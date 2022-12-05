Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TexasTravel MavenArlington, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Leaders Hoping Dallas Will Be Center of World Cup 2026Larry LeaseDallas, TX
Chef Blaine Staniford’s – 61 Osteria Coming to FW in Early 2023Steven DoyleFort Worth, TX
The Hub is Open, Two New Entertainment Concepts Join The Farm in AllenSteven DoyleAllen, TX
Related
Osaka Hibachi Sushi & Bar offers Japanese dishes in east Frisco
Osaka Hibachi Sushi & Bar provides hibachi cuisine, or food from a Japanese grill, as well as sushi, sashimi, rolls and appetizers. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Osaka Hibachi Sushi & Bar opened in late November at 15962 Eldorado Parkway, Ste. 400, Frisco. The restaurant provides hibachi cuisine, or food from a Japanese grill, as well as sushi, sashimi, rolls and appetizers. Osaka Hibachi Sushi & Bar also provides lunch options with bento boxes and hibachi specials. 469-722-8588. www.osakainfrisco.com.
Grimaldi’s Pizzeria opens to-go location in Frisco
Grimaldi's Pizzeria To-Go serves traditional coal brick-oven pizza, salads and calzones. (Courtesy Grimaldi's Pizzeria) A new pizzeria offering carryout and delivery only is now open at Frisco’s Kitchen United Mix, located at 9506 SH 121. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria To-Go serves salads, pizzas, calzones and desserts from its new location. Customers can place an order for carryout or delivery via the pizzeria’s app or website or via Kitchen United’s website.
cravedfw
Darna Mediterranean Market in Legacy West Launches Breakfast & Brunch Menu
Darna, a Euro-Mediterranean Market located in Legacy West, has officially launched their breakfast and brunch menu, further enhancing its delicious range of offerings for the West Plano scene. The breakfast and brunch menu will include offerings artisanally-crafted by Chef Ameer and Chef Yaser Khalaf, a notable Dallas restaurateur and revolutionary...
The Shops at Willow Bend adding 3 restaurants to food court in Plano
Arepa Station, Eloteca and Viva's Bakery are expected to open in The Shops at Willow Bend in December. (William C. Wadsack/Community Impact) Three new restaurants are set to open in The Shops at Willow Bend’s food court in Plano, according to a press release from the shopping center. Arepa Station, Eloteca and Viva’s Bakery are all slated to open in December in the shopping center located at 6121 W. Park Blvd., Plano.
MySanAntonio
Eat Prime Rib, Seafood and Korean BBQ at the Best New Restaurants in Texas
‘Tis the season for giving — and right on cue, Texas restaurateurs across the state have given you a bevy of new places to eat and drink, including several highly anticipated spots that swung open their doors last month. We’re talking steaks and prime rib (because Texas), but also Korean barbecue, a popular L.A. pizza import and a 10-seat Chinese chef’s table. Yes, all the essentials.
The Hub is Open, Two New Entertainment Concepts Join The Farm in Allen
The HUB in Allen – a first of its kind entertainment venue in Texas opened last month, as part of the first phase of The Farm in Allen, a new mixed-use development in Allen, Texas. The three-acre open-air venue and 15,000 square foot indoor heated food hall offers multiple food and beverage options and daily entertainment including live music, outdoor movies, sports watch parties and 23,000 square feet of restaurant space that includes uniquely curated restaurant concepts like Crave Roadside Sliders and Local Smoke BBQ.
2 Dallas-area restaurants ranked among top 100 most beloved restaurants in America: report
When it comes to Dallas there are a few things that remain above the rest and that's sports, nightlife, things to do, and even above all of that is the food scene.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Joe T. Garcia's Restaurant Continues a Holiday Tradition
A holiday tradition at a Fort Worth landmark will bring something good for families come Christmas morning. Joe T. Garcia's Mexican Restaurant hosted its Annual Christmas Luncheon on Monday. Friends, customers, and vendors were invited to lunch with one request: Bring an unwrapped toy for a boy or girl. This...
papercitymag.com
With a New Store in Dallas’ West Village, This So-Cal Jewelry Staple Continues Its Texas Takeover
Gorjana's first store in Dallas' West Village. (photo by Tamytha Cameron) With the opening of its newest Uptown Dallas storefront in early November, gorjana has added to its Texas retail trifecta (the brand has two Austin locations and one in Houston’s buzzy Montrose Collective). The Southern California brand offers diamond-studded and 18k styles, but gorjana is perhaps best known for their gold-plated necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings that look practically indistinguishable from their solid gold counterparts (and are available at a fraction of the price).
Flower Mound's River Walk to Get FIVE New Restaurant Concepts
Flower Mound’s hottest entertainment district is about to get a big upgrade. RW F&B, which manages the newly renamed River Walk Social, is announcing plans to roll out five new restaurants in the coming months:
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Texas
The Lone Star State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Arlington, you might just want to visit.
dmagazine.com
101 Things You Must Do in Dallas-Fort Worth This Christmas: 2022 Edition
First, make it a Christmas tradition to check out the handiwork of Dallas residents. In North Dallas, there are stretches of Strait Lane and Hockaday Drive and the Walnut Hill neighborhood that reliably offer displays of holiday spirit. Spend time in the Park Cities (including the 3600 block of Southwestern Boulevard, where there’s a display that would make Clark Griswold jealous) by driving Beverly and Lakeside drives. Go appreciate the coordinated efforts of the Timberhollow Circle neighborhood in Lake Highlands or Lakewood Boulevard. Then head to Oak Cliff and the Kessler Park neighborhood to finish off your trip. Not tired yet? You could also check out the Deerfield neighborhood at Preston Road and Coit Road or the Interlochen neighborhood in Arlington. For a map of the best Christmas lights in town, head here.
Report: This is the best sandwich in Texas, among best in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of the best things about Texas, it’s easy to place food atop of the list, and rightfully so as the Lone Star State is home to a number of the best cuisines in the world. None truly better than its barbecue though,...
Crimson Coward serves Nashville hot chicken tenders, sandwiches and more in Frisco
Crimson Coward’s menu will include Nashville hot chicken served in the form of tenders, wings, boneless breasts and sandwiches. (Courtesy Crimson Coward) Crimson Coward is now open at 3246 Preston Road, Ste. 510A, in Frisco. The restaurant held a grand opening event at 11 a.m. Dec. 3, according to a company email. Crimson Coward’s menu will include Nashville hot chicken served as tenders, wings, boneless breasts and sandwiches, according to its website. 214-407-8323. www.crimsoncoward.com.
rejournals.com
Suburban Dallas multi-housing community trades to new owner
JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the sale of Independence Crossing, a 124-unit, boutique, value-add multi-housing community located in the Dallas, Texas suburb of Plano. JLL represented the seller. Langdon Street Capital acquired the asset. Built in 1999, the two-story Independence Crossing offers one- and two-bedroom units...
Nonprofit Call a Ride of Southlake's efforts are fueled by volunteers
Norma Cruz (right) is dropped off at the Southlake Senior Center for her flower-arranging class by longtime driver and CARS Board Member Patti Brayton. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Erik Phelps, executive director of Call a Ride of Southlake, or CARS, said the nonprofit organization was formed in 1999 when a group...
fox4news.com
PHOTOS: Major Fair Park renovation plans, including the Cotton Bowl, revealed
DALLAS - Fair Park revealed images of major planned renovations, including an overhaul of the Cotton Bowl. The classic stadium is just one of six projects planned after Dallas voters passed Proposition A in November. The bill is expected to raise $300 million toward revitalizing Fair Park. "We've shown, for...
dmagazine.com
Dallas Still Struggles for Demolition of Valley View Mall
If the city of Dallas has its way, the husk of Valley View Center Mall will be demolished and cleared by the end of July. City Hall has had enough of the ruins, which have become a magnet for vandals and urban explorers. A YouTube video last month showed the world how easy it was to get into what’s left of the mall—which is basically the food court and the entrance to the shuttered and abandoned AMC Theater—and how Valley View’s walls are now a canvas for spray paint and its floors are covered with smashed glass.
Walmart expands, updates departments at Coit Road location in Plano
The Walmart Supercenter in Plano expanded its grocery pickup options along with several other renovations. (Courtesy Walmart) Walmart’s newly remodeled store in Plano held a ribbon cutting on Dec. 2, according to a press release from the company. The store is located at 6000 Coit Road. The Walmart Supercenter’s remodel included the addition of online pickup, updated signage, expanded dairy and fashion departments, and newly updated electronics and sporting goods departments. 972-599-1650. www.walmart.com/store/3482-plano-tx.
Best Areas Of Fort Worth, Texas To Buy A Home
Are you looking to relocate to the Fort Worth area? These top areas to purchase a home each have their own unique benefits and characteristics.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 0