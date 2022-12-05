Read full article on original website
Beckley investors seek rezoning for Central Avenue
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Over the past several years, the City of Beckley has rezoned portions of Central Avenue, a street with heavy manufacturing in earlier decades, from a manufacturing zone to a business zone. A group of local investors, led by Beckley businessman Brian Brown, have requested the Beckley Planning and Zoning Board to […]
Judge denies dismissal of Par Mar injunction as city and business come to agreement
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County judge ruled that a convenience store on the East End of Charleston can open under certain conditions after it was the site of a raid by Charleston police in a drug investigation last week. On Wednesday, during an injunction hearing, Charleston City...
Lighthouse Community Church Pastry Day and Vendor Show
KOPPERSTON, WV (WVNS) — Lighthouse Community Church will be hosting its first ever community event, Pastry Day and Vendor Show, on Saturday, December 10, 2022. “The Vendor Show and Pastry Day event was an idea from our Pastor Michael Kell. He wanted something that the community could come and enjoy and for the community to come […]
EPA head scheduled to visit McDowell County
McDowell County, WV (WOAY) – The head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is set to visit McDowell County, where residents recently got access to clean water after years of boil water advisories due to ongoing infrastructure issues. EPA administrator Michael Regan will discuss drinking water and wastewater inequity...
DHHR to Host In-Person Hiring Event in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will host an in-person hiring event for positions in Fayette County within the Bureau for Social Services. The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 1400 Virginia Street, Oak Hill, WV 25901.
AtWork to host open house, ribbon cutting event
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – AtWork has announced its grand opening set to take place on Friday. The grand opening event, which will also feature an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony with the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, is scheduled for Friday, December 9, 2022 at 219 North Kanawha Street in Beckley.
Kanawha magistrate to resign effective Dec. 16, W.Va. Supreme Court spokesperson says
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County magistrate will be stepping down. Ward Harshbarger will be resigning effective 5 p.m. Dec. 16, a spokesperson for the West Virginia Supreme Court said. No further information was immediately available. This is a developing story that will be updated when Eyewitness...
'Unacceptable': EPA head says of West Virginia water issues
WELCH, W.Va. (AP) — The head of the federal Environmental Protection Agency has visited a West Virginia county where some residents recently got access to clean water after years of having to boil it before drinking. EPA Administrator Michael Regan spoke with community members in McDowell County about drinking water and wastewater inequity. Regan's Journey to Justice tour focuses on historically disadvantaged communities. Residents in the small, majority-Black community of Keystone had to boil their water for a decade until finally getting hooked up to a new water system about a year ago. A coal company had built the original system, but no on took over when it left and the lines deteriorated.
‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive
Charleston, Huntington and Morgantown have all seen large increases in their unsheltered homeless populations. Those living outside describe the hardships of eking out life on the margins, especially during the winter. ‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
Appalachian Beekeeping Collective Voted Best Honey in WV
HINTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Appalachian Beekeeping Collective (ABC), a project of the non-profit Appalachian Headwaters, was recently voted as the “Best Honey in West Virginia” in West Virginia Living magazine’s 2022 “Best of West Virginia” contest. Since its creation in 2017, Appalachian Beekeeping...
Charleston, West Virginia, Christmas Parade postponed due to weather
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Charleston’s annual Christmas Parade has been postponed due to expected inclement weather. The parade, which was originally planned for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8 will be rescheduled one week to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, city officials say. The parade will start at the intersection of Kanawha Blvd. and Capitol St. and […]
Former police chief named School Safety and Security Administrator
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A former Winfield Police Chief and retired West Virginia State Trooper has been named the School Safety and Security Administrator. Ron Arthur brings more than 20 years of law enforcement experience and leadership skills to the position to assist in the development of the Governor’s School Safety Initiative.
WVSU, Diversified Energy Co. Partner to Plant More Than 10,000 Trees in West Virginia
INSTITUTE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia State University (WVSU) and Diversified Energy Company today announced a new partnership effort to plant more than 10,000 trees around the state of West Virginia in the coming year. Diversified Energy made a donation of $125,000 to fund the new initiative. “We are...
Country Road in Cyclone reopened, Westside High and Road Branch buses delayed
UPDATE 6:49 P.M. 12/7/2022— According to dispatchers, Country Road is reopened. CYCLONE, WV (WVNS) – A road in Wyoming County has closed from a fallen tree and is delaying school buses in the area. A fallen tree on Huff Mountain has closed Country Road in Cyclone, West Virginia. According to Wyoming County Board of Education, […]
Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Announces Christmas Candy Cane Hunt
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Raleigh County Parks and Recreation have announced the start of the Christmas Candy Cane Hunt. Winning entries have a chance to win a Seasonal Water Park Pass or a $50 gift card for themselves and a friend or relative. The Christmas Candy Cane Hunt is...
Charleston, West Virginia, Par Mar allowed to reopen after injunction
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — During a court hearing, Judge Maryclaire Akers has allowed the Charleston East End Par Mar convenience store to reopen after an injunction. An agreement was reached between the city and the company to reopen the store. Both the convenience store and the city of Charleston will be required to file progress […]
Golden Delicious apple originated in West Virginia
CLAY COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Golden Delicious apple is now found in grocery stores and farmer markets all across the nation, but the Golden Delicious first got its start from a chance seedling on a farm in Clay County. In 1912, a Golden Delicious apple tree that arose...
4 more West Virginia counties denied FEMA assistance from August flooding
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More West Virginia counties seeking help in the aftermath of serious flooding have been denied assistance by FEMA. According to West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s office, Doddridge, Jackson, Mingo and Wyoming Counties were all turned down for the assistance. The announcement came today, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Kanawha County was also […]
Tazewell County cancels in-person classes due to number of sick students
TAZEWELL COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Due to an increasingly disproportionate number of students and staff suffering from various illnesses, in-person learning for Tazewell County Schools has been cancelled until at least Tuesday. The news, announced on Thursday through an official release from Tazewell County Schools, comes on the heels...
Unmarked graves an 'ugly' reminder for lawmakers and undoing coal mine safety
Advocates say they worry about what will happen now that many advocates of the mine safety laws were defeated in the Nov. 8 election.
