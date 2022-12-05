Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Scotlandville's defense already in midseason form during rout of East Ascension
Scotlandville only started its basketball season last week, but its defense was in top form Tuesday night. The Hornets never let East Ascension get into an offensive rhythm, and Scotlandville ran away from the Spartans for a 60-25 win. Scotlandville (4-1), which returns all five starters from its 2022 Division...
theadvocate.com
Defense never rests: Call it a tourney-winning formula for unbeaten Madison Prep boys
Another fast start for Madison Prep is anything but a boys basketball surprise. The Chargers (5-0) won the boys title at last weekend’s Showdown in the Lake. Success at the highly regarded Lake Charles-based tournament also is nothing new for the Chargers, but with only three players returning who have extensive varsity experience, it was a significant early-season gauge.
Transfer Portal Tracker: Updated LSU Numbers, Offers Handed Out
Four Tigers are officially in the NCAA transfer portal, three offers dished out. Everything you need to know.
lafourchegazette.com
LSU receiver entering transfer portal
A contributing LSU football player has announced today that he's entering the transfer portal. Sophomore receiver Jack Bech announced on Twitter today that he's entering the portal to find a home for the final 2 seasons of his collegiate eligibility. A Lafayette native, Bech caught 16 passes for 200 yards...
BREAKING: LSU WR Jack Bech Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
LSU wide receiver Jack Bech will enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal, he announced on Tuesday via social media. The Lafayette, La. native had a breakout freshman campaign, but injuries and falling back in the rotation halted success in year two. Bech recorded 16 catches for 200 yards...
Transfer Portal Tracker: Pair of LSU Players Enter Portal, Offer Dished Out
Transfer portal season is in full swing as hundreds of players have announced the departure from their current schools. For LSU, two players have officially entered their name in the portal. Despite the pair of Tigers announcing they would take their talent elsewhere during the offseason, their names are now...
postsouth.com
LHSAA 2022 Prep Classic: How to purchase tickets for state championship games
New Orleans will welcome 16 high school football teams from across Louisiana for the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Prep Classic state championship series to be played inside the Caesars Superdome from Thursday through Saturday. Supporters for all those 16 teams can now buy tickets from the LHSAA website, directly...
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU set to lose key WR to the NCAA transfer portal
LSU head coach Brian Kelly stunned many by leading the Tigers to a 1st-place finish in the SEC West and a spot in the SEC Championship Game this season. On Tuesday, he lost 1 of the wide receivers who could’ve made sure LSU was right back in Atlanta next December, as Jack Bech announced that he will enter the transfer portal.
Ed Orgeron Is A Finalist For College Football Job
It's been a while since we heard from former LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron. According to a report on Monday, the national title-winning head coach is a finalist for a college football head coaching job that's opened up. Coach O is reportedly a finalist for the UNLV Rebels head...
999ktdy.com
Southern University’s Band Takes Shot at ‘Coach Prime’ During Performance [VIDEO]
Southern University took on Jackson St. this past weekend and when it came time for the "Human Jukebox" to perform at halftime, they took a jab at Jackson St head Coach Deion Sanders. Coach Prime is moving on from Jackson St. as he's accepted the job at Colorado. Knowing that...
brproud.com
Clothing brand Starter to launch line featuring Southern University Human Jukebox
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — In a new, exclusive deal, Southern University Human Jukebox says it will be launching its HBCU series for 2023 with clothing brand Starter. A Monday announcement said the Human Jukebox will be the only HBCU band in the U.S. that will have its own gear. The apparel was shown off at the Bayou Classic Battle of the Bands this year.
Jones Creek Christmas Parade to roll through BR this Sunday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Jones Creek Christmas Parade is scheduled to roll through the streets of Baton Rouge on Sunday, Dec. 11. The parade starts at 2:30 p.m. It will begin in the parking lot at First Pentecostal Church on Jones Creek and end in the parking lot of the Woodlawn Shopping Center on the corner of Jones Creek Rd. and Tiger Bend Rd.
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed in 18-wheeler crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash involving an 18-wheeler. Director of Bands at Southern University and A&M College, Kedric Taylor, confirmed three members of the band passed away. Two of the students were tuba players and...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: overturned vehicle on I-10W
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Department of Transportation (DOTD) has issued a lane closure due to an accident on the Mississippi River bridge on Wednesday evening. DOTD says the right lane is open, but the left two lanes remain blocked heading westbound on I-10. The accident...
‘Come On Down,’ The Price Is Right Live™ is coming to Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Mark your calendars, a famous game show is making a stop in the Capital City. Here is a hint for y’all, Plinko, Hole in One, Shell Game and The Big Wheel™. That’s right, The Price Is Right Live™ is coming to Baton Rouge next year. The game show is going […]
Shocking! New Orleans is NOT the Most Sinful City in Louisiana
With the amount of debauchery that takes place in New Orleans during Mardi Gras alone, one would think NOLA would easily qualify as the most sinful city in Louisiana, but it's not!. According to WalletHub.com, Baton Rouge, LA is the most sinful city in Louisiana, beating out New Orleans, Shreveport,...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash at O’Neal Lane & George O’Neal Road
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are reporting a Sunday, December 4 crash on O’Neal Lane and George O’Neal Lane. The incident occurred around 7:12 p.m. and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) is at the scene. Area drivers should use caution or take a...
brproud.com
No one injured after car hits low cable lines Monday, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a car hitting a low-hanging cable line on Monday. The incident was reported on Antioch Road and the sheriff’s office says the line will be fixed shortly. Emergency officials say no injuries were reported. Traffic is being diverted due to the lines being down.
cenlanow.com
New Roads kicks off Christmas season with holiday concert
NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) — New Roads has added a pleasant musical twist to a tradition that was temporarily forsaken due to COVID restrictions. The city has returned to its pre-coronavirus custom of celebrating the holiday season as a united community, but this year they’ve done so with an added bonus: a Christmas concert.
Baton Rouge Business Report
TJ Ribs closes Prairieville location, again
Priarieville's TJ Ribs closed again this week—and, by all appearances, for good. As of this afternoon, a call to the location’s phone number went unanswered, its Facebook page has been taken d…
