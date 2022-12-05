Read full article on original website
wbap.com
Ground Broken on Site of State Psychiatric Hospital in Dallas
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission, UT Southwestern Medical Center, and Children’s Health hosted a groundbreaking ceremony this week to celebrate the start of construction on the state’s newest psychiatric hospital in Dallas, The Texas Behavioral Health Center at UT Southwestern. The project...
klif.com
“Winter Wave” of Illness Impacting North Texas
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Medical experts are warning of a “winter wave” of COVID cases in North Texas. According to the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation, COVID-19 lab positivity for both symptomatic and asymptomatic testing increased to over 10% each showing COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped week-over-week by over 106% across Dallas County and 83% in the broader North Texas region.
fox4news.com
Former slave born in Dallas who became Texas' 1st Black dentist honored for being trailblazer
DALLAS - A former slave from Texas is being honored for being a trailblazer. Dr. Marcellus Clayton Cooper was enslaved on a farm in Dallas in 1862, before later becoming the state's first Black dentist. He also co-founded Dallas' first Black bank. At a dedication ceremony at Communities Foundation of...
Highly contagious strain of dog flu spreading in North Texas
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A highly contagious strain of dog flu is starting to spread in North Texas. Experts say it's something you need to know about, especially if you plan on boarding your pets in the next few weeks."When the dogs came home from the kennel, one of them, Fionna, was coughing already," said Jason Smith of Fort Worth. He found out his dogs were sick after boarding his pets over Thanksgiving."I was very surprised that all three dogs had flu symptoms within 24 hours after getting back from the kennel," he said.Smith isn't alone. Operation Kindness, a shelter...
constructiondive.com
$2.2B Texas DOT projects aim to provide Dallas-area traffic relief
The Texas DOT on Nov. 30 announced the completion of a $666 million effort to widen I-35 in south Dallas, known as the Southern Gateway Project, to improve the drive for commuters coming in and out of the city. The design/build contractors for the project were Pegasus Link Constructors, a...
keranews.org
Fort Worth will continue to ban short-term rentals in residential areas
Fort Worth City Council will keep its ban on short-term rentals in residential areas in place. The hot button issue has been debated in public meetings and online for months. Even as they discussed the policy during a Dec. 6 work session, council members said they were receiving “waves of emails” from constituents concerned about the policy proposals.
fox4news.com
City of Dallas breaks ground on affordable housing development in Old East Dallas
DALLAS - The city of Dallas continues to grow. Over the past four years, the city has added $14 billion in new development. But inflation and a looming recession are taking a financial toll on many residents. City leaders on Tuesday unveiled a plan to add more affordable housing. The...
fox4news.com
Child dies of flu complications in Dallas County
Dallas County is reporting its first pediatric death from the flu since 2019. With cases on the rise, pediatricians say now is the time to prioritize getting a flu shot.
fortworthreport.org
Black fraternity chapter to buy abandoned, historic Vickery school to help revitalize southeast Fort Worth
The abandoned R. Vickery Elementary School at 1905 E. Vickery Blvd. is easily recognizable, with its faded blue facade, boarded-up windows and overgrown bushes. The deteriorating historic school building, now owned by the city, has been closed since the 1980s and is often used as a shelter by people experiencing homelessness.
dmagazine.com
Dallas Still Struggles for Demolition of Valley View Mall
If the city of Dallas has its way, the husk of Valley View Center Mall will be demolished and cleared by the end of July. City Hall has had enough of the ruins, which have become a magnet for vandals and urban explorers. A YouTube video last month showed the world how easy it was to get into what’s left of the mall—which is basically the food court and the entrance to the shuttered and abandoned AMC Theater—and how Valley View’s walls are now a canvas for spray paint and its floors are covered with smashed glass.
School districts across North Texas are finding it challenging to fill vacancies
School districts across North Texas are finding it challenging to fill all of their vacancies. The “help wanted” sign is out in full force at school districts across North Texas. That includes the Fort Worth ISD.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Atmos Energy Says System Did Not Play a Role in Tarrant County Home Explosion
Five days after a home exploded in Westworth Village, Atomos Energy said there was "no evidence" to suggest its system was involved. The city said the investigation continues as to what caused the blast that left one man injured and damaged neighboring homes. On Thursday, Dec. 1, neighbors in the...
starlocalmedia.com
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas first facility in Texas to earn national award
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval and the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check mark for Comprehensive Heart Attack Center Certification. Texas Health Dallas is the first facility in Texas and the fourth hospital in the nation to receive this level of...
Texas’ Most Expensive Home Took A Huge Hit With A $7 Million Price Reduction
If you're looking for an affordable home at a bargain price because the interest rates are so dang high, this house probably isn't for you. It'll be one that you can quickly take off your consideration list. Now I don't want to discourage you from looking at it though. While the majority of us will NEVER be able to afford any property like this, it's always fun to peek into homes like this and dream!
Non-profit offering incentives to landlords who accept previously homeless tenants
A non-profit in North Texas is offering incentives for landlords and property owners who agree to provide an apartment to someone who was previously homeless.
fox4news.com
3 North Texas members of Southern University marching band killed in crash
Southern University, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is mourning the deaths of three students from North Texas. Broderick Moore, 19, Dylan Young, 21, and Tyran Williams, 19, were killed while changing a flat tire Tuesday night. The school said Moore and Young were from Cedar Hill, and Williams was from Irving.
multifamilybiz.com
Toll Brothers Apartment Living and Equity Residential Celebrate the Groundbreaking of Three Luxury Rental Communities in Texas
DALLAS, TX - Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, the nation leading builder of luxury homes, and Equity Residential an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development, and management of residential rental properties located in and around dynamic cities, celebrated the groundbreaking of three new luxury rental communities totaling 1,053 units in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.
fox4news.com
The Tex Factor: Grapevine Vintage Railroad
GRAPEVINE, Texas - The Grapevine Vintage Railroad is a 1950s locomotive pulling 1920s-era cars. They carry hundreds of curious riders each week to North Richland Hills and back to Grapevine. On weekends, the tourist train goes to the Stockyards in Fort Worth and back. We give an inside look at who rides it and why.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth ISD among those to lower flags for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
FORT WORTH, Texas - Wednesday marks 81 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor, and there are several ceremonies held to remember those who were killed. A handful of centenarian survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor gathered at the scene of the Japanese bombing to commemorate those who perished.
Dallas Observer
West Dallas Community Members Walked Out of Meeting With Shingle Factory Reps
Community members in West Dallas have been trying to rid the area of a shingle manufacturing plant that has been there for over seven decades. This year, GAF, the largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer in North America and owner of the factory, said it would be willing to pack up shop, but not until 2029.
