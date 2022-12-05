ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia: Mass seal death likely due to oxygen deprivation

 3 days ago
FILE - In this image taken from footage provided by the RU-RTR Russian television on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, journalists and Interdistrict Environmental Prosecutor's Office employees walk near the bodies of dead seals on shore of the Caspian Sea, Dagestan. A top Russian environmental official said Monday that the thousands of dead seals that washed up on Russia's Caspian Sea coast likely died from oxygen deprivation. (RU-RTR Russian Television via AP, File)

MOSCOW (AP) — A top Russian environmental official said Monday that the thousands of dead seals that washed up on Russia’s Caspian Sea coast likely died from oxygen deprivation.

Officials in the republic of Dagestan, which has a long coastline on the world’s largest inland body of water, said this week that 2,500 or more seal corpses have been found recently.

Svetlana Radionova of the natural resources watchdog agency Rosprirodnadzor said on Russian state television that hypoxia is being seen as the most likely cause and she said that scientists are investigation whether natural gas emissions in the Caspian could account for low oxygen.

The Caspian Sea has extensive natural gas reserves that are being tapped increasingly.

Radionova said a similar mass death of seals — about 2,000 — was recorded in Dagestan and neighboring Azerbaijan in 2000.

Kevin Smith
2d ago

yeah that doesn't sound right don't seals read air they don't breathe in The water they come to the surface so if it's oxygen deprivation the air must not be there when they surface something weird is going on

John Chandler
3d ago

Now we see who writes Biden’s speeches…. Seals as pointed out several times have lungs and are mammals who swim in the water. Had to be some Russian experiment released into the environment

not fooled
2d ago

damn 9 comments and 7 dosen't have a clue what they just read, shows just how Mich the human race is in deep trouble, ignorance is over taking mankind!

