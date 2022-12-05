Effective: 2022-12-08 11:49:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-08 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Areas of freezing drizzle along with dense fog will linger over the region this afternoon. The freezing drizzle will be most prevalent over south central Nebraska, along and north of Highway 6. To the south, in north central Kansas and near the state line, freezing drizzle will be more patchy in nature but locally dense fog may result in some ice accumulations. Temperatures slowly rising will result in some improvement across north central Kansas as the afternoon wears on. * WHERE...Portions of north central Kansas and central, east central and south central Nebraska. * WHEN...Through 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially across south central Nebraska where temperatures are less likely to reach 32 degrees. The hazardous conditions could linger into the evening commute later today.

JEWELL COUNTY, KS ・ 41 MINUTES AGO