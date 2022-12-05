Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 02:11:00 Expires: 2022-12-11 16:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...East facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS....A surge in long-period trade-wind swell will maintain a high risk of rip currents through the weekend.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-10 01:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Coast WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO 1 AM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Coast County. * WHEN...From 4 PM Friday to 1 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 08:19:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-09 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. Storm total accumulation 4 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Bay, Inland Bay, South Walton by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 10:55:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-08 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Inland Bay; South Walton DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CT TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Inland Bay, South Walton and Coastal Bay Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CT today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 08:19:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-09 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Central Interior mainly Nenana south. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Childress, Cottle, Hall, King by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 10:51:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-08 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Childress; Cottle; Hall; King DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM CST THIS MORNING The threat has ended.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Clearwater Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-09 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southern Clearwater Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Dixie, Elk City, and Highway 12 Lowell to Lolo Pass. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 11 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Pawnee, Rush, Stafford by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 11:40:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-08 14:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Pawnee; Rush; Stafford DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southwest Kansas. * WHEN...Until 2 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Ellis, Trego by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 11:40:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-08 14:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Ellis; Trego DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Trego and Ellis Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cowley, Sedgwick, Sumner by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 10:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-08 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cowley; Sedgwick; Sumner DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility as low as one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Sedgwick, Sumner and Cowley Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Okanogan Highlands, Upper Columbia Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 07:40:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-09 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Okanogan Highlands; Upper Columbia Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches with highest accumulations from Ritzville north to Wilbur and Republic. * WHERE...Ritzville, Harrington, Wilbur, Highway 20 Wauconda Summit, Boulder Creek Road, Inchelium, Republic, Coulee City, Chesaw Road, Grand Coulee, Sherman Pass, Wauconda, Creston, and Odessa. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Butler, Harvey, McPherson by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 11:59:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-08 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Butler; Harvey; McPherson DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility as low as one quarter mile or less in patchy dense fog. * WHERE...McPherson, Harvey and Butler Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
High Surf Warning issued for Curry County Coast, South Central Oregon Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-10 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beaches and coastlines will become extremely hazardous due to very large and life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of beaches, rocks, jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Target Area: Curry County Coast; South Central Oregon Coast HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerously large breaking waves of 20 to 25 feet. * WHERE...South Central Oregon Coast and Curry County Coast, mainly from Cape Blanco southward, but especially south-facing beaches and ports. * WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 4 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong storm force winds will cause extremely large breaking waves and dangerous conditions, especially along beaches and area shorelines. Waves will inundate beaches and surge into normally dry areas. Infrastructure damage and significant beach erosion can be expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 10:16:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-08 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Amite; Hancock; Harrison; Jackson; Pearl River; Pike; Walthall; Wilkinson DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southeast and southern Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 11:49:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-08 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Areas of freezing drizzle along with dense fog will linger over the region this afternoon. The freezing drizzle will be most prevalent over south central Nebraska, along and north of Highway 6. To the south, in north central Kansas and near the state line, freezing drizzle will be more patchy in nature but locally dense fog may result in some ice accumulations. Temperatures slowly rising will result in some improvement across north central Kansas as the afternoon wears on. * WHERE...Portions of north central Kansas and central, east central and south central Nebraska. * WHEN...Through 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially across south central Nebraska where temperatures are less likely to reach 32 degrees. The hazardous conditions could linger into the evening commute later today.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Assumption, Central Plaquemines, Central Tangipahoa by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 10:32:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-08 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Assumption; Central Plaquemines; Central Tangipahoa; Eastern Ascension; Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower Tangipahoa; Northern St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Livingston; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Upper Terrebonne; Western Ascension; Western Orleans DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southeast and southern Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Harrison, Monona, Pottawattamie, Shelby by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-09 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Harrison; Monona; Pottawattamie; Shelby WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total ice accumulations of around two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east central and northeast Nebraska. * WHEN...From noon today to midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Grant, Hooker, Sheridan, Western Cherry by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 12:06:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-09 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Grant; Hooker; Sheridan; Western Cherry WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow, possibly mixed with some freezing rain. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Locally higher amounts posisble. * WHERE...Generally west of highway 83 and north of highway 2. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening drive home from work.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Slopes North Cascades and Passes by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 08:56:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-08 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slopes North Cascades and Passes; West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes; West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 1500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches at the passes. Higher accumulations up to 5 inches possible at higher elevations like Mount Baker and Paradise. * WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Whatcom and Skagit Counties, including Maple Falls, the Mount Baker Ski Area, Newhalem, Lyman, and Concrete, Cascade mountains and valleys of Snohomish and King Counties, including Darrington, Index, Skykomish, Stevens Pass, and Snoqualmie Pass and Cascade mountains and valleys of Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Crystal Mountain Ski Area, Paradise on Mount Rainier, Ashford, Randle, and Packwood. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Antelope, Cedar, Cuming, Dodge, Douglas, Knox, Madison, Pierce by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 10:11:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-09 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Antelope; Cedar; Cuming; Dodge; Douglas; Knox; Madison; Pierce; Stanton; Wayne WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska. * WHEN...From now to midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
