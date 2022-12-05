Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
dsp.delaware.gov
State Police Investigate Roadway Shooting
Delaware State Police are investigating a vehicle shooting that occurred in the Georgetown area last night. On December 7, 2022, at approximately 9:28 p.m., troopers responded to the area of Cokesbury Road and Seashore Highway regarding a shooting that had occurred on the roadway. Upon their arrival, troopers contacted the 32-year-old male victim who had crashed his car into a ditch. The ensuing investigation revealed that the victim had been driving northbound on Cokesbury Road when an unknown suspect began driving next to his car. The suspect then fired several rounds into the victim’s vehicle, causing him to drive off the roadway. The victim was not shot but was transported to an area hospital for minor injuries sustained when he struck the ditch. He was released a short time later.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Armed Robbery at GameStop
Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place yesterday evening. On December 7, 2022, at approximately 7:39 p.m., troopers were dispatched to an armed robbery at GameStop, located at 3204 Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington. The investigation revealed that an unknown male suspect entered the store wearing an unknown type of face covering and dark clothing. The suspect approached two store employees, displayed a firearm in his waistband, and demanded numerous video game accessories. The suspect also demanded an undisclosed amount of money from the cash registers. The suspect then fled the area with the stolen merchandise and money. No one was injured during this incident.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Sussex County Man
Delaware State Police Troop 4 is issuing a Gold Alert for 43-year-old, Terrence Riddle. Riddle was last seen on December 7, 2022, in the Millsboro area. Attempts to contact or locate Riddle have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. Riddle is described as a...
WGMD Radio
UPDATE: Greenwood Man Dies in Bridgeville Area Crash
Update: State Police have identified the person who died in a vehicle crash that occurred in the Bridgeville area on December 4th. The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Police say 83-year-old Richard Kalinevitch of Greenwood who was driving a Ford Focus did not stop at the posted stop sign and flashing red traffic light for northbound traffic on Wesley Church Road and as a result crashed into the path of a Dodge Charger. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident.
WMDT.com
Police asking for public’s help in locating wanted suspect in Del.
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on several felony charges after he allegedly used a stolen debit card to make numerous unauthorized purchases and withdrawals. During the morning hours of November 18th, a victim from the...
WBOC
Updated: Police ID Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Car Near Milford
MILFORD, Del. - Authorities have released the name of a man who was killed after being struck by a car near Milford early Sunday evening, authorities said. Delaware State Police identified the victim as Steven Shehorn, 49, of Milford. Troopers said that at around 6:30 p.m., a Toyota Corolla was...
WDEL 1150AM
Worker trapped under trailer in Stanton
A worker is being treated for non-life threatening injuries after becoming trapped underneath part of a mobile home Wednesday afternoon, December 7, 2022. The incident happened on Maple Street in Murray Manor Trailer Park in Stanton around 1 p.m. New Castle County paramedics, firefighters from several fire companies, and the...
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Arrest Subject on Multiple Counts of Reckless Endangering and Weapon Charges
The Delaware State Police arrested 26-year-old Matthew Mellette of Newark, DE on multiple counts of reckless endangering and weapon charges after an incident early this morning. On December 7, 2022, at approximately 12:40 a.m., Governor’s Task Force (GTF) members were conducting proactive patrol at the Wawa located at 2651 Stanton-Ogletown...
WBOC
One Killed, Another Injured in Bridgeville Area Crash
BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - A two-car crash near Bridgeville left one driver dead and the other injured early Monday afternoon, authorities said. Delaware State Police said that at around 1:20 p.m., a Ford Focus was traveling northbound on Wesley Church Road and approaching the intersection at Cannon Road. At the same time, a Dodge Charger was reportedly traveling eastbound on Cannon Road and approaching the same intersection.
WMDT.com
Trio arrested on drug charges following shooting investigation
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police have arrested a trio on drug dealing charges following a shooting investigation. We’re told the investigation began when the Dover Police Department received information that a gray Toyota Avalon with New Jersey registration was involved in a shooting in Smyrna on December 4th and that the vehicle was in the Downtown Dover area at that time. Shortly before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the area and located the vehicle in the area of Home 2 Suites, located at 222 South DuPont Highway.
I-95 reopens after pair of deadly crashes in Harford County Wednesday
A pair of Wednesday morning crashes shut traffic down for hours on I-95 north in Harford County. According to Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company at least one crash was fatal.
WBOC
Vehicle Struck by Gunfire in Smyrna
SMYRNA, Del. - Smyrna police are investigating after an occupied vehicle was struck by gunfire late Sunday afternoon. Police said that around 4 p.m., a vehicle occupied by an 18-year-old, two 17-year-old's, and a 15-year-old, was struck by gunfire as it was being driven in the area of West North and Lincoln streets.
School bus with dozens of students hit in crossfire of shootout
A school bus carrying 36 high school students was hit in the crossfire of a shootout on Friday, according to reports. Police responded to a report of someone with a gun around 7:30 a.m. in the Route 141 and East Market area of New Castle County, Delaware. The person ran...
WMDT.com
Gold Alert issued by DSP for missing Lewes woman
LEWES, Del. – UPDATE: Alyssa Speese was located on 12/7/22 and Delaware State Police have lifted the alert. Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for a missing 26-year-old Lewes woman. We’re told Alyssa Speese was last seen earlier in the day on Wednesday in the Millsboro area....
Suspect dead after chase, carjackings, and officer-involved shooting on I-95 in Delaware identified
Police have identified the suspect who died after a chaotic series of events on Friday morning in Delaware that included two carjackings and an officer-involved shooting.
WBOC
School Bus Flips Over Following Millsboro Crash
MILLSBORO, Del. - A school bus flipped over after allegedly running into a truck Monday evening in Millsboro. Delaware State Police say an East Millsboro Elementary school bus was traveling northbound on Millsboro Highway near Laurel Road around 5 p.m. No students were onboard the bus. DSP says the bus...
Delaware State Police identify dead suspect in I-95 shooting
NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- Delaware State Police identified the suspect involved in the officer-involved shooting on I-95 last week. Police say the suspect is 39-year-old Jonathan Wiseman of New Castle, Delaware.On Friday, the interstate had to be shut down during the investigation.The incident began around 7:30 a.m. when troopers were dispatched to the 100 block of Ayre Street in Wilmington for a suspect with a gun. The suspect fled on foot and shots were fired. A school bus from Delcastle Technical High School was shot during the initial incident, but no one was injured. It's not clear whether the bullets came from the suspect or police. The pursuit continued toward New Castle County behind a Red Roof Inn in Newark where Wiseman ditched the car and fled on foot toward I-95 south. Wiseman successfully carjacked a second person where shots were again fired and then fled on I-95 south to the area just south of Route 896. Police say more gunshots were fired and upon contact with police, Wiseman sustained fatal gunshot injuries.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATION: NEWTOWN ROAD – NEWARK
(Newark, DE 19702) On Sunday, December 4, 2022, at approximately 12:28 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of Sandburg Place – Newark in reference to an in-progress domestic dispute that involved weapons. The initial caller reported that there were two male suspects at the residence armed with firearms.
NBC Philadelphia
Police Name Delaware Man Who Was Shot Dead on I-95 After Carjackings, Pursuits
Delaware State Police said that a 39-year-old New Castle man led them on a "lengthy pursuit" that included two carjackings, a school bus hit by gunfire and multiple exchanges of gunfire that ended on Interstate 95 Friday. On Monday, state police identified the gunman as Jonathan Wiseman. The 39-year-old died...
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Arrest Two Subjects for Felony Resisting
Delaware State Police have arrested 34-year-old Reneisha Anderson, and a 17-year-old female juvenile both of Wilmington, DE for felony resisting and related charges following a shoplifting investigation that began on Sunday night. On December 4, 2022, at approximately 6:30 p.m., troopers responded to Dick’s Sporting Goods located at 100 Center...
