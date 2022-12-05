ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton, IL

Magic 95.1

Murphysboro woman killed in Wednesday traffic accident

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (WJPF) – A Murphysboro woman was killed when she lost control of her vehicle and slammed into a tractor trailer. The accident happened around 9:00 a.m. Wednesday on Route 149, about 4 miles west of Murphysboro. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Summer Scholz lost control...
MURPHYSBORO, IL
kbsi23.com

Murphysboro woman killed in crash in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Murphysboro woman was killed in a crash Wednesday morning just west of Murphysboro. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a two vehicle traffic crash on Illinois Highway 149 at Violet Road about four miles west of Murphysboro on Dec. 7 at 8:52 a.m.
MURPHYSBORO, IL
stegenherald.com

Andrew Marzuco Killed In I-55 Crash

Andrew Marzuco, popular ball boy for the Ste. Genevieve High School football team, was one of three people killed in a one-vehicle crash south of Cape Girardeau, Saturday evening. Marzuco, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene, along with the driver, Audrey Smith, 20, of Bridgeton, and Mallory L Carter,...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wrul.com

Kueber Arrested Following Chase In Maunie

On December 4th at approximately 5:10 a.m., Deputy Michael Brown with the White County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a residence in Maunie in reference to an assault that had occurred between James Kueber, an adult female and 2 juvenile females. Deputy Brown was advised while enroute that Kueber had fled his residence on foot with one of the juvenile females into a corn field west of the railroad tracks in Maunie. Due to the weather and how cold it was, Brown was assisted by an Officer with the Carmi Police Department to help locate Kueber and the juvenile in a timely manner. Brown began gathering information from the incident and learned Kueber had allegedly laid hands on all the females involved. an assault complaint was signed against Kueber by the adult female and the mother of one of the juvenile’s. Deputy Brown advised Sheriff Jordan Weiss of the situation and it was advised that a canvas was to be done to locate the two individuals. Sheriff Weiss arrived on scene to assist with the search. Upon arriving on the scene Kueber and the juvenile had been located. Kueber was transported to the White County Jail for assault and endangering a minor. The female juvenile was transported to the Sheriff’s Department. Both were evaluated and cleared by EMS. DCFS was contacted and advised of the incident. The female juvenile was released back into the care of family.
MAUNIE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Wednesday, November 7th, 2022

Salem Police arrested a homeless Salem man for a child sex offender registration violation after he was found in a public park. Police report Russell Wimberly was located near the boat dock on the Salem Reservoir. Police say Wimberly was free on bond on another sex offender registration violation at the time of his arrest.
SALEM, IL
wrul.com

Three Norris City Residents Arrested On White County Warrants

On November 28th, Officer Kody Jones with the Norris City Police Department went to 401 Conger Street to serve a warrant on 31 Roger L Conner. Conner was wanted on the warrant for Domestic Battery/Disorderly Conduct. Conner was taken into custody and booked in the White County Jail where bond was set at $750. Conner paid bond and was released. He is scheduled to appear in White County Court on January 9th at 10 a.m.
NORRIS CITY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Tuesday, December 6th, 2022

Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Tuesday on outstanding warrants. 20-year-old Diego Barradas of South Walnut in Farina is being held in lieu of $10,000 bond on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to warrant for non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images. 27-year-old Evan Dodson of...
MARION COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Man convicted, sentenced in Bollinger Co. murder

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was convicted in the April 2021 murder of Joshua Taylor. According to the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office, a Cape Girardeau County jury convicted Joshua A. Proffer on Thursday, November for second-degree murder. On Monday, December 5, Proffer was sentenced to the maximum...
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Vacant Centralia home destroyed by fire

A vacant Centralia home was destroyed by fire early Monday morning. The home was at 1021 South Elm. Centralia Fire Officials say according to Marion County GIS records, the owner is David Hopper. The northeast corner of the home was on fire when firefighters arrived on the scene at 2:49...
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Monday, December 5th, 2022

A 22-year-old Kinmundy man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for aggravated domestic battery. Deputies tracked down Jacob Elliston of North Monroe after a female went to the Salem Township Hospital emergency room for treatment of injuries. 45-year-old Travis Landes of McCarty Road in Kinmundy was arrested...
MARION COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Fire rekindles at Cape Girardeau home

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau home destroyed by fire early Sunday morning caught on fire for a second time. Firefighters were again called to the 200 block of North Park Avenue about 6:30 a.m. on Monday, December 5. The fire had rekindled. Crews could be seen dousing...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
franchising.com

Ziggi’s Coffee Enters Illinois with New Location in Marion

December 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // Ziggi’s Coffee is excited to announce it is now open in Marion, Illinois. The company now has locations in 13 states across the U.S. The new café and drive-thru is unique, as it is situated inside an existing business – Stevens Floral Gifts & Framing at 905 W. Main St. Both businesses are owned by Brandon and Kiley Chaplain. As seasoned business owners, the Chaplains look forward to this new addition and can’t wait to share Ziggi’s with the people of Marion and surrounding areas.
MARION, IL
krcu.org

Almost Yesterday: Cape Girardeau Landmarks Destroyed

It seems like Almost Yesterday that two historic landmarks in Cape Girardeau disappeared. In April of 1909 the city council decided it was time to make improvement to Court House Park through the elimination of two building that had served the city for half a century. The first of these was the old market house which had been a fixture on the lawn of Court House Park since 1852. The second was a city jail which had been constructed in 1856.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

