weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Bay, Inland Bay, South Walton by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 10:55:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-08 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Inland Bay; South Walton DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CT TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Inland Bay, South Walton and Coastal Bay Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CT today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Trinity WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 2500 FEET WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO 4 AM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 2500 feet, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 24 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory above 2500 feet, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 7 inches. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 4 PM Friday to 4 AM PST Sunday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
weather.gov
High Surf Warning issued for Curry County Coast, South Central Oregon Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-10 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beaches and coastlines will become extremely hazardous due to very large and life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of beaches, rocks, jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Target Area: Curry County Coast; South Central Oregon Coast HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerously large breaking waves of 20 to 25 feet. * WHERE...South Central Oregon Coast and Curry County Coast, mainly from Cape Blanco southward, but especially south-facing beaches and ports. * WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 4 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong storm force winds will cause extremely large breaking waves and dangerous conditions, especially along beaches and area shorelines. Waves will inundate beaches and surge into normally dry areas. Infrastructure damage and significant beach erosion can be expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Pawnee, Rush, Stafford by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 11:40:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-08 14:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Pawnee; Rush; Stafford DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southwest Kansas. * WHEN...Until 2 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 08:19:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-09 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country South of Chicken. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Columbia River Gorge by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 07:54:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-08 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Central Columbia River Gorge WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow, with mixed precipitation mainly west of Viento State Park. Additional snow accumulations of up to three inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In Oregon, Upper Hood River Valley and Central Columbia River Gorge. In Washington, Central Columbia River Gorge. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow level will be at Columbia river level this morning, then rise to 800 feet late this afternoon.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cowley, Sedgwick, Sumner by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 10:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-08 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cowley; Sedgwick; Sumner DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility as low as one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Sedgwick, Sumner and Cowley Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Hughes, Kay, Lincoln, Noble, Payne, Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 11:59:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-08 13:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Hughes; Kay; Lincoln; Noble; Payne; Seminole DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Kay, Noble, Payne, Lincoln, Seminole and Hughes Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Childress, Cottle, Hall, King by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 09:42:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-08 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Childress; Cottle; Hall; King DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Childress, Cottle, King, and Hall Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 08:19:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-09 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. Storm total accumulation 4 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Calhoun, Pocahontas by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-09 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. Target Area: Calhoun; Pocahontas Hazardous travel from wintry weather later today into tonight .A broad swath of precipitation will overspread the state this afternoon and evening. Temperatures near to below freezing will favor wintry precipitation types over northern into western Iowa. The bulk of the snowfall accumulations are expected across northern Iowa, where 3 to 5 inches should be common by late Friday morning. The snow will create areas of hazardous travel conditions due to slick and covered roads along with visibility reductions. Just to the south, roughly between Highway 3 and Highway 30, a glaze of ice mixed in with the snow is possible. This would lead to slick conditions, particularly on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches, with highest accumulations in northern Pocahontas and less than an inch in southern Calhoun. Ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Pocahontas and Calhoun counties. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact this evening`s commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for South Washington Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 07:54:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-09 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: South Washington Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 15 inches above 3000 feet, with locally up to 20 inches possible on the higher peaks. Between 2000 and 3000 feet, total snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches are likely. May also have spotty light freezing rain this morning, mainly in the valleys north of the Columbia River Gorge, as well as in the Trapper Creek and Indian Heaven Wildernesses. * WHERE...South Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Coastal Del Norte, Del Norte Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-10 01:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Del Norte Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southwestern Humboldt HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO 1 AM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Del Norte Interior, Southwestern Humboldt, Northern Humboldt Interior and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...From 4 PM Friday to 1 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Audubon, Carroll, Crawford, Sac by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-09 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. Target Area: Audubon; Carroll; Crawford; Sac Hazardous travel from wintry weather later today into tonight .A broad swath of precipitation will overspread the state this afternoon and evening. Temperatures near to below freezing will favor wintry precipitation types over northern into western Iowa. The bulk of the snowfall accumulations are expected across northern Iowa, where 3 to 5 inches should be common by late Friday morning. The snow will create areas of hazardous travel conditions due to slick and covered roads along with visibility reductions. Just to the south, roughly between Highway 3 and Highway 30, a glaze of ice mixed in with the snow is possible. This would lead to slick conditions, particularly on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Sac, Crawford, Carroll, and Audubon counties. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact this evening`s commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Buchanan, Delaware, Dubuque by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-09 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Buchanan; Delaware; Dubuque WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Light snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with up to a tenth of an inch of ice possible. * WHERE...Buchanan, Delaware and Dubuque Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 11:42:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-08 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Hitchcock; Red Willow WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...freezing fog continues to reduce visibilities and deposit a light glaze of ice on elevated surfaces. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Kansas and southwest Nebraska. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...some slick spots on roads, reduced visibility as low as a quarter of a mile in freezing fog.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Burt, Thurston, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-09 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Burt; Thurston; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total ice accumulations of around two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east central and northeast Nebraska. * WHEN...From noon today to midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 09:08:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-08 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon; Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 229, 230, AND 233 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FRIDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 229, 230, AND 233 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 229, 230 and 233. * Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Humboldt Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 09:31:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-08 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 2500 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 2500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Interior and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Barton, Cowley, Ellsworth, Harper, Kingman, Reno, Rice by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 11:59:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-08 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Barton; Cowley; Ellsworth; Harper; Kingman; Reno; Rice; Russell; Sedgwick; Sumner DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility as low as one quarter mile or less in patchy dense fog. * WHERE...Barton, Ellsworth, Rice, Reno, Russell Kingman and Harper Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
