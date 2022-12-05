ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Castle, LA

theadvocate.com

Defense never rests: Call it a tourney-winning formula for unbeaten Madison Prep boys

Another fast start for Madison Prep is anything but a boys basketball surprise. The Chargers (5-0) won the boys title at last weekend’s Showdown in the Lake. Success at the highly regarded Lake Charles-based tournament also is nothing new for the Chargers, but with only three players returning who have extensive varsity experience, it was a significant early-season gauge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
lafourchegazette.com

LSU receiver entering transfer portal

A contributing LSU football player has announced today that he's entering the transfer portal. Sophomore receiver Jack Bech announced on Twitter today that he's entering the portal to find a home for the final 2 seasons of his collegiate eligibility. A Lafayette native, Bech caught 16 passes for 200 yards...
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

LHSAA 2022 Prep Classic: How to purchase tickets for state championship games

New Orleans will welcome 16 high school football teams from across Louisiana for the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Prep Classic state championship series to be played inside the Caesars Superdome from Thursday through Saturday. Supporters for all those 16 teams can now buy tickets from the LHSAA website, directly...
LOUISIANA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU set to lose key WR to the NCAA transfer portal

LSU head coach Brian Kelly stunned many by leading the Tigers to a 1st-place finish in the SEC West and a spot in the SEC Championship Game this season. On Tuesday, he lost 1 of the wide receivers who could’ve made sure LSU was right back in Atlanta next December, as Jack Bech announced that he will enter the transfer portal.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Ed Orgeron Is A Finalist For College Football Job

It's been a while since we heard from former LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron. According to a report on Monday, the national title-winning head coach is a finalist for a college football head coaching job that's opened up. Coach O is reportedly a finalist for the UNLV Rebels head...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Clothing brand Starter to launch line featuring Southern University Human Jukebox

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — In a new, exclusive deal, Southern University Human Jukebox says it will be launching its HBCU series for 2023 with clothing brand Starter. A Monday announcement said the Human Jukebox will be the only HBCU band in the U.S. that will have its own gear. The apparel was shown off at the Bayou Classic Battle of the Bands this year.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Jones Creek Christmas Parade to roll through BR this Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Jones Creek Christmas Parade is scheduled to roll through the streets of Baton Rouge on Sunday, Dec. 11. The parade starts at 2:30 p.m. It will begin in the parking lot at First Pentecostal Church on Jones Creek and end in the parking lot of the Woodlawn Shopping Center on the corner of Jones Creek Rd. and Tiger Bend Rd.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed in 18-wheeler crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash involving an 18-wheeler. Director of Bands at Southern University and A&M College, Kedric Taylor, confirmed three members of the band passed away. Two of the students were tuba players and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: overturned vehicle on I-10W

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Department of Transportation (DOTD) has issued a lane closure due to an accident on the Mississippi River bridge on Wednesday evening. DOTD says the right lane is open, but the left two lanes remain blocked heading westbound on I-10. The accident...
BATON ROUGE, LA
K945

Shocking! New Orleans is NOT the Most Sinful City in Louisiana

With the amount of debauchery that takes place in New Orleans during Mardi Gras alone, one would think NOLA would easily qualify as the most sinful city in Louisiana, but it's not!. According to WalletHub.com, Baton Rouge, LA is the most sinful city in Louisiana, beating out New Orleans, Shreveport,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash at O’Neal Lane & George O’Neal Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are reporting a Sunday, December 4 crash on O’Neal Lane and George O’Neal Lane. The incident occurred around 7:12 p.m. and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) is at the scene. Area drivers should use caution or take a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

No one injured after car hits low cable lines Monday, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a car hitting a low-hanging cable line on Monday. The incident was reported on Antioch Road and the sheriff’s office says the line will be fixed shortly. Emergency officials say no injuries were reported. Traffic is being diverted due to the lines being down.
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

New Roads kicks off Christmas season with holiday concert

NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) — New Roads has added a pleasant musical twist to a tradition that was temporarily forsaken due to COVID restrictions. The city has returned to its pre-coronavirus custom of celebrating the holiday season as a united community, but this year they’ve done so with an added bonus: a Christmas concert.
NEW ROADS, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

TJ Ribs closes Prairieville location, again

Priarieville's TJ Ribs closed again this week—and, by all appearances, for good. As of this afternoon, a call to the location’s phone number went unanswered, its Facebook page has been taken d…
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA

