WVNS

Beckley investors seek rezoning for Central Avenue

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Over the past several years, the City of Beckley has rezoned portions of Central Avenue, a street with heavy manufacturing in earlier decades, from a manufacturing zone to a business zone. A group of local investors, led by Beckley businessman Brian Brown, have requested the Beckley Planning and Zoning Board to […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Lighthouse Community Church Pastry Day and Vendor Show

KOPPERSTON, WV (WVNS) — Lighthouse Community Church will be hosting its first ever community event, Pastry Day and Vendor Show, on Saturday, December 10, 2022. “The Vendor Show and Pastry Day event was an idea from our Pastor Michael Kell. He wanted something that the community could come and enjoy and for the community to come […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
woay.com

EPA head scheduled to visit McDowell County

McDowell County, WV (WOAY) – The head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is set to visit McDowell County, where residents recently got access to clean water after years of boil water advisories due to ongoing infrastructure issues. EPA administrator Michael Regan will discuss drinking water and wastewater inequity...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

DHHR to Host In-Person Hiring Event in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will host an in-person hiring event for positions in Fayette County within the Bureau for Social Services. The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 1400 Virginia Street, Oak Hill, WV 25901.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

AtWork to host open house, ribbon cutting event

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – AtWork has announced its grand opening set to take place on Friday. The grand opening event, which will also feature an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony with the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, is scheduled for Friday, December 9, 2022 at 219 North Kanawha Street in Beckley.
BECKLEY, WV
wdrb.com

'Unacceptable': EPA head says of West Virginia water issues

WELCH, W.Va. (AP) — The head of the federal Environmental Protection Agency has visited a West Virginia county where some residents recently got access to clean water after years of having to boil it before drinking. EPA Administrator Michael Regan spoke with community members in McDowell County about drinking water and wastewater inequity. Regan's Journey to Justice tour focuses on historically disadvantaged communities. Residents in the small, majority-Black community of Keystone had to boil their water for a decade until finally getting hooked up to a new water system about a year ago. A coal company had built the original system, but no on took over when it left and the lines deteriorated.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
Mountain State Spotlight

‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive

Charleston, Huntington and Morgantown have all seen large increases in their unsheltered homeless populations. Those living outside describe the hardships of eking out life on the margins, especially during the winter. ‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
CHARLESTON, WV
lootpress.com

Appalachian Beekeeping Collective Voted Best Honey in WV

HINTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Appalachian Beekeeping Collective (ABC), a project of the non-profit Appalachian Headwaters, was recently voted as the “Best Honey in West Virginia” in West Virginia Living magazine’s 2022 “Best of West Virginia” contest. Since its creation in 2017, Appalachian Beekeeping...
HINTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Charleston, West Virginia, Christmas Parade postponed due to weather

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Charleston’s annual Christmas Parade has been postponed due to expected inclement weather. The parade, which was originally planned for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8 will be rescheduled one week to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, city officials say. The parade will start at the intersection of Kanawha Blvd. and Capitol St. and […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WDTV

Former police chief named School Safety and Security Administrator

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A former Winfield Police Chief and retired West Virginia State Trooper has been named the School Safety and Security Administrator. Ron Arthur brings more than 20 years of law enforcement experience and leadership skills to the position to assist in the development of the Governor’s School Safety Initiative.
WINFIELD, WV
Lootpress

Golden Delicious apple originated in West Virginia

CLAY COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Golden Delicious apple is now found in grocery stores and farmer markets all across the nation, but the Golden Delicious first got its start from a chance seedling on a farm in Clay County. In 1912, a Golden Delicious apple tree that arose...
CLAY COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Tazewell County cancels in-person classes due to number of sick students

TAZEWELL COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Due to an increasingly disproportionate number of students and staff suffering from various illnesses, in-person learning for Tazewell County Schools has been cancelled until at least Tuesday. The news, announced on Thursday through an official release from Tazewell County Schools, comes on the heels...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA

