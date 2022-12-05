Read full article on original website
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Bay, Inland Bay, South Walton by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 10:55:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-08 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Inland Bay; South Walton DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CT TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Inland Bay, South Walton and Coastal Bay Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CT today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Wind Advisory issued for Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-10 01:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Coast WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO 1 AM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Coast County. * WHEN...From 4 PM Friday to 1 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
High Surf Warning issued for Curry County Coast, South Central Oregon Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-10 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beaches and coastlines will become extremely hazardous due to very large and life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of beaches, rocks, jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Target Area: Curry County Coast; South Central Oregon Coast HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerously large breaking waves of 20 to 25 feet. * WHERE...South Central Oregon Coast and Curry County Coast, mainly from Cape Blanco southward, but especially south-facing beaches and ports. * WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 4 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong storm force winds will cause extremely large breaking waves and dangerous conditions, especially along beaches and area shorelines. Waves will inundate beaches and surge into normally dry areas. Infrastructure damage and significant beach erosion can be expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Trinity WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 2500 FEET WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO 4 AM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 2500 feet, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 24 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory above 2500 feet, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 7 inches. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 4 PM Friday to 4 AM PST Sunday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 08:19:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-09 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country South of Chicken. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 08:19:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-09 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Central Interior mainly Nenana south. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Columbia River Gorge, Upper Hood River Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 07:54:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-08 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Central Columbia River Gorge; Upper Hood River Valley WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow, with mixed precipitation mainly west of Viento State Park. Additional snow accumulations of up to three inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In Oregon, Upper Hood River Valley and Central Columbia River Gorge. In Washington, Central Columbia River Gorge. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow level will be at Columbia river level this morning, then rise to 800 feet late this afternoon.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Pawnee, Rush, Stafford by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 11:40:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-08 14:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Pawnee; Rush; Stafford DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southwest Kansas. * WHEN...Until 2 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Butler, Harvey, McPherson by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 11:59:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-08 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Butler; Harvey; McPherson DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility as low as one quarter mile or less in patchy dense fog. * WHERE...McPherson, Harvey and Butler Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Winter Storm Warning issued for South Washington Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 07:54:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-09 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: South Washington Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 15 inches above 3000 feet, with locally up to 20 inches possible on the higher peaks. Between 2000 and 3000 feet, total snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches are likely. May also have spotty light freezing rain this morning, mainly in the valleys north of the Columbia River Gorge, as well as in the Trapper Creek and Indian Heaven Wildernesses. * WHERE...South Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Childress, Cottle, Hall, King by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 10:51:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-08 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Childress; Cottle; Hall; King DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM CST THIS MORNING The threat has ended.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Ellis, Trego by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 11:40:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-08 14:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Ellis; Trego DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Trego and Ellis Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Hughes, Kay, Lincoln, Noble, Payne, Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 11:59:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-08 13:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Hughes; Kay; Lincoln; Noble; Payne; Seminole DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Kay, Noble, Payne, Lincoln, Seminole and Hughes Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
High Wind Warning issued for Coastal Del Norte, Del Norte Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-10 01:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Del Norte Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southwestern Humboldt HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO 1 AM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Del Norte Interior, Southwestern Humboldt, Northern Humboldt Interior and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...From 4 PM Friday to 1 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Clearwater Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-09 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Clearwater Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Elk River, Highway 11 Pierce to Headquarters, and Pierce. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 11 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cowley, Sedgwick, Sumner by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 10:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-08 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cowley; Sedgwick; Sumner DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility as low as one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Sedgwick, Sumner and Cowley Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Barton, Ellsworth, Harper, Kingman, Reno, Rice, Russell by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 10:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-08 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Barton; Ellsworth; Harper; Kingman; Reno; Rice; Russell DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility as low as one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Barton, Ellsworth, Rice, Reno, Russell Kingman and Harper Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cheyenne County, Kit Carson County, Yuma County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 08:56:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-08 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cheyenne County; Kit Carson County; Yuma County DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MST THIS MORNING Fog has begun to lift across northeast Colorado. Visibility as low as one mile may persist for another hour or so near the Colorado and Kansas state line, however the dense fog has lifted and the advisory will be allowed to expire.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Slopes North Cascades and Passes by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 08:56:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-08 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slopes North Cascades and Passes; West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes; West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 1500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches at the passes. Higher accumulations up to 5 inches possible at higher elevations like Mount Baker and Paradise. * WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Whatcom and Skagit Counties, including Maple Falls, the Mount Baker Ski Area, Newhalem, Lyman, and Concrete, Cascade mountains and valleys of Snohomish and King Counties, including Darrington, Index, Skykomish, Stevens Pass, and Snoqualmie Pass and Cascade mountains and valleys of Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Crystal Mountain Ski Area, Paradise on Mount Rainier, Ashford, Randle, and Packwood. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 11:49:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-08 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Areas of freezing drizzle along with dense fog will linger over the region this afternoon. The freezing drizzle will be most prevalent over south central Nebraska, along and north of Highway 6. To the south, in north central Kansas and near the state line, freezing drizzle will be more patchy in nature but locally dense fog may result in some ice accumulations. Temperatures slowly rising will result in some improvement across north central Kansas as the afternoon wears on. * WHERE...Portions of north central Kansas and central, east central and south central Nebraska. * WHEN...Through 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially across south central Nebraska where temperatures are less likely to reach 32 degrees. The hazardous conditions could linger into the evening commute later today.
