Wind Advisory issued for Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-10 01:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Coast WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO 1 AM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Coast County. * WHEN...From 4 PM Friday to 1 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Rip Current Statement issued for Guam by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 02:11:00 Expires: 2022-12-11 16:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...East facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS....A surge in long-period trade-wind swell will maintain a high risk of rip currents through the weekend.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 08:19:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-09 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Central Interior mainly Nenana south. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Bay, Inland Bay, South Walton by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 10:55:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-08 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Inland Bay; South Walton DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CT TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Inland Bay, South Walton and Coastal Bay Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CT today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Clearwater Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-09 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southern Clearwater Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Dixie, Elk City, and Highway 12 Lowell to Lolo Pass. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 11 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Slopes North Cascades and Passes by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 08:56:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-08 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slopes North Cascades and Passes; West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes; West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 1500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches at the passes. Higher accumulations up to 5 inches possible at higher elevations like Mount Baker and Paradise. * WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Whatcom and Skagit Counties, including Maple Falls, the Mount Baker Ski Area, Newhalem, Lyman, and Concrete, Cascade mountains and valleys of Snohomish and King Counties, including Darrington, Index, Skykomish, Stevens Pass, and Snoqualmie Pass and Cascade mountains and valleys of Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Crystal Mountain Ski Area, Paradise on Mount Rainier, Ashford, Randle, and Packwood. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Ellis, Trego by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 11:40:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-08 14:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Ellis; Trego DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Trego and Ellis Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Pawnee, Rush, Stafford by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 11:40:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-08 14:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Pawnee; Rush; Stafford DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southwest Kansas. * WHEN...Until 2 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
High Wind Warning issued for Northern Trinity, Southern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-10 01:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Northern Trinity; Southern Trinity HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO 1 AM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Northern Trinity and Southern Trinity Counties. * WHEN...From 4 PM Friday to 1 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 08:19:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-09 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. Storm total accumulation 4 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
High Wind Warning issued for Coastal Del Norte, Del Norte Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-10 01:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Del Norte Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southwestern Humboldt HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO 1 AM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Del Norte Interior, Southwestern Humboldt, Northern Humboldt Interior and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...From 4 PM Friday to 1 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Audubon, Carroll, Crawford, Sac by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-09 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. Target Area: Audubon; Carroll; Crawford; Sac Hazardous travel from wintry weather later today into tonight .A broad swath of precipitation will overspread the state this afternoon and evening. Temperatures near to below freezing will favor wintry precipitation types over northern into western Iowa. The bulk of the snowfall accumulations are expected across northern Iowa, where 3 to 5 inches should be common by late Friday morning. The snow will create areas of hazardous travel conditions due to slick and covered roads along with visibility reductions. Just to the south, roughly between Highway 3 and Highway 30, a glaze of ice mixed in with the snow is possible. This would lead to slick conditions, particularly on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Sac, Crawford, Carroll, and Audubon counties. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact this evening`s commute.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cowley, Sedgwick, Sumner by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 10:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-08 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cowley; Sedgwick; Sumner DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility as low as one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Sedgwick, Sumner and Cowley Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Butler, Harvey, McPherson by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 11:59:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-08 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Butler; Harvey; McPherson DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility as low as one quarter mile or less in patchy dense fog. * WHERE...McPherson, Harvey and Butler Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Okanogan Highlands, Upper Columbia Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 07:40:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-09 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Okanogan Highlands; Upper Columbia Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches with highest accumulations from Ritzville north to Wilbur and Republic. * WHERE...Ritzville, Harrington, Wilbur, Highway 20 Wauconda Summit, Boulder Creek Road, Inchelium, Republic, Coulee City, Chesaw Road, Grand Coulee, Sherman Pass, Wauconda, Creston, and Odessa. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Childress, Cottle, Hall, King by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 10:51:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-08 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Childress; Cottle; Hall; King DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM CST THIS MORNING The threat has ended.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Grant, Hooker, Sheridan, Western Cherry by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 12:06:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-09 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Grant; Hooker; Sheridan; Western Cherry WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow, possibly mixed with some freezing rain. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Locally higher amounts posisble. * WHERE...Generally west of highway 83 and north of highway 2. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening drive home from work.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Boise Mountains, Camas Prairie, Lower Treasure Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-09 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Boise Mountains; Camas Prairie; Lower Treasure Valley; Owyhee Mountains; Upper Treasure Valley; Upper Weiser River; West Central Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of a half inch to 2 inches in the valleys and 3 to 5 inches in the mountain valleys, except up to 8 inches over the higher peaks. More snow, which may be heavy, is expected this weekend for mountain areas of central Idaho. * WHERE...Baker County, Treasure Valley of Oregon and Idaho, West Central Mountains and Upper Weiser River zones. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions along all transportation corridors in the advised area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Morning temperatures will support rapid snow accumulation on road surfaces. The second, stronger system, expected Saturday into Sunday is expected to produce significant mountain snowfall in central Idaho, with snow changing to rain for the lower valleys.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Harrison, Monona, Pottawattamie, Shelby by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-09 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Harrison; Monona; Pottawattamie; Shelby WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total ice accumulations of around two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east central and northeast Nebraska. * WHEN...From noon today to midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region, Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-09 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region; Lower Clark Fork Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in the valleys. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish, Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to noon MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
