Effective: 2022-12-08 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-09 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region; Lower Clark Fork Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in the valleys. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish, Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to noon MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT ・ 51 MINUTES AGO