientists in developing more influential cancer treatments. However, these treatments can damage healthy cells, and they often cause severe side effects in patients. In search of possible cancer drug candidates with fewer adverse effects, researchers from Adam Mickiewicz University examined glycoalkaloids, the bioactive substances...
Phys.org

The Southern Hemisphere is stormier than the Northern, and we finally know why

For centuries, sailors who had been all over the world knew where the most fearsome storms of all lay in wait: the Southern Hemisphere. "The waves ran mountain-high and threatened to overwhelm [the ship] at every roll," wrote one passenger on an 1849 voyage rounding the tip of South America.
The Hill

Two new drugs could fight COVID-19

Story at a glance There are no monoclonal antibodies currently authorized in the U.S. to fight a SARS-CoV-2 infection. A new antiviral drug received emergency authorization in Japan and will enter global phase 3 clinical trials. A paper published today introduces a “decoy” drug that targets the virus through a novel mechanism. With no monoclonal…
Food Network

What’s the Deal with Vitamin Patches?

Administering substances through the skin is not revolutionary. (Nicotine patches used to help people quit smoking are probably some of the most common.) Medicinal patches allow for slower administration of certain medications without swallowing pills or liquids. Today, you can find vitamin patches everywhere! From online vendors to drug stores. Cute packaging and flashy designs (some are even customizable) promise to cure hangovers, ward off mosquitos, calm nerves, promote sleep and even enhance athletic performance. Many offer a cocktail of various B vitamins, vitamins D and C, zinc, herbs like echinacea and ashwagandha, and even and stimulants like caffeine — all in a wide range of reported dosages.
Phys.org

Jawbone may represent earliest presence of humans in Europe

For over a century, one of the earliest human fossils ever discovered in Spain has been long considered a Neandertal. However, new analysis from an international research team, including scientists at Binghamton University, State University of New York, dismantles this century-long interpretation, demonstrating that this fossil is not a Neandertal; rather, it may actually represent the earliest presence of Homo sapiens ever documented in Europe.
CBS Pittsburgh

OTC children's painkillers in high demand with respiratory illnesses on the rise

PITTSBURGH (CNN/CBS) -- With all but six states experiencing "high" or "very high" respiratory virus levels, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, certain over-the-counter children's medications are hard to find in many places across the United States.The availability of children's painkillers first started dropping in June. After some recovery in early fall, it started to dip again in November, according to market research firm Nielsen IQ, which tracks point of sale data from retailers.The US Food and Drug Administration said it is closely working with drug manufacturers to assess the situation."The FDA recognizes the potential impact...
Phys.org

Teachers entering the profession from other fields often less satisfied

There is a shortage of teachers not only in Germany, but in many countries around the world. For this reason, people without formal teaching degrees are often brought in from other fields to teach in schools. Yet according to a new study, they are often less satisfied in their new jobs than their colleagues who trained to become teachers.
Phys.org

'Unwinding' chromosomes: A unique perspective on determinants of chromosomal width

Chromosomes are a highly condensed form of DNA and are crucial for cell division. During mitosis, chromosomes ensure that genetic material is equally divided among the daughter cells. Interestingly, the dimensions and degree of DNA condensation in mitotic chromosomes vary from organism to organism. How this is regulated—i.e., what factor governs mitotic chromosomal formation and dimensions—remains a mystery.
ABC News

Chocolate Advent calendars voluntarily recalled due to salmonella concerns

The joy of popping open a small cardboard square to reveal and enjoy festive chocolate was cut short at day 10 of the Christmas countdown on one confectioner's Advent calendar this year. Lidl has issued a voluntary recall of its Favorina 8.4-ounce premium chocolate Advent calendar due to possible salmonella...

