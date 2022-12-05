Effective: 2022-12-08 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-09 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Clearwater Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Elk River, Highway 11 Pierce to Headquarters, and Pierce. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 11 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID ・ 51 MINUTES AGO