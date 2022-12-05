Effective: 2022-12-08 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-09 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southern Clearwater Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Dixie, Elk City, and Highway 12 Lowell to Lolo Pass. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 11 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

IDAHO COUNTY, ID ・ 53 MINUTES AGO