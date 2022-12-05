Effective: 2022-12-09 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Trinity WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 2500 FEET WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO 4 AM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 2500 feet, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 24 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory above 2500 feet, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 7 inches. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 4 PM Friday to 4 AM PST Sunday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.

TRINITY COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO