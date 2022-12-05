Effective: 2022-12-08 07:54:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-09 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: South Washington Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 15 inches above 3000 feet, with locally up to 20 inches possible on the higher peaks. Between 2000 and 3000 feet, total snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches are likely. May also have spotty light freezing rain this morning, mainly in the valleys north of the Columbia River Gorge, as well as in the Trapper Creek and Indian Heaven Wildernesses. * WHERE...South Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

COWLITZ COUNTY, WA ・ 2 HOURS AGO