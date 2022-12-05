Effective: 2022-12-08 13:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-09 13:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains; Coeur d'Alene Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches. Locally higher amounts above 3000 feet of 5 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Post Falls, Rockford, Lookout Pass, Davenport, Osburn, Wallace, Worley, St. Maries, Dobson Pass, Hayden, Fernwood, Kellogg, Fourth Of July Pass, Coeur d`Alene, Cheney, Downtown Spokane, Airway Heights, Pinehurst, Spokane Valley, Fairfield, and Mullan. * WHEN...From Noon today to Noon PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.

BENEWAH COUNTY, ID ・ 2 HOURS AGO