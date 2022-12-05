Mary E. Redmond

Mary Elizabeth Irving Redmond, 85, of Point Pleasant Boro, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

Born in Staten Island, New York, to the late James A. Irving, Sr., and Elizabeth C. Delaney Irving, Mary later moved to Point Pleasant Beach and was a graduate of the Point Pleasant Beach High School Class of 1954.

After raising her family, Mary returned to work for Comcast Cable (originally Crosswicks Cable in Point Pleasant Beach), where she loved her work and built long-lasting friendships with her colleagues. Mary loved to garden and equally loved animals—both her beloved pets, all of whom were rescued, and the wild animals who kept her company in her park-like backyard.

Mary was predeceased by her son, Timothy J. Redmond, and is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth V. Redmond, Point Pleasant Boro; her brother, James A. Irving, Jr., Point Pleasant Beach; and her daughter-in-law, Gloria Redmond, Debary, Florida, and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 4 – 7 p.m., Friday, December 9 at the Pable Evertz Funeral Home of Point Pleasant, 901 Beaver Dam Road. At 9:30 a.m., Saturday, December 10 a Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at the Church of Saint Martha, Point Pleasant, followed by interment at Greenwood Cemetery, Brielle.

To friends and family wishing to make a donation in lieu of flowers in Mary’s memory, the family suggests Jersey Shore Animal Center, 185 Brick Boulevard, Brick, NJ 08723 ( jerseyshoreanimalcenter.org ).

Tributes and condolences are welcome at http://www. pableevertzfuneralhome.com