Winter Weather Advisory issued for Idaho Palouse by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 13:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-09 13:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Idaho Palouse WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. Local accumulations 3 to 5 inches north of a line from Colfax to Potlatch. * WHERE...Rosalia, Colfax, Oakesdale, Genesee, Pullman, Uniontown, Tekoa, Moscow, Plummer, La Crosse, and Potlatch. * WHEN...From Noon today to Noon PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Panhandle Mountains, Coeur d'Alene Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 13:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-09 13:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains; Coeur d'Alene Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches. Locally higher amounts above 3000 feet of 5 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Post Falls, Rockford, Lookout Pass, Davenport, Osburn, Wallace, Worley, St. Maries, Dobson Pass, Hayden, Fernwood, Kellogg, Fourth Of July Pass, Coeur d`Alene, Cheney, Downtown Spokane, Airway Heights, Pinehurst, Spokane Valley, Fairfield, and Mullan. * WHEN...From Noon today to Noon PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.
